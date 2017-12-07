Mavericks’ Nerlens Noel expects to miss 4-6 weeks with thumb surgery

Noel will fly from Boston to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with a hand specialist and will have surgery Friday, the Mavericks said. He will likely miss about four to six weeks, but the hope is that Noel will be back on the court before the trade deadline.
“It’s not anything crazy,” Noel said. “It’s a pretty common injury for a basketball player. I’m just going to get it taken care of. I showed it to the trainers and they said, that it’s not right. They said I should probably get some surgery and get it fixed up now.
“I can play basketball with it. A couple guys in here have had it.”
Noel has had a rough time since rejecting a contract that would have paid $17.5 million annually. Instead, he signed his $4,187,599 qualifying last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Relations between Noel and the Mavericks appear to be souring, so it makes sense he’d want to get his thumb fixed while with Dallas. No reason to scare off potential suitors in free agency with a more-recent offseason surgery. Recover and maybe even impress one before the season ends.
PBT Extra: Defense, Westbrook have Thunder turning season around
The numbers have long been there — their record says the Thunder are 11-12, but they have the point differential of a 14-9 team.
While much of the sports world kept asking “What is wrong with Oklahoma City?” turning their season around was simply a matter of winning some close games. Which they have started to do, three in a row now, and it’s a sign of things to come.
In this PBT Extra, the topic is what has been the difference in OKC, and the answer is good defense and more Russell Westbrook.
Report: Suns converting Mike James’ two-way contract into one-year minimum deal
James – who earned $235,008 on his two-way deal – will now be on a new one-year, $580,607 contract with $50,000 guaranteed (already paid with the two-way deal).
He could have signed a new contract with Phoenix. Similar to second-round-pick negotiations, he probably could have gotten more guaranteed by locking into a long-term deal at or near the minimum.
Essentially, James is betting on himself. The 27-year-old will be a free agent next summer, and the Suns can make him restricted by extending a qualifying offer projected to be worth about $1.5 million (minimum salary plus $200,000).
James looks like a borderline second-string/third-string point guard. To maximize his salary, he might need to sign with a bad team that without a better rotation-level backup. Like Phoenix.
The Suns will address James one way or another next summer, but for now, they must clear a roster spot. They already had the maximum 15 players with standard contracts. Waiving Derrick Jones Jr. appears to be the simplest solution, but the athletic 20-year-old has plenty of potential. Does McDonough have something else up his sleeve?
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose apologized to his teammates at shootaround on Wednesday for his recent absence and referenced frustration with his left ankle injury as the cause for his nearly two-week exile, a team source told ESPN.
Rose’s comments were brief and delivered to the team on the court before the Cavs readied themselves to face the Sacramento Kings, the source said.
High-level sports teams are often built on an internal belief/illusion that the team comes first, that players leave their personal problems at the door to focus on winning. In that environment, Rose committed a violation. Will his teammates forgive him?
It helps that he established himself as a high-level competitor, winning an MVP at his peak, and has attained veteran status with 10 years in the NBA. That all earns respect. His numerous significant injuries also likely draw sympathy from his teammates.
But I also wonder whether, one some level, the Cavs are so forgiving of Rose because they know they can’t rely on him, anyway. Isaiah Thomas will soon return, and Dwyane Wade has established himself as the playmaking guard on the second unit. If Rose isn’t playing, why fret whether he’s on the end of the bench or home in Chicago? That might be cold, but players have fallen out of favor with teammates for less.
Hopefully, everyone in Cleveland just accepts that a short mental-health break is sometimes necessary. But that’s not the prevailing attitude in professional sports.
Three Things to Know: No Curry? Okay, Warriors just give ball to Kevin Durant
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) No Stephen Curry, no Draymond Green, that just means more Kevin Durant. It’s really not as simple for Golden State as “Curry’s out, let’s just give the ball to Durant more.”
Although sometimes it is that simple.
From the opening tip Wednesday night, Kevin Durant decided to take over the game against Charlotte. With All-Stars Curry (ankle) and Green (shoulder) out and replaced in the starting lineup by a guy just called up from the D-League (Quinn Cook) and a rookie (Jordan Bell), Durant went into MVP mode, put the Warriors on his back, racked up a triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and led the Warriors to a 101-87 win in Charlotte.
This was KD’s night, but it’s not going to be like this every game. Things will get challenging for the Warriors without Curry. To use the cliché, his gravity as a shooter — his ability to pull defenders to him 30 feet from the basket, with or without the ball — is what provides the space in the Warriors offense and makes it elite. That spacing is gone for a couple of weeks, and it will be up to Durant to create shots and rack up points, but also Klay Thompson (22 points) and others to pick up the slack. That said, Durant is capable of winning a few games on his own.
More importantly against Charlotte, the Warriors came out and played focused defense for 48 minutes — something they have not done consistently all season. The Warriors have coasted a lot, but with Curry out they can no longer do that and still win a lot. Wednesday in Charlotte was one game, but it was a sign that the loss of Curry snapped the Warriors out of their sleepwalking ways, and gave them focus. If it stays that way, Golden State will barely miss a beat the next few weeks.
2) LeBron James drains threes, including dagger late, to push Cavaliers win streak to 13. LeBron James is shooting 43 percent from three this season. He still has as quick a first step as anyone in the game, and once he gets rolling downhill he’s an unstoppable force, but now he can consistently just shoot over the top of the defense and make them pay, too. Good luck stopping that.
Just ask the Sacramento Kings, who came into Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night and were scrappy. However, LeBron was 5-of-8 from three, including a step-back with 16 seconds left that sealed the game, and the Kings could not match him. LeBron finished the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.
The Cavaliers win streak is now at 13 games, tying a franchise record (LeBron’s Cavs did it in 2009 and again 2010). They can break that tie Friday night in Indiana.
3) DeMarcus Cousins sets history with another 40-20 night. With Anthony Davis out for a third straight game, the Pelicans are leaning more on Cousins to keep them in the crowded playoff mix in the West — and he’s responding. On Wednesday night he had 40 points and 22 boards in the Pelicans’ win against Denver.
That’s Cousins’ second 40-20+ game this season. The last guy to do that was Patrick Ewing back in the 1989-90 season. Back when “Do The Right Thing” was in theaters and we couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing “Funky Cold Medina.” It’s been a long time since we’ve seen something like Boogie’s recent run.
More importantly for New Orleans, thanks to Cousins the Pelicans are 3-1 in games Davis has missed. That is keeping them in the playoff mix.