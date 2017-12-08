Nikola Mirotic: ‘There’s nothing to be angry about now. It’s all over’

Nikola Mirotic said he accepted Bobby Portis‘ apology for punching him in the face during a Bulls practice.

But considering Mirotic indicated he told the media that before Portis personally, it’s fair to wonder how far that apology acceptance goes.

Mirotic, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“I’m not angry at anyone,” Mirotic said. “I’m doing fine with myself. My family is great. There’s nothing to be angry about now. It’s all over. It’s a new beginning.”

If Mirotic is truly over it, that would mean his request that Chicago trade him or Portis is rescinded. That’d certainly make it easier for the Bulls going forward.

Mirotic can’t be traded until Jan. 15, anyway. So, I can’t rule out this just being lip service as he bides his time and tries to make the best of a bad situation.

But, at face value, Mirotic sounds far more accepting of going forward with Portis than before.