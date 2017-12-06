Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Knicks owner James Dolan, Bucks own Marc Lasry named in Harvey Weinstein lawsuit

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has reached the NBA.

Maya Salam of The New York Times:

A class-action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax, The Weinstein Company and members of its board of directors, claiming that these entities worked to “perpetuate and conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assault,” a cover-up that amounts to civil racketeering.

In a joint statement, the six plaintiffs said, “We are but six women representing hundreds” who have been harassed or assaulted by Mr. Weinstein.

Two of the defendants named in the suit are James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, and Marc Lasry, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Both men are former members of the Weinstein Company’s board of directors — Mr. Dolan from mid-2015 to June 2016, and Mr. Lasry from mid-2016 to October 2017, according to the suit.

Sexual assault is bad, and we should all do what we can to stop it. But determining when someone should be legally liable for someone else’s alleged sexual assault is far more complex.

Did LeBron James imitate Michael Jordan during Cavaliers’ win at Bulls?

Kobe Bryant openly and expertly emulated Michael Jordan’s moves.

LeBron, while still holding up Jordan as the standard, has created his own style.

Except during the Cavaliers’ rout of the Bulls on Monday. During that game in Chicago – Jordan’s old stomping grounds – LeBron looked a lot like Jordan.

Rob Perez:

LeBron is known to try other players’ distinctive moves and show off against overmatched opponents. That the game was in Chicago cinches it.

I’ll never buy that these moves, well outside LeBron’s typical catalogue, were anything but intentionally Jordan-like. How fun is that?

Suns: Devin Booker out 2-3 weeks

Devin Booker is, by far, the Suns’ biggest bright spot.

But he suffered a serious-looking groin strain last night. Thankfully for Phoenix, the injury isn’t as severe as some feared.

Suns:

The Suns will be pretty bad without Booker. Then again, they’ve also been pretty bad with Booker.

They’ll just be far less entertaining for the next few weeks. Booker is a dazzling scorer.

Troy Daniels is in line for a much bigger role, but Phoenix is thin at shooting guard. The Suns probably must turn at times to a small backcourt with Tyler Ulis and Mike James (after clearing a roster spot to give two-way James a standard contract) and/or bigger lineups with Josh Jackson or Derrick Jones Jr. at shooting guard.

Nets’ Allen Crabbe fined $15,000 for throwing ball at stanchion (video)

When I first saw Nets wing Allen Crabbe was fined $15,000 for “violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion,” I was surprised. I’d never seen anyone fined for this, and I’m sure I’d seen frustrated players throw the ball at the stanchion.

Then, I watched video of Crabbe’s transgression. It instantly made sense why he received special scrutiny.

Isaiah Thomas plays 4-on-4, Cavaliers’ All-Star nearing return

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas played 4-on-4 on Wednesday, a significant step in his recovery from a hip injury.

Thomas, who has yet to make his debut with Cleveland, scrimmaged along with injured forward Tristan Thompson, rookies Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, and members of the coaching staff.

With coach Tyronn Lue and members of the team’s front office watching intently from behind the basket, Thomas moved freely and didn’t appear to have any restrictions during the half-court workout that took place following the team’s morning shootaround.

The Cavaliers, who have won 12 straight games following a slow start, host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Thomas has been making steady progress and nearing his debut with the Cavs, who acquired him during the summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Since training camp opened, the Cavs have said they expect Thomas to play in games by the end of 2017, and that projection could be moved up.

Thomas has been building up his workouts steadily as he recovers from a torn labrum in his right hip. It’s possible Thomas could play in one of Cleveland’s four home games this month before the team finishes December with three road games, including a Christmas Day matchup with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs would need to how Thomas recovers after taking contact during practice before he would be cleared to play.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the next day,” LeBron James said as he kept an eye on his teammates from the opposite corner of Cleveland Clinics Courts. “When they say they feel good the next day after a workout session, that’s great to know.”

Thompson has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a strained left calf.

James said the Cavaliers’ winning streak has no bearing on when would be a good time for Thomas and Thompson to come back.

“That’s not how we do it around here,” he said. “When guys are healthy and are ready to get back in the lineup, then they’ll be there, but there’s never been no urgency for anyone.”

The return of two rotational players will be a major challenge for Lue, who has spent much of the season juggling lineups because of injuries and trying to find the right combinations.

The Cavs have never played with Thomas, who averaged 28.9 points per game with Boston last year, but James said he has already visualized the impact the playmaker will have with Cleveland.

“I play a lot of NBA 2K,” James said, referring to the video game. “It’s the most realistic basketball game you could ever play. I mix and match a lot of lineup changes and things of that nature to see how we can be really good. I’ve done that.”

And how do the Cavs look with Thomas?

“Looks pretty good,” he said. “Looks pretty good.”

 