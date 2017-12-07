Report: Spurs planning for Kawhi Leonard to return Saturday against Suns

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Spurs reportedly considered playing Kawhi Leonard on Monday. Even though he didn’t play, that showed just how close he was.

Now, a target date is set.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:

League sources tell the Express-News Leonard could make his season debut for the Spurs on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns barring any setbacks.

The Spurs have gone an impressive 17-8 without an injured Leonard. LaMarcus Aldridge carried a large load. The supporting cast stepped up. Gregg Popovich showed what makes him such a good coach.

But San Antonio needs a healthy Leonard to vault into championship contention.

A game against the Devin Booker–less Suns is a good warmup.