LaVar Ball: LiAngelo and LaMelo signed with Lonzo’s agent

LaVar Ball was reportedly looking into LaMelo (a high schooler) and LiAngelo (who just left UCLA) playing together overseas.
With the younger Ball brothers signing with Lonzo Ball‘s agent, there’s no turning back on that plan for college basketball.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
LaVar Ball told ESPN that his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, ending any speculation that LaMelo will play college basketball. The plan is now for both to play on the same team overseas.
“I don’t care about the money,” LaVar Ball said on Thursday morning. “I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team.”
There’s still the matter of finding an overseas team willing to sign LaMelo and LiAngelo and deal with everything LaVar brings. But signing with an agent immediately ends college eligibility.*
*It shouldn’t. Young players should be allowed to retain professional advisors. But that’s not how the NCAA – which seeks to enrich coaches and administrators, not athletes – operates.
LaMelo is a serious prospect for the 2020 draft (or 2019 if the NBA changes the one-and-done rule by then). It’ll be interesting to see how develops on a foreign team and how NBA teams assess his progress. He’s a talented scorer, but his all-around game needs development.
LiAngelo looks unlikely to reach the NBA regardless.
To give two-way extraordinaire Mike James a standard contract today, the Suns have to drop someone.
It’ll be Derrick Jones Jr.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Right now, Jones is a borderline NBA player who has played more for Phoenix’s minor-league affiliate than the parent club. But he’s just 20 and possesses jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism. Remember him in the dunk contest?
Though he’s earning a minimum salary, a team can’t claim Jones off waivers with the minimum-salary exception, because his contract is longer than two years. Still, the two additional years left on his deal – unguaranteed, as is this season – should make him only more appealing to teams with room or another exception.
The Suns surely tried to trade him before reaching this decision, but obviously found no takers. But I wouldn’t rule out a team claiming him now that it no longer must surrender an asset to Phoenix.
The numbers have long been there — their record says the Thunder are 11-12, but they have the point differential of a 14-9 team.
While much of the sports world kept asking “What is wrong with Oklahoma City?” turning their season around was simply a matter of winning some close games. Which they have started to do, three in a row now, and it’s a sign of things to come.
In this PBT Extra, the topic is what has been the difference in OKC, and the answer is good defense and more Russell Westbrook.
Nerlens Noel is drawing more headlines for his questionable work ethic and eating a hot dog than anything he’s doing on the court.
So, the pending free agent is having thumb surgery now.
Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:
Noel will fly from Boston to Cleveland on Thursday to meet with a hand specialist and will have surgery Friday, the Mavericks said. He will likely miss about four to six weeks, but the hope is that Noel will be back on the court before the trade deadline.
“It’s not anything crazy,” Noel said. “It’s a pretty common injury for a basketball player. I’m just going to get it taken care of. I showed it to the trainers and they said, that it’s not right. They said I should probably get some surgery and get it fixed up now.
“I can play basketball with it. A couple guys in here have had it.”
Noel has had a rough time since rejecting a contract that would have paid $17.5 million annually. Instead, he signed his $4,187,599 qualifying last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Relations between Noel and the Mavericks appear to be souring, so it makes sense he’d want to get his thumb fixed while with Dallas. No reason to scare off potential suitors in free agency with a more-recent offseason surgery. Recover and maybe even impress one before the season ends.
Mike James has been so good on his two-way contract, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough already said Phoenix would give him a standard contract.
The two big questions:
1. Would James sign a multi-year deal?
2. Whom would the Suns drop to make room?
With James completing his 45th and final allowable NBA day on a two-way contract yesterday, we got an answer to No. 1.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:
James – who earned $235,008 on his two-way deal – will now be on a new one-year, $580,607 contract with $50,000 guaranteed (already paid with the two-way deal).
He could have signed a new contract with Phoenix. Similar to second-round-pick negotiations, he probably could have gotten more guaranteed by locking into a long-term deal at or near the minimum.
Essentially, James is betting on himself. The 27-year-old will be a free agent next summer, and the Suns can make him restricted by extending a qualifying offer projected to be worth about $1.5 million (minimum salary plus $200,000).
James looks like a borderline second-string/third-string point guard. To maximize his salary, he might need to sign with a bad team that without a better rotation-level backup. Like Phoenix.
The Suns will address James one way or another next summer, but for now, they must clear a roster spot. They already had the maximum 15 players with standard contracts. Waiving Derrick Jones Jr. appears to be the simplest solution, but the athletic 20-year-old has plenty of potential. Does McDonough have something else up his sleeve?