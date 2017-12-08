Derrick Rose has bone spur, might need surgery

Derrick Rose is back with the Cavaliers after leaving the team and contemplating retirement amid his latest injury, what Cleveland called a sprained ankle that would sideline him 2-3 weeks.

Turns out, Rose’s injury is more serious than we realized.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Derrick Rose, speaking to the media for the first time since his return to the Cavs, revealed he has a bone spur in his left ankle and acknowledged that a procedure may be necessary if his rehab does not take. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2017

There are no basketball reasons for Rose to rush back. The Cavs have been better without him, and Isaiah Thomas will return soon. Dwyane Wade has reserve playmaking covered.

But Rose facing a longer recovery period might explain his identity crisis. For someone who has undergone numerous surgeries, another might be too many. It’s different than a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.

Rose seems to be in better spirits now, but if his ankle doesn’t respond to just rehab, I wonder how he’d handle surgery.