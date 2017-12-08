Report: Chris Bosh’s mother suspect questioned in drug trafficking raid

Like a lot of NBA players (and other wealthy people), Chris Bosh bought his mother a home.
That home — in a gated community in the suburbs of Dallas — and his mother Freida, were targeted in a drug trafficking raid early Friday morning, according to TMZ.
A home owned by Chris Bosh was the target of a police drug trafficking raid — with the NBA star’s mother named as one of the suspects … TMZ Sports has learned….
One of the suspects listed on the search warrant is Freida Bosh — who allegedly lives in the home, which cops believe is owned by her son.
A rep for the DPD tells us a bunch of evidence was seized from the home — “a large amount of drug paraphernalia was recovered consistent with narcotics trafficking.”
No arrests or charges have yet been made, according to a spokesman for the DeSoto Police Department (the city where the home is located). While those may be coming, whether they include Freida Bosh remains to be seen. Take it from someone who spent years on a police beat for a newspaper, these kinds of raids and investigations are never as clean and easy as they look on some CBS cop drama. However, police believe the evidence they found points to trafficking out of the house.
Frieda Bosh was one of several people found in the home at the time of the raid, according to DeSoto Police. She has been questioned in the case.
According to police interviewed by TMZ, Chris Bosh is not involved at all, other than owning the house (he does not live there). He would be far from the first person to give a relative a place to live, only to have said relative commit crimes from that property.
Chris Bosh is focused on trying to find a way back to the NBA, in one role or another.
In his last five games, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 11.8 points per game on just 33.3 percent shooting overall and 19.2 percent from three.
Anthony is still trying to find his space and place running with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and he has entered a slump that comes and goes with every scorer (and Anthony has not been terribly efficient in recent seasons anyway).
After the Thunder’s ugly loss to the Nets in Mexico City Friday night, Anthony said this slump was as bad as he has ever faced, as reported by The Score’s Victoria Nguyen.
“I think these past three, four games, offensively, has been the toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball, making shots,” he said…
“This is a rough stretch for myself personally, probably the roughest that I’ve had throughout my career.”
When Anthony was traded to a Thunder team with PG13 and Westbrook, the general reaction was “I understand why the Thunder did this, but how does it all fit?” Clearly, that still is being worked out. Anthony is used to having the ball in his hands (and holding it, and holding it, and holding it…), being the guy to create shot for himself and, occasionally, others. He’s working a lot more off the ball now, and it’s an adjustment (the Thunder seem at their best when Westbrook just takes over). Anthony has had moments leading the second unit, but everything is not smooth yet. Not close.
Without further comment, here are the numbers right now, via Matt Moore of CBS.
The triangle offense is alive and well in Los Angeles.
Not with the Lakers (although, like most teams, Luke Walton runs a couple of triangle-style sets). No, with Kobe Bryant’s daughters’ basketball team.
In retirement, Kobe is coaching his middle daughter’s team and he has them running the triangle, he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently.
“I sit there with my kids, the girls will go out, and I’ll say, ‘You’re going against a zone, so I need you to cross green, wing entry, hit the two pass to the post, bypass first cutter, second cutter hit the third cutter.’ And they’ll go, ‘Okay.'”
First, you can be sure Kristaps Porzingis is never coaching his kids’ teams to run the triangle someday.
Second, as a dad with active daughters around Kobe’s children’s ages, I use that “Uber for kids” line all the time (before I heard it from him). As modern dads it’s what we do.
Finally, the triangle’s time may have passed in the NBA (we can debate the issue, but the NBA game has evolved for reasons). However, it is an excellent offense for youth teams and smart teams on lower levels. There are a number of women’s college teams that run it, or parts of it, to get them clean looks. The offense still works in many settings. I love that Kobe has them running it.
Kawhi Leonard was planning to return Saturday for Spurs-Suns.
Things aren’t going to plan.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
If Leonard returns Tuesday, that’s fine. San Antonio should still beat Devin Booker–less Phoenix, regardless. Even if the Spurs lose, they’ve built plenty of cushion without Leonard.
But, man, this injury remains vexing.
Nerlens Noel looks unhappy in Dallas.
He rejected a contract from the Mavericks last summer that would have paid $17.5 annually to take his qualifying offer, and nearly every player who has accepted his qualifying offer has changed teams at first opportunity. Noel was out of the rotation, furthering the divide between him and the team. Now, he’s having surgery for a thumb injury some players keep playing through.
That has people connecting dots from Noel to his agent, Rich Paul, to Paul’s biggest client, LeBron James, to rumors of LeBron leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers next summer.
Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com:
Where is Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it’s kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Maybe LeBron, Noel and Paul really are conspiring on a league-altering shakeup. But people love to speculate on LeBron’s free agency and Paul’s power. It’s juicy. It isn’t always reality. Remember when everyone sent Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland because Paul represented him?
Noel would be an interesting fit with LeBron on the Lakers. They don’t necessarily have a long-term answer at center, and Noel’s defense and athleticism would complement LeBron’s and Lonzo Ball‘s transition skills. It’d become even more important for Ball to fix his outside shot, though, as Noel, unlike Brook Lopez, is a non-shooter. Another positive: Noel probably wouldn’t command a max deal – even with a LeBron/Paul boost – meaning maybe the Lakers could actually afford both.
But wouldn’t it be so Lakers like if they sign Noel to a lucrative contract to impress LeBron and Paul and LeBron still signs elsewhere? That’s the type of fun speculation I can get behind.