Report: Spurs planning for Kawhi Leonard to return Saturday against Suns

The Spurs reportedly considered playing Kawhi Leonard on Monday. Even though he didn’t play, that showed just how close he was.
Now, a target date is set.
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:
League sources tell the Express-News Leonard could make his season debut for the Spurs on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns barring any setbacks.
The Spurs have gone an impressive 17-8 without an injured Leonard. LaMarcus Aldridge carried a large load. The supporting cast stepped up. Gregg Popovich showed what makes him such a good coach.
But San Antonio needs a healthy Leonard to vault into championship contention.
A game against the Devin Booker–less Suns is a good warmup.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed an agreement with a developer to renovate KeyArena so the venue could be ready for an NBA or NHL team.
Durkan told reporters Wednesday the deal with Los Angeles-based Oak View Group is the best path for Seattle to get an NHL team and bring back the NBA.
OVG CEO Tim Leiweke says his group will work to get a team to join the WNBA’s Seattle Storm at KeyArena.
OVG would privately finance a $600 million remodel of the aging arena. The deal includes $20 million in cash and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations and $40 million for traffic improvements.
Durkan says the deal protects taxpayers and is good for the city. She says it does not block other possible arena projects.
LaVar Ball was reportedly looking into LaMelo (a high schooler) and LiAngelo (who just left UCLA) playing together overseas.
With the younger Ball brothers signing with Lonzo Ball‘s agent, there’s no turning back on that plan for college basketball.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
LaVar Ball told ESPN that his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, ending any speculation that LaMelo will play college basketball. The plan is now for both to play on the same team overseas.
“I don’t care about the money,” LaVar Ball said on Thursday morning. “I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team.”
There’s still the matter of finding an overseas team willing to sign LaMelo and LiAngelo and deal with everything LaVar brings. But signing with an agent immediately ends college eligibility.*
*It shouldn’t. Young players should be allowed to retain professional advisors. But that’s not how the NCAA – which seeks to enrich coaches and administrators, not athletes – operates.
LaMelo is a serious prospect for the 2020 draft (or 2019 if the NBA changes the one-and-done rule by then). It’ll be interesting to see how develops on a foreign team and how NBA teams assess his progress. He’s a talented scorer, but his all-around game needs development.
LiAngelo looks unlikely to reach the NBA regardless.
To give two-way extraordinaire Mike James a standard contract today, the Suns have to drop someone.
It’ll be Derrick Jones Jr.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Right now, Jones is a borderline NBA player who has played more for Phoenix’s minor-league affiliate than the parent club. But he’s just 20 and possesses jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism. Remember him in the dunk contest?
Though he’s earning a minimum salary, a team can’t claim Jones off waivers with the minimum-salary exception, because his contract is longer than two years. Still, the two additional years left on his deal – unguaranteed, as is this season – should make him only more appealing to teams with room or another exception.
The Suns surely tried to trade him before reaching this decision, but obviously found no takers. But I wouldn’t rule out a team claiming him now that it no longer must surrender an asset to Phoenix.
The numbers have long been there — their record says the Thunder are 11-12, but they have the point differential of a 14-9 team.
While much of the sports world kept asking “What is wrong with Oklahoma City?” turning their season around was simply a matter of winning some close games. Which they have started to do, three in a row now, and it’s a sign of things to come.
In this PBT Extra, the topic is what has been the difference in OKC, and the answer is good defense and more Russell Westbrook.