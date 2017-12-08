Celtics’ Terry Rozier: ‘I know I’ll be a starter in this league’

Celtics point guard Terry Rozier has spent his first few seasons in the NBA backing up Isaiah Thomas then Kyrie Irving and establishing a trade value that has become a running joke.

But Rozier has bigger goals.

Rozier, via NBC Sports Boston:

I know, in the future, I want to be a starter. I’m going to be a starter. I came in. I played after Isaiah Thomas, and I’m playing after Kyrie now, and that’s the only reason I don’t start. That’s how I’m looking at it. But I know I’ll be a starter in this league.

There’s a fine line between a player driven by ambition and one who isn’t willing to accept his role. I’m not sure where Rozier falls.

The Celtics should try to figure it out. Rozier will be eligible for a contract extension next summer, so it might actually be time to deal him before the trade deadline.

A team might bet on Rozier as its starting point guard. It won’t be Boston, which has placed its fate in Irving’s hands, but someone could.

Rozier has looked much better as a 3-point shooter this year, and he his defense is solid. He’s thriving as a reserve in a way that might not carry over into the starting lineup. Rozier’s poor finishing and limited distributing could become bigger problems in a larger role.

The 23-year-old must decide what lengths he’ll go to in order to test that. Consequently, the Celtics must decide how they’ll handle it if he presses to start sooner than later.