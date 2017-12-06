Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Suns: Devin Booker out 2-3 weeks

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Devin Booker is, by far, the Suns’ biggest bright spot.

But he suffered a serious-looking groin strain last night. Thankfully for Phoenix, the injury isn’t as severe as some feared.

Suns:

The Suns will be pretty bad without Booker. Then again, they’ve also been pretty bad with Booker.

They’ll just be far less entertaining for the next few weeks. Booker is a dazzling scorer.

Troy Daniels is in line for a much bigger role, but Phoenix is thin at shooting guard. The Suns probably must turn at times to a small backcourt with Tyler Ulis and Mike James (after clearing a roster spot to give two-way James a standard contract) and/or bigger lineups with Josh Jackson or Derrick Jones Jr. at shooting guard.

Nets’ Allen Crabbe fined $15,000 for throwing ball at stanchion (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
When I first saw Nets wing Allen Crabbe was fined $15,000 for “violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion,” I was surprised. I’d never seen anyone fined for this, and I’m sure I’d seen frustrated players throw the ball at the stanchion.

Then, I watched video of Crabbe’s transgression. It instantly made sense why he received special scrutiny.

Isaiah Thomas plays 4-on-4, Cavaliers’ All-Star nearing return

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 3:58 PM EST
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas played 4-on-4 on Wednesday, a significant step in his recovery from a hip injury.

Thomas, who has yet to make his debut with Cleveland, scrimmaged along with injured forward Tristan Thompson, rookies Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, and members of the coaching staff.

With coach Tyronn Lue and members of the team’s front office watching intently from behind the basket, Thomas moved freely and didn’t appear to have any restrictions during the half-court workout that took place following the team’s morning shootaround.

The Cavaliers, who have won 12 straight games following a slow start, host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Thomas has been making steady progress and nearing his debut with the Cavs, who acquired him during the summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Since training camp opened, the Cavs have said they expect Thomas to play in games by the end of 2017, and that projection could be moved up.

Thomas has been building up his workouts steadily as he recovers from a torn labrum in his right hip. It’s possible Thomas could play in one of Cleveland’s four home games this month before the team finishes December with three road games, including a Christmas Day matchup with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs would need to how Thomas recovers after taking contact during practice before he would be cleared to play.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the next day,” LeBron James said as he kept an eye on his teammates from the opposite corner of Cleveland Clinics Courts. “When they say they feel good the next day after a workout session, that’s great to know.”

Thompson has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a strained left calf.

James said the Cavaliers’ winning streak has no bearing on when would be a good time for Thomas and Thompson to come back.

“That’s not how we do it around here,” he said. “When guys are healthy and are ready to get back in the lineup, then they’ll be there, but there’s never been no urgency for anyone.”

The return of two rotational players will be a major challenge for Lue, who has spent much of the season juggling lineups because of injuries and trying to find the right combinations.

The Cavs have never played with Thomas, who averaged 28.9 points per game with Boston last year, but James said he has already visualized the impact the playmaker will have with Cleveland.

“I play a lot of NBA 2K,” James said, referring to the video game. “It’s the most realistic basketball game you could ever play. I mix and match a lot of lineup changes and things of that nature to see how we can be really good. I’ve done that.”

And how do the Cavs look with Thomas?

“Looks pretty good,” he said. “Looks pretty good.”

 

Marc Gasol fined $15,000 for saying “We won. F—  it” on live television

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
The Memphis Grizzlies had just snapped an 11-game losing streak Monday night, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it must have felt like the weight of the world was off the shoulders of Marc Gasol. His postgame interview on the game broadcast started with:

“It’s the happiest win of a regular-season game that I ever had.”

However, he ended that interview with:

“Overall, we won. F*** it.”

That second one will cost him. Wednesday the NBA announced a $15,000 fine for Gasol for “using profane language during a live television interview.”

He had to know that was coming the second the words came out of his mouth. Gasol just didn’t care.

He’d probably be willing to pay more fines if the Grizzlies could rack up more wins and get back into the West playoff picture.

Erik Spoelstra on Dion Waiters: “He has to be more efficient”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
In his final 20 games last season, Dion Waiters averaged 17.1 points per game, shot 40.7 percent from three, and the team was +5.7 per 48 minutes he was on the court. Waiters was a key reason the Heat turned the season around in the second half (just missing out on the playoffs).

Miami rewarded him with a four-year, $52 million contract.

This season Waiters is averaging 15 points a game on 39 percent shooting overall and 31.1 percent from three. The Heat are outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, and he is not lifting up a Miami offense that is 27th in the NBA this season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald part of the issue is shot selection.

“He has to be more efficient,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. “He knows that. He has the ball in his hands quite a bit. There has to be more commitment to get him open and get him into the paint and he has to be more committed to making the right plays and not just settling for low percentage pull ups, particularly when they’re contested and particularly when there’s more time on the clock to explore more options of our offense.”

Consistency has never been a Waiters’ trademark. When he’s hot everyone wants to buy a condo on Waiters’ Island, but there are some cold winters there.

Waiters is shooting more threes this season, particularly above the break threes, and he’s hitting just 30 percent of them. Spoelstra wasn’t kidding about pull-up jumpers, they account for 32.9 percent of his shots total, and from three he is hitting 27 percent on them. But he keeps firing away — Waiters has never seen a shot he doesn’t like. Spoelstra wants his other Heat shooters to be more aggressive, to shoot their shots, but he is asking Waiters to be a little smarter about his choices.

 