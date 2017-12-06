Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Thunder win third straight, are they figuring it out?

By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Thunder come from behind to win third straight, are they turning a corner? This was the kind of game playoff teams — and teams that believe they are top four seed in the West — win. Put more directly, it was the kind of game the Thunder should win. Oklahoma City was rested, and while Utah had won six straight it was coming in on the second night of a back-to-back. The Jazz play as a unit and get as much out of their roster as coach Quin Snyder can squeeze, but the Thunder have way more talent.

Yet at the end of three quarters, Utah was up by 12.

This is the kind of game the Thunder have lost all season but not on Tuesday, coming back to win 100-94. What turned it around for OKC was elite defense and Russell Westbrook — a combination the Thunder can ride into the playoffs. Maybe deep into the playoffs.

The Jazz scored 12 points on 30 percent shooting in the fourth, going 1-of-8 from three. Part of that was tired legs on the back-to-back — Joe Ingles has been nailing threes all night, and suddenly his shots were short and hitting the front rim — but part of it was a more aggressive Thunder defense. OKC had been on its heels in the first half (in part due to a lot of turnovers) but now was pressuring Jazz shooters and taking away easy buckets.

Westbrook had dominated the third quarter and finished the night with his seventh triple-double of the season — 34 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists — but in the fourth he got help from his fellow stars and deferred to them. Carmelo Anthony entered the fourth shooting 2-of-13 but hit 4-of-6 in that final frame, while George hit 3-of-4 and found his rhythm in the quarter. Steven Adams was a beast in the paint all night and finished with 20 points and six offensive rebounds, and he outplayed Rudy Gobert (who was back but clearly not yet himself again) down the stretch.

This is three straight wins in close games for the Thunder. We can pick those games apart — Minnesota doesn’t play defense, San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, and Utah was on a back-to-back — these are the kinds of games the Thunder were not winning before. It feels like this team is starting to turn the corner into becoming what we expected of them, and with a fairly soft schedule coming up they can build on these wins at home and turn their season around.

They have found a combination that works — defense and Westbrook. Now they just have to bring it nightly, and play better down the stretch, like they did against the Jazz.

2) Stephen Curry out for a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle. When it happened, it was the kind of injury that made everyone wince — it was nasty. Curry stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore while going for a steal and… ouch

The good news is the X-rays and MRI showed no structural damage, but his ankle is so swollen that he is going to miss some time.

Golden State is the one team in the NBA that can lose a recent MVP and keep on winning — more Kevin Durant with the ball is a good thing. Shaun Livingston will sub in nicely (with Patrick McCaw behind him). The Warriors just can’t coast like they have been doing — not playing hard got them into overtime against the Lakers, down 20 at the half against the Pelicans — but a focused Warriors team is going to keep winning, Curry or no.

 

3) Bradley Beal dropped career-high 51 points on Portland. The Trail Blazers, surprisingly, have been one of the NBA’s better defensive teams all season, fourth best in the NBA allowing just 100.8 points per 100 possessions.

But Tuesday night they had no answer for Bradley Beal.

The Wizards two guard, playing at an All-Star level all season, scored 51 points on 21-of-37 shooting, doing a lot of his damage getting to the rim (6-of-9 there) and from the midrange where he was 8-of-12. Beal put on a show, and a Wizards team that has not played hard and respected every opponent this season did so on the road in Portland and got the 106-92 win.

Dikembe Mutombo loved Serge Ibaka doing the finger wag after block (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughDec 5, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
Dikembe Mutombo’s finger wag is a part of NBA lore now. You aren’t allowed to do it just willy-nilly.

But when Serge Ibaka did it on Tuesday night, it was OK. Mutombo — sitting courtside at the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors — seemed to enjoy it after Ibaka blocked Phoenix’s Alex Len.

Let’s cut to the tape, shall we?

Via Twitter:

This isn’t the first time Ibaka has done Mutombo’s finger wag, which the elder NBA statesman has jokingly said in the past was OK for Ibaka to use if he paid him royalties.

Toronto beat the Suns, 126-113, and the Suns might be without Devin Booker for a little while.

Devin Booker carried off floor vs. Raptors, Suns say he has groin strain (VIDEO)

NBATV
By Dane CarbaughDec 5, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
The Phoenix Suns are just 9-17 this season, and it could be about to get a lot worse.

Devin Booker — just about the only star player the Suns have — had to leave the game on Tuesday night with an apparent groin injury.

The play came late in the fourth quarter as Booker was defending Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. It didn’t look like much live, and indeed Booker didn’t have any contact with VanVleet as far as an injury to the groin was concerned.

Via Twitter:

The team is calling it an injury to his left adductor (that’s the inside muscle) which coincidentally is what Anthony Davis happens to be battling at the moment.

The injury to Booker was so bad that after it happened, he had to be carried off the floor by teammates as he was unable to put any weight down.

Groin and hamstring injuries can be a real bear to come back from, as we have already seen just this year with Davis. Here is hoping Booker is able to make a speedy recovery, because his team needs him not just this season but for the development he was slated to undergo over the year.

Phoenix lost to the Raptors, 126-113, and play again at home on Thursday vs. the Wizards.

Report: Clippers get disabled player exception for Patrick Beverley

AP
By Dane CarbaughDec 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
The Los Angeles Clippers lost Patrick Beverley in November to a knee injury. He had surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.

Tack that on to yet another Blake Griffin injury and an ailing Danilo Gallinari, and you can understand why the team is just 8-14 after trying to rebuild in the absence of Chris Paul.

Now, it seems LA will be granted a disabled player exception to help them compensate for the loss of Beverley.

Via Twitter:

It’s hard to tell just what LA is going to do with that exception. Those thinking it could be packaged for some kind of return in a trade with DeAndre Jordan are sure to be disappointed. You can’t trade a DPE or use it as partial cap space.

The Clippers have a payroll of $120 million, so they’re well over the cap. They also don’t necessarily need to add someone to the roster in Beverley’s stead, especially as the free agent pool and $2.75 million awarded don’t match up very well.

Still, teams need to apply for the exception so maybe the Clippers do have something in mind. More importantly, what they do with that money could help us forecast what they plan to do with both Jordan and coach Doc Rivers beyond this season.

Report: LaMelo Ball looking to play overseas

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
LaVar Ball took his (LiAngelo) Ball and went home.

Upset with LiAngelo’s punishment for shoplifting in China, LaVar had LiAngelo leave UCLA, where Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball played and LaMelo Ball was committed. LaVar plans to train LiAngelo for the NBA, though it’s a longshot LiAngelo ever makes the top league.

LaMelo, on the other hand, has major NBA potential. He too could take an unconventional path.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have started to explore options to sign internationally, sources told Yahoo Sports.

LaMelo is on track to be eligible for the 2020 draft (or 2019 if the NBA changes the one-and-done rule by then). It’s unclear whether the home-schooled LaMelo will wait until he completes high school to go overseas or jumps sooner.

Neither would be unprecedented. Jeremy Tyler skipped his senior year of high school to play internationally, and Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay forwent college basketball.

But both paths are rare for elite prospects like LaMelo. Given the notoriety of his father (and, to lesser degree, brothers), LaMelo will have plenty of attention on his track toward professional basketball.