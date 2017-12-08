Derrick Rose has bone spur, might need surgery

Derrick Rose is back with the Cavaliers after leaving the team and contemplating retirement amid his latest injury, what Cleveland called a sprained ankle that would sideline him 2-3 weeks.
Turns out, Rose’s injury is more serious than we realized.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
There are no basketball reasons for Rose to rush back. The Cavs have been better without him, and Isaiah Thomas will return soon. Dwyane Wade has reserve playmaking covered.
But Rose facing a longer recovery period might explain his identity crisis. For someone who has undergone numerous surgeries, another might be too many. It’s different than a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.
Rose seems to be in better spirits now, but if his ankle doesn’t respond to just rehab, I wonder how he’d handle surgery.
What do families with means do when they move?
They visit schools and buy a house.
Cavaliers star LeBron James already did the former, and now he has done the latter.
Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times:
A limited liability company linked to the NBA superstar has paid $23 million for a newly built spec mansion in the Westside community, property records show. The corporate entity is the same that was by James two years ago to buy another home in the Brentwood area for about $21 million.
Sitting up from the street, with city-to-ocean views, the 15,846-square-foot home is furnished with an elevator, a home theater and a custom kitchen with a La Cornue range. A lower level was designed for entertaining and holds a home theater, wine cellar, cigar room and onyx-lined wet bar.
LeBron lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, and maybe he wants nicer accommodations for only the summer. Or maybe he’s investing in real estate.
But rumors persist about LeBron signing with the Lakers, and this should only fuel them. After all, it makes more sense for LeBron to invest in a nicer house if he’s living in it full-time rather than just a few months per year.
Of course, this doesn’t mean LeBron will bolt Cleveland for the Lakers. There are other considerations.
But if I were the Lakers, I’d feel better than if LeBron hadn’t made this purchase.
The Suns predictably lost (109-99) to the Wizards last night without their biggest star, Devin Booker, who suffered a groin injury.
But Josh Jackson, who shifted to shooting guard in Booker’s absence, had a nice moment with this dunk on Marcin Gortat.
Is the LaVar Ball-Joel Embiid feud real or not?
Looked like a lot of love between the two after the Lakers’ win over the 76ers last night in Philadelphia.
Zach Gelb of 97.5 The Fanatic:
Ball had even more to say about Embiid, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Of course, Ball wasn’t just gregarious. He played his villain role during the game.
Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
The "Free Jahlil Okafor" crowd got their wish — the former No. 3 pick out of Duke has been traded from the Philadelphia bench to the Brooklyn Nets, where he will get the chance to prove he can impact the NBA (and the Sixers do well in the trade getting Trevor Booker back).
Kurt Helin of NBC Sports brings in the well-connected Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders to break down that trade.
Then the two get into a discussion of what is real and what isn't at the start of the NBA season: Are the Boston Celtics really the best team in the East? Is James Harden the MVP frontrunner? Is Oklahoma City this bad? Is Detroit this good? The pair cover all of those topics and much more.
