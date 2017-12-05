Report: Spurs discussed playing Kawhi Leonard yesterday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard said he had no target date for returning from a quadriceps that has sidelined him the entire season so far.

The Spurs are apparently getting more specific.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Internally, the club discussed bringing Leonard back as soon as Monday, and it’s anticipated that the forward might make an appearance during San Antonio’s three-game home stand, which began Monday against the Pistons, with matchups with Miami and Boston set for Wednesday and Friday.

The Spurs beat Detroit without Leonard, anyway. So, their caution paid off.

But if they’re already past Leonard’s potential return, his actual return is likely just around the corner.