Report: Chris Bosh’s mother suspect questioned in drug trafficking raid

Like a lot of NBA players (and other wealthy people), Chris Bosh bought his mother a home.

That home — in a gated community in the suburbs of Dallas — and his mother Freida, were targeted in a drug trafficking raid early Friday morning, according to TMZ.

A home owned by Chris Bosh was the target of a police drug trafficking raid — with the NBA star’s mother named as one of the suspects … TMZ Sports has learned…. One of the suspects listed on the search warrant is Freida Bosh — who allegedly lives in the home, which cops believe is owned by her son. A rep for the DPD tells us a bunch of evidence was seized from the home — “a large amount of drug paraphernalia was recovered consistent with narcotics trafficking.”

No arrests or charges have yet been made, according to a spokesman for the DeSoto Police Department (the city where the home is located). While those may be coming, whether they include Freida Bosh remains to be seen. Take it from someone who spent years on a police beat for a newspaper, these kinds of raids and investigations are never as clean and easy as they look on some CBS cop drama. However, police believe the evidence they found points to trafficking out of the house.

Frieda Bosh was one of several people found in the home at the time of the raid, according to DeSoto Police. She has been questioned in the case.

According to police interviewed by TMZ, Chris Bosh is not involved at all, other than owning the house (he does not live there). He would be far from the first person to give a relative a place to live, only to have said relative commit crimes from that property.

Chris Bosh is focused on trying to find a way back to the NBA, in one role or another.