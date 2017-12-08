Warriors had eight first-half blocks on Pistons (VIDEO)

Golden State was throwing a block party in Detroit.
And JaVale McGee was the center of attention.
The Golden State Warriors started McGee at center (Zaza Pachulia is still out injured, as is Stephen Curry) and he took up the paint and protected the rim well, making life difficult for the Pistons. The Warriors blocked eight shots in the first half alone.
Detroit still led at the half 50-46. In the third quarter, well, the Warriors gonna Warrior at some point.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say reserve center Alexis Ajinca has had surgery on his right knee and his recovery is expected to take four to six months, virtually ending his chances of playing this season.
The 7-foot-2 Ajinca, whose status was updated by the club on Thursday, has been inactive so far this season while trying to determine if he could rehabilitate patellar tendinitis without surgery.
In October, he received bilateral knee injections, a treatment that was initially expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.
The 29-year-old from France and former French national team member has spent about six seasons in the NBA since 2008, averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during stints with Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and New Orleans.
Nikola Mirotic said he accepted Bobby Portis‘ apology for punching him in the face during a Bulls practice.
But considering Mirotic indicated he told the media that before Portis personally, it’s fair to wonder how far that apology acceptance goes.
Mirotic, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
“I’m not angry at anyone,” Mirotic said. “I’m doing fine with myself. My family is great. There’s nothing to be angry about now. It’s all over. It’s a new beginning.”
If Mirotic is truly over it, that would mean his request that Chicago trade him or Portis is rescinded. That’d certainly make it easier for the Bulls going forward.
Mirotic can’t be traded until Jan. 15, anyway. So, I can’t rule out this just being lip service as he bides his time and tries to make the best of a bad situation.
But, at face value, Mirotic sounds far more accepting of going forward with Portis than before.
In his last five games, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 11.8 points per game on just 33.3 percent shooting overall and 19.2 percent from three.
Anthony is still trying to find his space and place running with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and he has entered a slump that comes and goes with every scorer (and Anthony has not been terribly efficient in recent seasons anyway).
After the Thunder’s ugly loss to the Nets in Mexico City Friday night, Anthony said this slump was as bad as he has ever faced, as reported by The Score’s Victoria Nguyen.
“I think these past three, four games, offensively, has been the toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball, making shots,” he said…
“This is a rough stretch for myself personally, probably the roughest that I’ve had throughout my career.”
When Anthony was traded to a Thunder team with PG13 and Westbrook, the general reaction was “I understand why the Thunder did this, but how does it all fit?” Clearly, that still is being worked out. Anthony is used to having the ball in his hands (and holding it, and holding it, and holding it…), being the guy to create shot for himself and, occasionally, others. He’s working a lot more off the ball now, and it’s an adjustment (the Thunder seem at their best when Westbrook just takes over). Anthony has had moments leading the second unit, but everything is not smooth yet. Not close.
Without further comment, here are the numbers right now, via Matt Moore of CBS.
Like a lot of NBA players (and other wealthy people), Chris Bosh bought his mother a home.
That home — in a gated community in the suburbs of Dallas — and his mother Freida, were targeted in a drug trafficking raid early Friday morning, according to TMZ.
A home owned by Chris Bosh was the target of a police drug trafficking raid — with the NBA star’s mother named as one of the suspects … TMZ Sports has learned….
One of the suspects listed on the search warrant is Freida Bosh — who allegedly lives in the home, which cops believe is owned by her son.
A rep for the DPD tells us a bunch of evidence was seized from the home — “a large amount of drug paraphernalia was recovered consistent with narcotics trafficking.”
No arrests or charges have yet been made, according to a spokesman for the DeSoto Police Department (the city where the home is located). While those may be coming, whether they include Freida Bosh remains to be seen. Take it from someone who spent years on a police beat for a newspaper, these kinds of raids and investigations are never as clean and easy as they look on some CBS cop drama. However, police believe the evidence they found points to trafficking out of the house.
Frieda Bosh was one of several people found in the home at the time of the raid, according to DeSoto Police. She has been questioned in the case.
According to police interviewed by TMZ, Chris Bosh is not involved at all, other than owning the house (he does not live there). He would be far from the first person to give a relative a place to live, only to have said relative commit crimes from that property.
Chris Bosh is focused on trying to find a way back to the NBA, in one role or another.