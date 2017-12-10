Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis discusses deeper draft to stock minor-league affiliates

By Dan FeldmanDec 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
NBA general managers have discussed expanding the draft, but that would have to be collectively bargained. So, the real power brokers are the owners and players.

One owner is talking along the same lines.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis – who announced Washington’s minor-league affiliate would be the fantastically named Capital City Go-Go – via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I’m sure at some point there will be a change in the rules,” Leonsis explained. “Maybe the draft will get deeper and it will be very, very exciting where maybe one day if you can sign somebody out of high school or it’s a one-and-done world and the draft is deeper, then you put them on your G-League team and now you’re promoting and you’re saying go to St. Elizabeth’s and go watch our future.”

“You want the G-League to be the second-best basketball league in the world. Right now you would say that the AHL in hockey is the second-best hockey league in the world. That should be our goal as a league,” he said.

Once the NBA’s minor league inevitably expands to an affiliate for each parent club (plus maybe an additional squad), I’d like to see each NBA team control the rights of all players on its affiliate. Right now, only players on NBA contracts (including two-ways) and draft picks who rejected required tenders have their rights exclusively held. Most minor-league players are NBA free agents.

That’d drive interest in the minor league, as fans would have stronger connection to their favorite franchise’s players. It’d also lead to minor-league wage increases, because teams would value player control.

A deeper draft would be most logical way to fill those minor-league roster spots with players tied exclusively to a certain team.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was maaaad (video)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
The Pelicans blew a nine-point lead in the finale 3:30 of the fourth quarter in a 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings last night

Suffice it to say, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t pleased.

Trevor Ritchie of The Bird Writes:

Gentry:

They outplayed us in every phase of the game. So, you decide what that is.

You either want it, or you don’t. That’s the bottom line. You either want to be good, or you don’t. Or you can do what we did.

If you don’t get in and dig in and compete at the level that you’re supposed to, then this is what happens.

We get control of the game, and then we screw around. And then we get control of the game, and then we screw around.

We’ll look back at this and say, “Oh my god. I can’t believe we did that.” Well, we did it.

Not even those pointed words do justice to Gentry’s attitude. Watch the video for his tone – and particularly how he storms off to end his press conference.

Grizzlies’ Ben McLemore misses breakaway spinning dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Ben McLemore missed a breakaway spinning dunk.

That foreboded even bigger problems for the Grizzlies.

Memphis blew a 12-point second-half lead in a 116-107 loss to the Raptors last night.

Did the Grizzlies’ effort satisfy Gasol?

Devin Walker of 92.9 FM ESPN:

Gasol:

Not in the second half, because we started thinking about ourselves too much. Oh, this guy missed me, or this guy didn’t pass me the ball, or this guy didn’t help me. We started making too many excuses. And then we got a little bit lazy. We didn’t have no urgency. I don’t understand, when you lost – what was it? – 12 out of 13 games, how guys can’t have urgency. That, to me, is mind-boggling.

The last time Gasol was this frustrated, the Grizzlies fired the coach. They can’t fire all his teammates.

But they can ask them not to spin on breakaway dunks.

Lou Williams’ game-winning three caps wild Clippers victory vs. Wizards

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
Matinee NBA games can be sloppy games, but the Wizards and Clippers put on an entertaining show at Staples Center Saturday.

With one wild ending.

It started with an Austin Rivers three to put the Clippers up 110-109 with 12 seconds left. DeAndre Jordan got the assist on this one off a critical offensive rebound.

Bradley Beal answered with a driving and-1 layup. Beal faked going for a dribble handoff and cut to the rim and Rivers lost him, opening the door for the Wizards to go up 112-110.

The Lou Williams closed the game with a pull-up three from 29 feet that Beal defended very well, but unless you are guarding Stephen Curry you let the guy take that shot. Williams drained it.

The Wizards had one more chance in a strange ending. The scorekeeper started the clock early on what might have been a Beal game-winner, which was nullified for going in after the buzzer. After review, the referees gave the Wizards another attempt, but all they got off was a contested Marcin Gortat three that had no chance.

The 113-112 Clippers win was their first without Blake Griffin this season.

G-League All-Stars to face Mexican national team All-Star Weekend

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2017, 5:31 PM EST
For the past few years, a G-League All-Star Game (well, then a D-League All-Star Game) has been part of the festivities during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. This game didn’t mean as much to players trying to get called up as the D-League Showcase week, but it was still an honor for the best players in the league.

This year the NBA is changing it up.

With G-League stars representing USA Basketball during qualifying for the World Cup, this year at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles a team of G-League All-Stars will take on the Mexican National Team, the NBA announced Saturday. Jeff Van Gundy, the ABC/ESPN analyst and former NBA coach who is coaching the G-League players in the World Cup qualifiers, will coach this G-League team as well. The game will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 Pacific (4:30 ET) at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the NBA Fan Fest will take place.

“We are thrilled to showcase an innovative international exhibition game between top NBA G League players and the Mexico National Team at NBA All-Star,” NBA G-League President Malcolm Turner said. “This first-of-its-kind event will be an outstanding display of high-quality basketball and spirited competition for our fans around the world to enjoy.”

This a good showcase, and a little more interesting than the standard All-Star Game format.

Team USA beat Mexico in the first round of qualifiers 91-55 back on Nov. 26. At the end of February, the USA has World Cup qualifying games against Cuba and Puerto Rico.

FIBA moved the World Cup qualifying from its traditional summer to the fall and winter in an effort to be more like FIFA (the soccer governing body) where the major leagues around the world take a break and let the best players leave their clubs to play for country. The NBA — and major European leagues — are not playing along. That is leaving a lot of countries shorthanded, without their best players (for example, there is no chance Spain gets the either Marc Gasol or Pau Gasol now). The USA has a deeper talent pool and can survive, but after these G-League players qualify USA Basketball, Gregg Popovich and his group of stars will step in for the actual 2019 World Cup games in China. (Which is not exactly fair, but the reality. Thanks again, FIBA.)

It all adds up to what will be a more interesting than usual All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in February.