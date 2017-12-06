PBT Extra Player of the Week: James Harden

The Houston Rockets have won seven games in a row, and much of the focus nationally has been on an improved defense or Chris Paul‘s return.
However, James Harden has been astounding.
In the past week he has averaged 34 points, nine rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, and the Rockets have cruised to three wins. He dropped 36 on the Lakers in what was an off game for him. Harden is the first player to get the PBT Player of the Week award twice, and he likely will win a few more if he keeps playing at this level.
The Harvey Weinstein scandal has reached the NBA.
Maya Salam of The New York Times:
A class-action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax, The Weinstein Company and members of its board of directors, claiming that these entities worked to “perpetuate and conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assault,” a cover-up that amounts to civil racketeering.
In a joint statement, the six plaintiffs said, “We are but six women representing hundreds” who have been harassed or assaulted by Mr. Weinstein.
Two of the defendants named in the suit are James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, and Marc Lasry, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Both men are former members of the Weinstein Company’s board of directors — Mr. Dolan from mid-2015 to June 2016, and Mr. Lasry from mid-2016 to October 2017, according to the suit.
Sexual assault is bad, and we should all do what we can to stop it. But determining when someone should be legally liable for someone else’s alleged sexual assault is far more complex.
Kobe Bryant openly and expertly emulated Michael Jordan’s moves.
LeBron, while still holding up Jordan as the standard, has created his own style.
Except during the Cavaliers’ rout of the Bulls on Monday. During that game in Chicago – Jordan’s old stomping grounds – LeBron looked a lot like Jordan.
Rob Perez:
LeBron is known to try other players’ distinctive moves and show off against overmatched opponents. That the game was in Chicago cinches it.
I’ll never buy that these moves, well outside LeBron’s typical catalogue, were anything but intentionally Jordan-like. How fun is that?
Devin Booker is, by far, the Suns’ biggest bright spot.
But he suffered a serious-looking groin strain last night. Thankfully for Phoenix, the injury isn’t as severe as some feared.
Suns:
The Suns will be pretty bad without Booker. Then again, they’ve also been pretty bad with Booker.
They’ll just be far less entertaining for the next few weeks. Booker is a dazzling scorer.
Troy Daniels is in line for a much bigger role, but Phoenix is thin at shooting guard. The Suns probably must turn at times to a small backcourt with Tyler Ulis and Mike James (after clearing a roster spot to give two-way James a standard contract) and/or bigger lineups with Josh Jackson or Derrick Jones Jr. at shooting guard.
When I first saw Nets wing Allen Crabbe was fined $15,000 for “violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion,” I was surprised. I’d never seen anyone fined for this, and I’m sure I’d seen frustrated players throw the ball at the stanchion.
Then, I watched video of Crabbe’s transgression. It instantly made sense why he received special scrutiny.