Victor Oladipo, Pacers end Cavaliers 13-game winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat the Cavaliers twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.

The teams went toe to toe all night, trading jabs, leads and momentum swings. But Indiana’s closing flurry finally stopped Cleveland.

The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead and Cleveland never regained the upper hand. It sure wasn’t easy, though.

Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.

The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith’s 3 with 10 seconds to go.

This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.