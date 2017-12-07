Report: Markelle Fultz’s shoulder injury fading, return anticipated soon

Philadelphia 76ers point guard and No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz could be back on the court soon.
That’s according to the team, who told The Athletic’s Mike O’Connor on Thursday that Fultz’s shoulder injury woes are coming to an end.
Fultz has been sidelined with an aching shoulder since late October. The Washington product hasn’t played in a game since the team’s Oct. 23 win over the Detroit Pistons, 97-86.
Via Twitter:
Philadelphia has been on a tear in Fultz’s absence, going 12-7 in that time.
Fultz was previously marked as out indefinitely by the team. Nice to hear there’s some hope for his return, possibly before the new year.
Joel Embiid once sparked controversy for dancing shirtless at a Meek Mill concert while injured.
Now that Meek Mill is embroiled in his own controversy – imprisoned for a probation violation – the 76ers star is sticking with his friend.
Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Joel Embiid visited rapper and friend Meek Mill this week to offer encouragement.
“First of all, it was scary,” Embiid said Saturday after shootaround. “I’m never going to jail. I got into that place and I was pretty scared. I just wanted to go out there, support him, pretty good friend of mine. So I just wanted to go out there, show him some support and let him know that we’re behind him. There was a little bit of injustice there so I just wanted to go out there with whoever I was to show him the support.”
The United States imprisons too many people, and it’s important to support and speak up on behalf of the wrongly incarcerated.
Seattle isn’t the only city that could be adding a professional basketball team.
A Mexico City team in the NBA’s minor league is moving from possibility toward inevitability.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
MEXICO CITY — The National Basketball Association intends to put an N.B.A. G League franchise here in the Mexican capital, according to three people familiar with the league’s plans.
A team in the G League, N.B.A.’s official minor league, which would be owned and operated locally, could begin play as early as next season, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subject publicly.
One proposal for this plan involved the Mexico City team being unaffiliated with an NBA team. Rather, Mexico City would stock its roster from the NBA’s global youth academies.
Perhaps, that’s still in the cards. The Trail Blazers and Nuggets, the only NBA teams without a minor-league affiliate or announced plans to get one, could be involved. Or an existing minor-league team could move.
No matter how a minor-league team gets to Mexico City, remember, the NBA uses its minor league to experiment for the top league.
It’s been a rough week for the Charlotte Hornets. First, coach Steve Clifford had to take a leave of absence from the team for personal health reasons. Stephen Silas gets welcomed to the big coaching chair by having to go against the Golden State Warriors, and a fully unleashed Kevin Durant. Now comes this:
Backup center Cody Zeller has suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Thursday. Zeller is out indefinitely as is considering his treatment options, according to the team (surgery is possible depending on the type and severity of the tear). The injury occurred in the third quarter against the Warriors Wednesday.
Zeller is giving the Hornets nearly 20 minutes a night off the bench, and he’s been solid in that role averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds a night. He plays around the basket, 75 percent of his shots come at the rim, but he has struggled this season to finish a little and is shooting just 50 percent inside the restricted area.
With Zeller out, expect to see a lot more Johnny O’Bryant and Treveon Graham.
The Hornets also announced that forward Frank Kaminsky suffered a sprained right ankle against Golden State and is out for Friday’s game against Chicago. He is day-to-day after that.
All of this is another blow for a 9-14 Hornets team that is fighting to get back into the playoff picture in the East. They need to find more consistent offense, and losing key rotational big men is not going to help that.
Jahlil Okafor is going to get his chance to prove he can contribute in the NBA.
For their trouble, Philadelphia is going to get some veteran depth up front.
The Sixers are sending Okafor and shooting guard Nik Stauskas, plus a second-round pick, to Brooklyn for veteran power forward — and impressive dunker — Trevor Booker, a story broken by Zach Lowe of ESPN.
Okafor has been on the trade block for more than a year, the Sixers finally found a deal they like. This was a good deal for both teams.
It’s good that Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft (one spot ahead of Kristaps Porzingis) who has battled injuries and an NBA game that has moved away from his skill set. Okafor is a project, he doesn’t have much shooting range nor can he defend very well (in space or at the rim). He plays below the rim. He may not be the star that he was projected to be, but in Brooklyn Okafor will get a chance to show he can get buckets around the rim and out of the post, and that he has a role in the league. There is potential for him in an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph kind of role (likely off the bench).
Brooklyn also gets a shooter in Stauskas who was out of the rotation in Philly (with J.J Redick and Timothe Luwawu getting run ahead of him). The Nets are rebuilding, and taking a flier on a couple of former first-round pick is the kind of gamble they should be taking. The Nets now have two of the top three picks from the 2015 draft, they got D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers last summer.
Philadelphia is eyeing the playoffs, and Booker gives them a solid big man off the bench that they can pair with Amir Johnson and/or Richaun Holmes. Booker is a glue guy who plays with energy every night — exactly the kind of veteran the Sixers have tried to surround their young core with. The Sixers get better in the short term with this move.