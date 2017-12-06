Victor Oladipo gets steal, hits go-ahead 3-pointer to lift Pacers over Bulls (video)

Victor Oladipo has gone from a criticized piece of the Paul George trade to someone the Pacers can count on.
Indiana down two and without the ball late against the Bulls tonight, George got a steal then nailed a 3-pointer in transition. That finally erased what had been Chicago’s 16-point fourth-quarter lead.
Oladipo (27 points with eight rebounds and three steals) added a free throw in the Pacers’ 98-96 win.
The Lakers are trying restrict media access to LaVar Ball after he criticized the team at its arena a couple times recently.
In a shocking turn of events, Lonzo Ball‘s father found a microphone outside the arena.
SiriusXM NBA Radio:
The Lakers have struggled to start fourth quarters lately, but I doubt Ball – a rookie point guard with a “raggedy” shot – is the solution. He must rest at some point.
But at what point does Luke Walton tire of LaVar criticizing the coach’s rotation? At what point do Lonzo’s teammates tire of LaVar insinuating they can’t get the job done without Lonzo?
And at what point do they resent Lonzo for it?
The Houston Rockets have won seven games in a row, and much of the focus nationally has been on an improved defense or Chris Paul‘s return.
However, James Harden has been astounding.
In the past week he has averaged 34 points, nine rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, and the Rockets have cruised to three wins. He dropped 36 on the Lakers in what was an off game for him. Harden is the first player to get the PBT Player of the Week award twice, and he likely will win a few more if he keeps playing at this level.
The Harvey Weinstein scandal has reached the NBA.
Maya Salam of The New York Times:
A class-action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax, The Weinstein Company and members of its board of directors, claiming that these entities worked to “perpetuate and conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assault,” a cover-up that amounts to civil racketeering.
In a joint statement, the six plaintiffs said, “We are but six women representing hundreds” who have been harassed or assaulted by Mr. Weinstein.
Two of the defendants named in the suit are James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, and Marc Lasry, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Both men are former members of the Weinstein Company’s board of directors — Mr. Dolan from mid-2015 to June 2016, and Mr. Lasry from mid-2016 to October 2017, according to the suit.
Sexual assault is bad, and we should all do what we can to stop it. But determining when someone should be legally liable for someone else’s alleged sexual assault is far more complex.
Kobe Bryant openly and expertly emulated Michael Jordan’s moves.
LeBron, while still holding up Jordan as the standard, has created his own style.
Except during the Cavaliers’ rout of the Bulls on Monday. During that game in Chicago – Jordan’s old stomping grounds – LeBron looked a lot like Jordan.
Rob Perez:
LeBron is known to try other players’ distinctive moves and show off against overmatched opponents. That the game was in Chicago cinches it.
I’ll never buy that these moves, well outside LeBron’s typical catalogue, were anything but intentionally Jordan-like. How fun is that?