What is Kobe doing in retirement? Coaching daughter’s team to run triangle

The triangle offense is alive and well in Los Angeles.
Not with the Lakers (although, like most teams, Luke Walton runs a couple of triangle-style sets). No, with Kobe Bryant’s daughters’ basketball team.
In retirement, Kobe is coaching his middle daughter’s team and he has them running the triangle, he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently.
“I sit there with my kids, the girls will go out, and I’ll say, ‘You’re going against a zone, so I need you to cross green, wing entry, hit the two pass to the post, bypass first cutter, second cutter hit the third cutter.’ And they’ll go, ‘Okay.'”
First, you can be sure Kristaps Porzingis is never coaching his kids’ teams to run the triangle someday.
Second, as a dad with active daughters around Kobe’s children’s ages, I use that “Uber for kids” line all the time (before I heard it from him). As modern dads it’s what we do.
Finally, the triangle’s time may have passed in the NBA (we can debate the issue, but the NBA game has evolved for reasons). However, it is an excellent offense for youth teams and smart teams on lower levels. There are a number of women’s college teams that run it, or parts of it, to get them clean looks. The offense still works in many settings. I love that Kobe has them running it.
Kawhi Leonard was planning to return Saturday for Spurs-Suns.
Things aren’t going to plan.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
If Leonard returns Tuesday, that’s fine. San Antonio should still beat Devin Booker–less Phoenix, regardless. Even if the Spurs lose, they’ve built plenty of cushion without Leonard.
But, man, this injury remains vexing.
Nerlens Noel looks unhappy in Dallas.
He rejected a contract from the Mavericks last summer that would have paid $17.5 annually to take his qualifying offer, and nearly every player who has accepted his qualifying offer has changed teams at first opportunity. Noel was out of the rotation, furthering the divide between him and the team. Now, he’s having surgery for a thumb injury some players keep playing through.
That has people connecting dots from Noel to his agent, Rich Paul, to Paul’s biggest client, LeBron James, to rumors of LeBron leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers next summer.
Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:
Where is Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it’s kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Maybe LeBron, Noel and Paul really are conspiring on a league-altering shakeup. But people love to speculate on LeBron’s free agency and Paul’s power. It’s juicy. It isn’t always reality. Remember when everyone sent Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland because Paul represented him?
Noel would be an interesting fit with LeBron on the Lakers. They don’t necessarily have a long-term answer at center, and Noel’s defense and athleticism would complement LeBron’s and Lonzo Ball‘s transition skills. It’d become even more important for Ball to fix his outside shot, though, as Noel, unlike Brook Lopez, is a non-shooter. Another positive: Noel probably wouldn’t command a max deal – even with a LeBron/Paul boost – meaning maybe the Lakers could actually afford both.
But wouldn’t it be so Lakers like if they sign Noel to a lucrative contract to impress LeBron and Paul and LeBron still signs elsewhere? That’s the type of fun speculation I can get behind.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers is working for an owner (Steve Ballmer) who demoted him last summer and a team president (Lawrence Frank) who didn’t hire him (though Rivers hired Frank). The Clippers are on their way to their worst record since before Chris Paul arrived.
Rivers said he’s not worried about being on the hot seat, but is that just his attitude, or does he have no reason to fear for his job?
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Three people with knowledge of the situation say Rivers is likely safe for this season, with his championship resume still held in high regard and the injuries to four of five opening-night starters having made it unfair – in Ballmer’s eyes – to accurately judge his coaching performance this season.
Danilo Gallinari just returned, and Milos Teodosic should soon. But Blake Griffin will be out a while, and Patrick Beverley is done for the season.
Rivers will be coaching around injuries the rest of the year.
Does that mean he’s safe for next season?
That the question even must be asked speaks volumes. The Clippers are clearly deemphasizing Rivers. There will always be reasons to keep him. He has won a championship and is still widely respected. But at some point, the reasons to oust him might add up for Ballmer and Frank.
There were rumors last year about Rivers preemptively leaving L.A. for another job. I wouldn’t be surprised if those pop up again.
Derrick Rose is back with the Cavaliers after leaving the team and contemplating retirement amid his latest injury, what Cleveland called a sprained ankle that would sideline him 2-3 weeks.
Turns out, Rose’s injury is more serious than we realized.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
There are no basketball reasons for Rose to rush back. The Cavs have been better without him, and Isaiah Thomas will return soon. Dwyane Wade has reserve playmaking covered.
But Rose facing a longer recovery period might explain his identity crisis. For someone who has undergone numerous surgeries, another might be too many. It’s different than a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.
Rose seems to be in better spirits now, but if his ankle doesn’t respond to just rehab, I wonder how he’d handle surgery.