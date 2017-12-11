Michael Beasley fouls out in 10 minutes, gets standing ovation (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Michael Beasley hasn’t played all that much for the New York Knicks. The journeyman forward is 10th in minutes played for the team, and is a bench contributor at this stage in his career.

Beasley appeared to be a bit overexcited to get some run late in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, 111-107. Having played just 10 minutes in the game, Beasley quickly racked up three fouls in the span of one minute and 45 seconds.

That earned him his sixth foul — the others were picked up earlier — and a standing ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd after his disqualification.

Via Twitter:

Michael Beasley got a standing ovation from the fans at MSG after being the first member #Knicks to foul out this season…. He played 10 minutes tonight, scored 1 point 😬 pic.twitter.com/xBHKDVsYrR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 11, 2017

Beasley also managed to be a +11 in those 10 minutes which is even more impressive. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) December 11, 2017

Support your guys, NBA fans, even if they’re out here getting DQ’d after scoring one point and grabbing two rebounds.