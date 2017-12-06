PBT Extra: Warriors will be okay without Stephen Curry if focused

The knee-jerk reaction to the Warriors losing Stephen Curry for a couple weeks due to a sprained ankle is to say “so Kevin Durant gets a lot more touches, is that so bad?”

But it’s not that simple. Sure, the Warriors still 6.1 points per 100 possessions better than opponents when Curry has been off the court this season, but their offense drops to 106.7 points per 1oo (still top 10 in the league, but 8 per 100 off the team average). Curry and his gravity as a shooter is what makes the Warriors engine work, opening space up for everyone else.

Still, if the Warriors are focused they will be fine, which is what I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

D.J. Augustin hits 3-pointer to force OT, where Magic beat Hawks

RLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 27 points but injured his right ankle as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-106 in overtime Wednesday night.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Magic, and Jonathon Simmons scored 15 points.

Fournier, the team’s second-leading scorer, left with an injured ankle after falling on Vucevic’s foot on the first possession in overtime.

Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 26 points and seven assists. Taurean Prince had 19 points and Tyler Cavanaugh 13 for the Hawks.

The Magic hit 6 of 10 shots in overtime, five of them layups against a tired and ineffective defense.

Orlando’s D.J. Augustin hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It ended a difficult final two minutes of regulation for both sides.

Fournier hit a driving layup to put Orlando up 93-92 with 1:59 to play, and both teams struggled to execute from there.

Bazemore hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left, but it was waved off after a review because of a shot-clock violation. Gordon then was charged with an offensive foul as he made a layup, but Schroder and Ersan Ilyasova both missed layups at the other end for Atlanta.

Schroder ended the run of bad offense by hitting two free throws with 27.3 seconds left for a 94-93 lead, and Bazemore hit two more with 14 seconds left to give Atlanta a 96-93 edge.

Augustin got free at the top of the key and drilled his tying 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

HAWKS: C Dewayne Dedmon missed his fourth straight game with a leg injury and F John Collins missed his third straight with a shoulder strain. … F Marco Belinelli hit his 900th career 3-pointer in the third period.

MAGIC: Rookie F Johnathan Isaac missed his 13th straight game with a sprained ankle. … The Magic haven’t won a game this season when they scored less than 100 points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play the Magic again Saturday night at home.

Magic: Host Denver on Friday night. The Nuggets defeated Orlando 125-107 on Nov. 11.

 

Victor Oladipo gets steal, hits go-ahead 3-pointer to lift Pacers over Bulls (video)

Victor Oladipo has gone from a criticized piece of the Paul George trade to someone the Pacers can count on.

Indiana down two and without the ball late against the Bulls tonight, George got a steal then nailed a 3-pointer in transition. That finally erased what had been Chicago’s 16-point fourth-quarter lead.

Oladipo (27 points with eight rebounds and three steals) added a free throw in the Pacers’ 98-96 win.

LaVar Ball: Lakers should build around Lonzo Ball, play him more in fourth quarter

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
The Lakers are trying restrict media access to LaVar Ball after he criticized the team at its arena a couple times recently.

In a shocking turn of events, Lonzo Ball‘s father found a microphone outside the arena.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The Lakers have struggled to start fourth quarters lately, but I doubt Ball – a rookie point guard with a “raggedy” shot – is the solution. He must rest at some point.

But at what point does Luke Walton tire of LaVar criticizing the coach’s rotation? At what point do Lonzo’s teammates tire of LaVar insinuating they can’t get the job done without Lonzo?

And at what point do they resent Lonzo for it?

PBT Extra Player of the Week: James Harden

The Houston Rockets have won seven games in a row, and much of the focus nationally has been on an improved defense or Chris Paul‘s return.

However, James Harden has been astounding.

In the past week he has averaged 34 points, nine rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, and the Rockets have cruised to three wins. He dropped 36 on the Lakers in what was an off game for him. Harden is the first player to get the PBT Player of the Week award twice, and he likely will win a few more if he keeps playing at this level.