Victor Oladipo gets steal, hits go-ahead 3-pointer to lift Pacers over Bulls (video)

Victor Oladipo has gone from a criticized piece of the Paul George trade to someone the Pacers can count on.

Indiana down two and without the ball late against the Bulls tonight, George got a steal then nailed a 3-pointer in transition. That finally erased what had been Chicago’s 16-point fourth-quarter lead.

Oladipo (27 points with eight rebounds and three steals) added a free throw in the Pacers’ 98-96 win.