Devin Booker starts road to recovery, is walking again after groin injury

Associated PressDec 8, 2017, 12:05 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker is able to walk, albeit slowly.

That’s a major step toward recovery from a left adductor strain the Phoenix Suns star guard suffered in the fourth quarter Tuesday night in Toronto. Booker was carried off the field by teammates, was on crutches the next day and was moved onto the team plane in a wheelchair.

Booker’s timetable for recovery from the groin injury remains at two to three weeks. He moved about dressed in a suit and smiled while answering questions about his injury.

“I’m already walking. Every day it’s felt better since it happened,” Booker said Thursday night before the Suns’ game against the Washington Wizards. “I’m on the right path.”

Booker thought it was a cramp at first, but when he tried to move, he could not.

“People said I was doing the `Mannequin Challenge,”‘ Booker said. “I don’t ever want to be carried off the court. Anything in my power, if I could have walked off I would have walked off. We had to resume the game, so my big fellas helped me out.”

Booker is averaging 24.3 points and has 10 30-point games this season.

Booker spent Thursday on the bench supporting his teammates. He admitted being out for an extended period of time will be difficult, and pledged not to try to come back too soon and tell trainers the truth about how he feels.

The injury is new territory for Booker, the face of the Suns in his third season. He has played through pain before, but said he’d never felt such pain before.

“It’s never ideal for me to miss games,” Booker said, “but at the same time we have to be cautious with it and take our time.”

The Suns were short-handed with Booker out and center Tyson Chandler away from the team for personal reasons. Forward Derrick Jones Jr. was waived Thursday.

Rookie Josh Jackson started in Booker’s place at shooting guard, and coach Jay Triano said there will be other lineup combinations over the next 10 games.

“He’s a voice for our us anyway,” Triano said about Booker. “He’s been a leader. Even more when you stay in the game mentally, when you’re not playing,” thinking the game, seeing the game and being a part of it. It helps when you return.”

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Watch Brandon Ingram hit the game winner for Lakers vs. 76ers (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 7, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers was a barnburner. The two young teams went back-and-forth all game, with the Sixers netting a 34-point fourth quarter just to keep things close.

The final two minutes came down to the wire, and Philadelphia was able to tie the game at 104 thanks to some clutch Joel Embiid free throws.

After a missed Lonzo Ball 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go, it was the Sixers’ chance to take the lead. They isolated Embiid, who wound up missing on an attempt from the left block.

That’s when the Lakers came down and scored the final bucket of the game thanks to a Ball drive down the baseline and a Brandon Ingram 3-pointer.

Via Twitter:

Philly tried to run a play for JJ Redick in the final 0.8 seconds, but wound up settling for a Richaun Holmes three that was off the mark.

The Lakers beat the Sixers, 107-104.

Report: Markelle Fultz’s shoulder injury fading, return anticipated soon

By Dane CarbaughDec 7, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers point guard and No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz could be back on the court soon.

That’s according to the team, who told The Athletic’s Mike O’Connor on Thursday that Fultz’s shoulder injury woes are coming to an end.

Fultz has been sidelined with an aching shoulder since late October. The Washington product hasn’t played in a game since the team’s Oct. 23 win over the Detroit Pistons, 97-86.

Via Twitter:

Philadelphia has been on a tear in Fultz’s absence, going 12-7 in that time.

Fultz was previously marked as out indefinitely by the team. Nice to hear there’s some hope for his return, possibly before the new year.

Joel Embiid visits Meek Mill in prison

By Dan FeldmanDec 7, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
13 Comments

Joel Embiid once sparked controversy for dancing shirtless at a Meek Mill concert while injured.

Now that Meek Mill is embroiled in his own controversy – imprisoned for a probation violation – the 76ers star is sticking with his friend.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid visited rapper and friend Meek Mill this week to offer encouragement.

“First of all, it was scary,” Embiid said Saturday after shootaround. “I’m never going to jail. I got into that place and I was pretty scared. I just wanted to go out there, support him, pretty good friend of mine. So I just wanted to go out there, show him some support and let him know that we’re behind him. There was a little bit of injustice there so I just wanted to go out there with whoever I was to show him the support.”

The United States imprisons too many people, and it’s important to support and speak up on behalf of the wrongly incarcerated.

Report: NBA putting minor-league team in Mexico City as soon as next season

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Dan FeldmanDec 7, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Seattle isn’t the only city that could be adding a professional basketball team.

A Mexico City team in the NBA’s minor league is moving from possibility toward inevitability.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

MEXICO CITY — The National Basketball Association intends to put an N.B.A. G League franchise here in the Mexican capital, according to three people familiar with the league’s plans.

A team in the G League, N.B.A.’s official minor league, which would be owned and operated locally, could begin play as early as next season, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subject publicly.

One proposal for this plan involved the Mexico City team being unaffiliated with an NBA team. Rather, Mexico City would stock its roster from the NBA’s global youth academies.

Perhaps, that’s still in the cards. The Trail Blazers and Nuggets, the only NBA teams without a minor-league affiliate or announced plans to get one, could be involved. Or an existing minor-league team could move.

No matter how a minor-league team gets to Mexico City, remember, the NBA uses its minor league to experiment for the top league.