PBT Extra Player of the Week: James Harden

The Houston Rockets have won seven games in a row, and much of the focus nationally has been on an improved defense or Chris Paul‘s return.

However, James Harden has been astounding.

In the past week he has averaged 34 points, nine rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, and the Rockets have cruised to three wins. He dropped 36 on the Lakers in what was an off game for him. Harden is the first player to get the PBT Player of the Week award twice, and he likely will win a few more if he keeps playing at this level.