Manu Ginobili with game-winning three to beat Celtics (VIDEO)

We’re going to miss Manu Ginobili when he’s gone.
Ginobili has been playing in the NBA since roughly the Garfield administration, but he’s still got it. Just ask the Celtics, who watched Ginobili get the offensive rebound off a Rudy Gay miss, dribble the clock down to just a few seconds, then drain the high-arcing, game-winning three over Al Horford.
It is what the Spurs do. It’s what Ginobili has done his entire career.
Kyrie Irving had 36 points to lead the Celtics. LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and Rudy Gay 15 for the Spurs. Ginobili had 11 points, including the three that mattered most.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 13 games.
Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat the Cavaliers twice this season.
LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.
The teams went toe to toe all night, trading jabs, leads and momentum swings. But Indiana’s closing flurry finally stopped Cleveland.
The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead and Cleveland never regained the upper hand. It sure wasn’t easy, though.
Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer with 2:48 left.
But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.
The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith’s 3 with 10 seconds to go.
This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.
Celtics point guard Terry Rozier has spent his first few seasons in the NBA backing up Isaiah Thomas then Kyrie Irving and establishing a trade value that has become a running joke.
But Rozier has bigger goals.
Rozier, via NBC Sports Boston:
I know, in the future, I want to be a starter. I’m going to be a starter. I came in. I played after Isaiah Thomas, and I’m playing after Kyrie now, and that’s the only reason I don’t start. That’s how I’m looking at it. But I know I’ll be a starter in this league.
There’s a fine line between a player driven by ambition and one who isn’t willing to accept his role. I’m not sure where Rozier falls.
The Celtics should try to figure it out. Rozier will be eligible for a contract extension next summer, so it might actually be time to deal him before the trade deadline.
A team might bet on Rozier as its starting point guard. It won’t be Boston, which has placed its fate in Irving’s hands, but someone could.
Rozier has looked much better as a 3-point shooter this year, and he his defense is solid. He’s thriving as a reserve in a way that might not carry over into the starting lineup. Rozier’s poor finishing and limited distributing could become bigger problems in a larger role.
The 23-year-old must decide what lengths he’ll go to in order to test that. Consequently, the Celtics must decide how they’ll handle it if he presses to start sooner than later.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say reserve center Alexis Ajinca has had surgery on his right knee and his recovery is expected to take four to six months, virtually ending his chances of playing this season.
The 7-foot-2 Ajinca, whose status was updated by the club on Thursday, has been inactive so far this season while trying to determine if he could rehabilitate patellar tendinitis without surgery.
In October, he received bilateral knee injections, a treatment that was initially expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.
The 29-year-old from France and former French national team member has spent about six seasons in the NBA since 2008, averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during stints with Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and New Orleans.
Golden State was throwing a block party in Detroit.
And JaVale McGee was the center of attention.
The Golden State Warriors started McGee at center (Zaza Pachulia is still out injured, as is Stephen Curry) and he took up the paint and protected the rim well, making life difficult for the Pistons. The Warriors blocked eight shots in the first half alone.
Detroit still led at the half 50-46. In the third quarter, well, the Warriors gonna Warrior at some point.