Zach Randolph leads Kings past Pelicans in OT

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins looked like he was going to haunt his former team again. But the other main piece in the trade that brought Cousins to New Orleans ended up making the biggest play on Friday night.

Buddy Hield scored eight points down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left that forced overtime, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pelicans 116-109.

Zach Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers to start overtime and finished with a season-high 35 points. He also had 13 rebounds.

“When you’re hot, you’re hot,” Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said. “(Randolph) hit corner 3s, off balance, getting fouled. They were going in. He just had one of those games.”

Hield finished with 18 points off the bench, Fox added 14 points and Frank Mason III scored 12 for the Kings, who won for just the fourth time in 15 road games this season.

Cousins led New Orleans with 38 points and 11 rebounds, but in the fourth quarter and overtime he had just five points, making 2 of 12 shots and missing all five 3-point attempts. Cousins had 41 points and 23 rebounds in a victory over the Kings in Sacramento in October.

“I don’t think we had a sense of urgency the entire night,” Cousins said. “We just kind of coasted through this game and we gave this team life. We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away and we just wouldn’t put our foot on the pedal full-throttle.”

Anthony Davis, returning from a three-game absence with an adductor strain, had 18 points. Ian Clark had a season-high 15 points in his first start, and Jrue Holiday scored 14.

Randolph made two 3-pointers to help give Sacramento a 110-105 lead with 3:13 left in overtime. The second 3-pointer came with the shot clock winding down and Randolph fading out of bounds while shooting over Jameer Nelson, who’s nine inches shorter than Randolph.

“I just saw the clock going down and tried to get my feet set,” Randolph said. “Jameer’s strong, but kind of short, so I was able to shoot over him.”

Holiday made a jumper, but Fox made two free throws and Mason scored on a drive for a seven-point lead with 58 seconds left.

“They outplayed us in every phase of the game,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “They outplayed us. They just kept playing and they played for the forty-eight minutes. They got it into overtime and they outplayed us.”

Cousins scored 15 points in the second quarter, and the Pelicans led by six at the half. Randolph scored 10 points as the Kings pulled even at 77 late in the third quarter.

The Pelicans went ahead by 10 early in the fourth as Clark and Darius Miller scored the first two baskets and Dante Cunningham added a 3-pointer.

Sacramento cut the lead to five midway through the quarter, but Davis answered with four consecutive points.

The Kings pulled within 100-99 on Randolph’s drive with 1:07 left.

Cousins got free for a dunk and a three-point lead with 49 seconds left before Hield tied it with his 3-pointer.

“I made some shots,” Hield said. “We all did our part. (Randolph) made plays. (Mason) made plays in the overtime. It was a great team effort.”

 

Victor Oladipo, Pacers end Cavaliers 13-game winning streak

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 1:16 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat the Cavaliers twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.

The teams went toe to toe all night, trading jabs, leads and momentum swings. But Indiana’s closing flurry finally stopped Cleveland.

The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead and Cleveland never regained the upper hand. It sure wasn’t easy, though.

Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.

The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith’s 3 with 10 seconds to go.

This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

 

Manu Ginobili with game-winning three to beat Celtics (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2017, 1:08 AM EST
We’re going to miss Manu Ginobili when he’s gone.

Ginobili has been playing in the NBA since roughly the Garfield administration, but he’s still got it. Just ask the Celtics, who watched Ginobili get the offensive rebound off a Rudy Gay miss, dribble the clock down to just a few seconds, then drain the high-arcing, game-winning three over Al Horford.

It is what the Spurs do. It’s what Ginobili has done his entire career.

Kyrie Irving had 36 points to lead the Celtics. LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and Rudy Gay 15 for the Spurs. Ginobili had 11 points, including the three that mattered most.

Celtics’ Terry Rozier: ‘I know I’ll be a starter in this league’

By Dan FeldmanDec 8, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
Celtics point guard Terry Rozier has spent his first few seasons in the NBA backing up Isaiah Thomas then Kyrie Irving and establishing a trade value that has become a running joke.

But Rozier has bigger goals.

Rozier, via NBC Sports Boston:

I know, in the future, I want to be a starter. I’m going to be a starter. I came in. I played after Isaiah Thomas, and I’m playing after Kyrie now, and that’s the only reason I don’t start. That’s how I’m looking at it. But I know I’ll be a starter in this league.

There’s a fine line between a player driven by ambition and one who isn’t willing to accept his role. I’m not sure where Rozier falls.

The Celtics should try to figure it out. Rozier will be eligible for a contract extension next summer, so it might actually be time to deal him before the trade deadline.

A team might bet on Rozier as its starting point guard. It won’t be Boston, which has placed its fate in Irving’s hands, but someone could.

Rozier has looked much better as a 3-point shooter this year, and he his defense is solid. He’s thriving as a reserve in a way that might not carry over into the starting lineup. Rozier’s poor finishing and limited distributing could become bigger problems in a larger role.

The 23-year-old must decide what lengths he’ll go to in order to test that. Consequently, the Celtics must decide how they’ll handle it if he presses to start sooner than later.

Pelicans’ Alexis Ajinca could be done for season after knee surgery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say reserve center Alexis Ajinca has had surgery on his right knee and his recovery is expected to take four to six months, virtually ending his chances of playing this season.

The 7-foot-2 Ajinca, whose status was updated by the club on Thursday, has been inactive so far this season while trying to determine if he could rehabilitate patellar tendinitis without surgery.

In October, he received bilateral knee injections, a treatment that was initially expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

The 29-year-old from France and former French national team member has spent about six seasons in the NBA since 2008, averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during stints with Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and New Orleans.

 