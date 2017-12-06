LaVar Ball: Lakers should build around Lonzo Ball, play him more in fourth quarter

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Lakers are trying restrict media access to LaVar Ball after he criticized the team at its arena a couple times recently.

In a shocking turn of events, Lonzo Ball‘s father found a microphone outside the arena.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

"He's disgusted, he's not used to losing like this. The #Lakers should build around Lonzo. Why are they sitting him down and not starting him the 4th quarter? This is why the record is raggedy." –@bigballerbrand CEO @Lavarbigballer on @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/Krs6SALnhc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2017

The Lakers have struggled to start fourth quarters lately, but I doubt Ball – a rookie point guard with a “raggedy” shot – is the solution. He must rest at some point.

But at what point does Luke Walton tire of LaVar criticizing the coach’s rotation? At what point do Lonzo’s teammates tire of LaVar insinuating they can’t get the job done without Lonzo?

And at what point do they resent Lonzo for it?