The time Courtney Lee went to the wrong arena for a game

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
The 2009-10 New Jersey Nets went a ghastly 12-70.

Just how bad did it get?

Former Nets trainer Timmy Welsh shares a lowlight involving Courtney Lee (who, coincidentally, now plays for the Knicks).

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Courtney Lee, formerly with the Nets, went to the wrong arena for a home game.

“(Lee) calls me and says, ‘I’m at MSG. There’s nobody here,'” Walsh recalled. “I say, ‘That’s because the game is at the Izod Center.'”

Although Lee arrived late after commuting back through the Lincoln Tunnel, he still made the pregame team meeting and nobody knew about the snafu. Walsh had hidden his jersey in the X-ray room so it would be assumed Lee changed and was warming up, rather than fighting rush hour traffic

“I would never lie for a guy,” Walsh said. “If the coach asks me directly, I’m not going to lie. But you take care of these guys. Then they take care of you and appreciate it.”

That’s just one good Walsh anecdote in an article full of them. I recommend reading them all.

76ers: Markelle Fultz out at least another three weeks

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
1 Comment

76ers president Bryan Colangelo said a couple days ago “the end is near” for Markelle Fultz‘s absence.

This isn’t what anyone else would describe as near.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

If Fultz’s soreness is gone and his muscle imbalance is resolved, what’s the holdup? He was still working out while not playing games. He should be in decent shape. Does he need to rebuild strength in his shoulder? That could be reasonable, though, again, it doesn’t fit the tone of Colangelo’s prior comments.

Fultz’s injury has sabotaged his jumper, a key component of his game. It’s worth doing whatever it takes, including sitting him as long as necessary, to get him right.

But Philadelphia should also better communicate injury status, a long-running issue with the franchise.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown throws putback dunk down straight on Pau Gasol (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
This is one of the nastiest dunks of the season.

Friday night in San Antonio, Boston’s second-year star Jaylen Brown perfectly timed out the missed three from Marcus Morris, skied up, and threw it down with authority. One handed.

Pau Gasol had no chance, he was just going to end up in the poster.

In the end, Manu Ginobili and the Spurs had the biggest play of the night and the win, but that doesn’t take away from this athletic play.

Zach Randolph leads Kings past Pelicans in OT

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins looked like he was going to haunt his former team again. But the other main piece in the trade that brought Cousins to New Orleans ended up making the biggest play on Friday night.

Buddy Hield scored eight points down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left that forced overtime, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pelicans 116-109.

Zach Randolph made two of his career-high five 3-pointers to start overtime and finished with a season-high 35 points. He also had 13 rebounds.

“When you’re hot, you’re hot,” Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said. “(Randolph) hit corner 3s, off balance, getting fouled. They were going in. He just had one of those games.”

Hield finished with 18 points off the bench, Fox added 14 points and Frank Mason III scored 12 for the Kings, who won for just the fourth time in 15 road games this season.

Cousins led New Orleans with 38 points and 11 rebounds, but in the fourth quarter and overtime he had just five points, making 2 of 12 shots and missing all five 3-point attempts. Cousins had 41 points and 23 rebounds in a victory over the Kings in Sacramento in October.

“I don’t think we had a sense of urgency the entire night,” Cousins said. “We just kind of coasted through this game and we gave this team life. We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away and we just wouldn’t put our foot on the pedal full-throttle.”

Anthony Davis, returning from a three-game absence with an adductor strain, had 18 points. Ian Clark had a season-high 15 points in his first start, and Jrue Holiday scored 14.

Randolph made two 3-pointers to help give Sacramento a 110-105 lead with 3:13 left in overtime. The second 3-pointer came with the shot clock winding down and Randolph fading out of bounds while shooting over Jameer Nelson, who’s nine inches shorter than Randolph.

“I just saw the clock going down and tried to get my feet set,” Randolph said. “Jameer’s strong, but kind of short, so I was able to shoot over him.”

Holiday made a jumper, but Fox made two free throws and Mason scored on a drive for a seven-point lead with 58 seconds left.

“They outplayed us in every phase of the game,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “They outplayed us. They just kept playing and they played for the forty-eight minutes. They got it into overtime and they outplayed us.”

Cousins scored 15 points in the second quarter, and the Pelicans led by six at the half. Randolph scored 10 points as the Kings pulled even at 77 late in the third quarter.

The Pelicans went ahead by 10 early in the fourth as Clark and Darius Miller scored the first two baskets and Dante Cunningham added a 3-pointer.

Sacramento cut the lead to five midway through the quarter, but Davis answered with four consecutive points.

The Kings pulled within 100-99 on Randolph’s drive with 1:07 left.

Cousins got free for a dunk and a three-point lead with 49 seconds left before Hield tied it with his 3-pointer.

“I made some shots,” Hield said. “We all did our part. (Randolph) made plays. (Mason) made plays in the overtime. It was a great team effort.”

 

Victor Oladipo, Pacers end Cavaliers 13-game winning streak

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 1:16 AM EST
4 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat the Cavaliers twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.

The teams went toe to toe all night, trading jabs, leads and momentum swings. But Indiana’s closing flurry finally stopped Cleveland.

The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead and Cleveland never regained the upper hand. It sure wasn’t easy, though.

Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.

The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith’s 3 with 10 seconds to go.

This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

 