Did LeBron James imitate Michael Jordan during Cavaliers’ win at Bulls?

Kobe Bryant openly and expertly emulated Michael Jordan’s moves.

LeBron, while still holding up Jordan as the standard, has created his own style.

Except during the Cavaliers’ rout of the Bulls on Monday. During that game in Chicago – Jordan’s old stomping grounds – LeBron looked a lot like Jordan.

Rob Perez:

LeBron really went into Chicago tonight and imitated Michael Jordan in his own building. Wow. (h/t @TitanicHoops for 1st look) pic.twitter.com/yCy13d8Try — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 5, 2017

LeBron is known to try other players’ distinctive moves and show off against overmatched opponents. That the game was in Chicago cinches it.

I’ll never buy that these moves, well outside LeBron’s typical catalogue, were anything but intentionally Jordan-like. How fun is that?