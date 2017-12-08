Report: Clippers won’t fire Doc Rivers during season

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is working for an owner (Steve Ballmer) who demoted him last summer and a team president (Lawrence Frank) who didn’t hire him (though Rivers hired Frank). The Clippers are on their way to their worst record since before Chris Paul arrived.
Rivers said he’s not worried about being on the hot seat, but is that just his attitude, or does he have no reason to fear for his job?
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Three people with knowledge of the situation say Rivers is likely safe for this season, with his championship resume still held in high regard and the injuries to four of five opening-night starters having made it unfair – in Ballmer’s eyes – to accurately judge his coaching performance this season.
Danilo Gallinari just returned, and Milos Teodosic should soon. But Blake Griffin will be out a while, and Patrick Beverley is done for the season.
Rivers will be coaching around injuries the rest of the year.
Does that mean he’s safe for next season?
That the question even must be asked speaks volumes. The Clippers are clearly deemphasizing Rivers. There will always be reasons to keep him. He has won a championship and is still widely respected. But at some point, the reasons to oust him might add up for Ballmer and Frank.
There were rumors last year about Rivers preemptively leaving L.A. for another job. I wouldn’t be surprised if those pop up again.
Nerlens Noel looks unhappy in Dallas.
He rejected a contract from the Mavericks last summer that would have paid $17.5 annually to take his qualifying offer, and nearly every player who has accepted his qualifying offer has changed teams at first opportunity. Noel was out of the rotation, furthering the divide between him and the team. Now, he’s having surgery for a thumb injury some players keep playing through.
That has people connecting dots from Noel to his agent, Rich Paul, to Paul’s biggest client, LeBron James, to rumors of LeBron leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers next summer.
Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:
Where is Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it’s kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Maybe LeBron, Noel and Paul really are conspiring on a league-altering shakeup. But people love to speculate on LeBron’s free agency and Paul’s power. It’s juicy. It isn’t always reality. Remember when everyone sent Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland because Paul represented him?
Noel would be an interesting fit with LeBron on the Lakers. They don’t necessarily have a long-term answer at center, and Noel’s defense and athleticism would complement LeBron’s and Lonzo Ball‘s transition skills. It’d become even more important for Ball to fix his outside shot, though, as Noel, unlike Brook Lopez, is a non-shooter. Another positive: Noel probably wouldn’t command a max deal – even with a LeBron/Paul boost – meaning maybe the Lakers could actually afford both.
But wouldn’t it be so Lakers like if they sign Noel to a lucrative contract to impress LeBron and Paul and LeBron still signs elsewhere? That’s the type of fun speculation I can get behind.
Derrick Rose is back with the Cavaliers after leaving the team and contemplating retirement amid his latest injury, what Cleveland called a sprained ankle that would sideline him 2-3 weeks.
Turns out, Rose’s injury is more serious than we realized.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
There are no basketball reasons for Rose to rush back. The Cavs have been better without him, and Isaiah Thomas will return soon. Dwyane Wade has reserve playmaking covered.
But Rose facing a longer recovery period might explain his identity crisis. For someone who has undergone numerous surgeries, another might be too many. It’s different than a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.
Rose seems to be in better spirits now, but if his ankle doesn’t respond to just rehab, I wonder how he’d handle surgery.
What do families with means do when they move?
They visit schools and buy a house.
Cavaliers star LeBron James already did the former, and now he has done the latter.
Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times:
A limited liability company linked to the NBA superstar has paid $23 million for a newly built spec mansion in the Westside community, property records show. The corporate entity is the same that was by James two years ago to buy another home in the Brentwood area for about $21 million.
Sitting up from the street, with city-to-ocean views, the 15,846-square-foot home is furnished with an elevator, a home theater and a custom kitchen with a La Cornue range. A lower level was designed for entertaining and holds a home theater, wine cellar, cigar room and onyx-lined wet bar.
LeBron lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, and maybe he wants nicer accommodations for only the summer. Or maybe he’s investing in real estate.
But rumors persist about LeBron signing with the Lakers, and this should only fuel them. After all, it makes more sense for LeBron to invest in a nicer house if he’s living in it full-time rather than just a few months per year.
Of course, this doesn’t mean LeBron will bolt Cleveland for the Lakers. There are other considerations.
But if I were the Lakers, I’d feel better than if LeBron hadn’t made this purchase.
The Suns predictably lost (109-99) to the Wizards last night without their biggest star, Devin Booker, who suffered a groin injury.
But Josh Jackson, who shifted to shooting guard in Booker’s absence, had a nice moment with this dunk on Marcin Gortat.