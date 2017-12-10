Getty Images

Kobe Bryant’s advice to Lonzo Ball, young Lakers: “push, push, push, get better now”

By Kurt HelinDec 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kobe Bryant was never a patient man.

Veteran Lakers of that era tell stories of Kobe entering Lakers practices at age 18 and wanting to take on the older players in games of one-on-one after practice, and trying to dominate them. He wanted to establish his credentials early and never backed off. He pushed himself, his teammates, everyone around him, and that was part of his success.

So it shouldn’t be a shock that in an interview on the Lakers’ cable channel in Los Angeles, Spectrum SportsNet, Kobe’s advice to Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the young Lakers was to push themselves. Hard. (Hat tip Bleacher Report.)

“We never thought, ‘OK, we’re gonna win four years from now.’ We really thought, ‘This is our year. We’re gonna get this done. We’re gonna push, push, push, push, push, get better now.’ And in the process of having that kind of impatience, you develop. If you’re just patiently going about it, you’ll never get there. For players, it’s a kind of patient impatience.”

Kobe entered the league in a very different situation, an NBA team that had Shaquille O’Neal at his peak in the post, quality veteran role players around him, a team that was nearly ready to contend. Still, it took them four years — and a lot of pushing and maturing from Kobe — to win a title.

However, Kobe would never look at it that way. He would want to push hard and push through. And that’s what he’s telling the young Lakers now.

The Lakers are taking little steps forward — Brandon Ingram’s confidence and game are turning a corner and he is impressing of late, Lonzo Ball’s decision making is getting better (the game seems to be slowing down for him a little), and Kyle Kuzma has been one of the league’s best rookies this season. But there is a long way to go. Kobe knows that, and is telling them to not let up. Which is what you’d expect him to say and what fans want.

But those fans need to be patient, too. This is a process in Los Angeles, and a long one.

Watch James Harden score 48 points, 15 in fourth, Rockets win ninth in a row

Associated PressDec 10, 2017, 9:58 AM EST
2 Comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The NBA’s hottest team has found a home on the road.

Houston won its ninth consecutive game after James Harden scored 48 points and the Rockets rallied from 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-117 on Saturday night.

The Rockets, who trailed for most of the game, won their eighth consecutive road game, running their season road record to 12-1. It is Houston’s best road start since the 1996-97 season.

Harden hit 16 of 29 shots and grabbed eight rebounds, while Chris Paul scored 24 points and Trevor Ariza had 13 for Houston. The Rockets’ 20-4 record is the best by percentage in the NBA this season.

“We’re riding high right now. That’s great. We know we’ll have some bumps. We have a lot of things to figure out, but we just keep getting better and grinding it out,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Houston took a good punch from Portland, which was trying to end a three-game home court losing streak. Damian Lillard tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, while C.J. McCollum had 28 for the Blazers (13-12).

“It was disappointing to lose. . We had a lot of good efforts from a lot of different players. It was good to be in a game at the end against a really good team,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

Houston hasn’t had a close game in a while, particularly with Paul returning to action from an early season knee injury. That changed Saturday as Portland built a 98-84 lead after three quarters, though Lillard started the fourth quarter with an ice bag on his right foot after limping to the bench.

Houston went to a small lineup, and punished Portland’s defense with 1-on-1 offense. The Rockets hit 15 of 18 shots, and Harden and Paul combined to score 25 of the team’s 40 fourth-quarter points.

“Me and James were talking about how cool it was. I went a few times and then he got to go a few times. It was fun that we got to play off of each other like that,” Paul said.

Harden went 6 of 7 during the fourth quarter, including five layups.

“We went small and they had to adjust to us . once they did that, we had shooters on the court and the lane was wide open. So it was layup, layup, layup, 3-ball,” Harden said.

With Lillard’s foot on ice, Houston launched a rally, pulling to 103-98 when Lillard returned with 7 minutes remaining. But the Rockets had momentum, and took a 110-109 lead on Ariza’s 3-pointer.

The Rockets never trailed again, outscoring Portland 14-6 during the final 3 minutes.

“It took everything we had to beat them,” D’Antoni said.

The Blazers, eager not to finish a home stand 0-4, were aggressive early, as Lillard hit two 3-pointers but also drew two fouls during the first 3 minutes. Midway through the first quarter, Lillard stepped in front of Paul and earned a charging foul, touching off a battle of words that resulted in technicals to Portland’s Meyers Leonard and Paul.

Lillard’s 3-pointer gave Portland its largest lead of the first half at 57-46, but Houston outscored the Blazers 16-5 during the final 5:37 to pull even at 62 at halftime.

 

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis discusses deeper draft to stock minor-league affiliates

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII
By Dan FeldmanDec 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

NBA general managers have discussed expanding the draft, but that would have to be collectively bargained. So, the real power brokers are the owners and players.

One owner is talking along the same lines.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis – who announced Washington’s minor-league affiliate would be the fantastically named Capital City Go-Go – via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I’m sure at some point there will be a change in the rules,” Leonsis explained. “Maybe the draft will get deeper and it will be very, very exciting where maybe one day if you can sign somebody out of high school or it’s a one-and-done world and the draft is deeper, then you put them on your G-League team and now you’re promoting and you’re saying go to St. Elizabeth’s and go watch our future.”

“You want the G-League to be the second-best basketball league in the world. Right now you would say that the AHL in hockey is the second-best hockey league in the world. That should be our goal as a league,” he said.

Once the NBA’s minor league inevitably expands to an affiliate for each parent club (plus maybe an additional squad), I’d like to see each NBA team control the rights of all players on its affiliate. Right now, only players on NBA contracts (including two-ways) and draft picks who rejected required tenders have their rights exclusively held. Most minor-league players are NBA free agents.

That’d drive interest in the minor league, as fans would have stronger connection to their favorite franchise’s players. It’d also lead to minor-league wage increases, because teams would value player control.

A deeper draft would be most logical way to fill those minor-league roster spots with players tied exclusively to a certain team.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was maaaad (video)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
3 Comments

The Pelicans blew a nine-point lead in the finale 3:30 of the fourth quarter in a 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings last night

Suffice it to say, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t pleased.

Trevor Ritchie of The Bird Writes:

Gentry:

They outplayed us in every phase of the game. So, you decide what that is.

You either want it, or you don’t. That’s the bottom line. You either want to be good, or you don’t. Or you can do what we did.

If you don’t get in and dig in and compete at the level that you’re supposed to, then this is what happens.

We get control of the game, and then we screw around. And then we get control of the game, and then we screw around.

We’ll look back at this and say, “Oh my god. I can’t believe we did that.” Well, we did it.

Not even those pointed words do justice to Gentry’s attitude. Watch the video for his tone – and particularly how he storms off to end his press conference.

Grizzlies’ Ben McLemore misses breakaway spinning dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Ben McLemore missed a breakaway spinning dunk.

That foreboded even bigger problems for the Grizzlies.

Memphis blew a 12-point second-half lead in a 116-107 loss to the Raptors last night.

Did the Grizzlies’ effort satisfy Gasol?

Devin Walker of 92.9 FM ESPN:

Gasol:

Not in the second half, because we started thinking about ourselves too much. Oh, this guy missed me, or this guy didn’t pass me the ball, or this guy didn’t help me. We started making too many excuses. And then we got a little bit lazy. We didn’t have no urgency. I don’t understand, when you lost – what was it? – 12 out of 13 games, how guys can’t have urgency. That, to me, is mind-boggling.

The last time Gasol was this frustrated, the Grizzlies fired the coach. They can’t fire all his teammates.

But they can ask them not to spin on breakaway dunks.