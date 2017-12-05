Report: Spurs discussed playing Kawhi Leonard yesterday

Kawhi Leonard said he had no target date for returning from a quadriceps that has sidelined him the entire season so far.
The Spurs are apparently getting more specific.
Michael C. Wright of ESPN:
Internally, the club discussed bringing Leonard back as soon as Monday, and it’s anticipated that the forward might make an appearance during San Antonio’s three-game home stand, which began Monday against the Pistons, with matchups with Miami and Boston set for Wednesday and Friday.
The Spurs beat Detroit without Leonard, anyway. So, their caution paid off.
But if they’re already past Leonard’s potential return, his actual return is likely just around the corner.
The Lakers have begun enforcing the “LaVar Ball rule” in attempt to keep media from family and friends of the team.
But while Mike D’Antoni coached Los Angeles, his wife, Laurel, enjoyed talking in the same setting media is now banned.
Of course, the D’Antonis heard a lot, too – particularly from Magic Johnson. The Lakers legend frequently criticized the coach, and when D’Antoni was ousted, Johnson tweeted:
The D’Antonis returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, as Mike’s first-place Rockets whooped the Lakers, whose front office Johnson now leads.
Laurel sure didn’t bite her tongue.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
Classless? Don’t know, don’t care.
Sweet? So, so, so sweet.
Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins got ejected late in the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans last night.
Apparently, their confrontation didn’t end there.
Morgan Beard of NBC 33 WVLA:
The NBA will investigate this when determining whether to levy additional penalties, but assuming no video emerges, it might not matter. The league cares more about how players behave on camera.
With a 95-92 win over the Timberwolves last night, the Grizzlies snapped an 11-game losing streak that included even more turmoil than just the defeats – Marc Gasol complaining about getting benched, David Fizdale getting fired, Gasol getting scrutiny as a coach killer, Mike Conley facing a longer timeline for his injury and even an ownership shakeup.
Gasol was was ecstatic as he began his post-game on-court interview:
It’s the happiest win of a regular-season game that I ever had.
Many players are caught up in emotion only moments after a game. But as they talk to a reporter, they usually regain their composure.
Not Gasol, who closed his interview with:
Overall, we won. F— it.
Gasol knows he shouldn’t swear on live television. That he was too overwhelmed to stop himself shows how big this win truly was to him.
The NBA needs to expand its continuation rule.
Now. Yesterday.