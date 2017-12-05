Report: Knicks owner reached out to Jerry West after letting Phil Jackson go

The Knicks needed to move on from the Phil Jackson era. They needed to move on from the Carmelo Anthony era. This season New York did both. Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the reins of the team were turned over to Kristaps Porzingis. The result is a Knicks team hanging around .500, looking like they might make the playoffs, playing its best basketball in years and showing potential going forward.
In the front office, owner James Dolan let Phil Jackson go, promoted Steve Mills and had him bring in Scott Perry as the GM, and so far it’s worked. However, that was not Dolan’s first choice, reports Mitch Lawrence at The Sporting News.
They’ve done it with a new administration led by president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. They were not team owner James Dolan’s first choice. Dolan had one of his most trusted allies, entertainment executive Irving Azoff, talk to Jerry West to see if the NBA legend wanted to take over for Jackson last June, league sources with knowledge of the discussions told Sporting News. Azoff brought Dolan and Jackson together in 2014, but in this instance, West told Azoff that the time wasn’t right to come to New York. Instead he opted to settle into an advisory role to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
West would have been a great get. No doubt. He has proven an invaluable consultant with the Warriors, and has built championship teams with the Lakers. He knows the game.
However, if the management follows Perry’s advice — and if Dolan stays out of basketball operations — the franchise will do well. Perry is a smart GM (he was an assistant in Sacramento over the summer when that franchise made a number of quality moves). What ultimately matters is some form of stability and continuity: Stick with one GM, stick with one style of play, then allow some time to build a roster around that style. Be patient, draft well (stop trading away draft picks, one thing Jackson did right) and let things play out.
We’ll see if Dolan can do that.
After reaching the playoffs the last 10 years (NBA’s longest active streak outside the Spurs), the Hawks are rebuilding. They’re 5-18 and lost by 20 to the lowly Nets at home last night.
Let’s check in on how Atlanta fans, notoriously reluctant to support the team even in better years, are handling the downturn.
Kawhi Leonard said he had no target date for returning from a quadriceps that has sidelined him the entire season so far.
The Spurs are apparently getting more specific.
Michael C. Wright of ESPN:
Internally, the club discussed bringing Leonard back as soon as Monday, and it’s anticipated that the forward might make an appearance during San Antonio’s three-game home stand, which began Monday against the Pistons, with matchups with Miami and Boston set for Wednesday and Friday.
The Spurs beat Detroit without Leonard, anyway. So, their caution paid off.
But if they’re already past Leonard’s potential return, his actual return is likely just around the corner.
The Lakers have begun enforcing the “LaVar Ball rule” in attempt to keep media from family and friends of the team.
But while Mike D’Antoni coached Los Angeles, his wife, Laurel, enjoyed talking in the same setting media is now banned.
Of course, the D’Antonis heard a lot, too – particularly from Magic Johnson. The Lakers legend frequently criticized the coach, and when D’Antoni was ousted, Johnson tweeted:
The D’Antonis returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, as Mike’s first-place Rockets whooped the Lakers, whose front office Johnson now leads.
Laurel sure didn’t bite her tongue.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
Classless? Don’t know, don’t care.
Sweet? So, so, so sweet.
Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins got ejected late in the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans last night.
Apparently, their confrontation didn’t end there.
Morgan Beard of NBC 33 WVLA:
The NBA will investigate this when determining whether to levy additional penalties, but assuming no video emerges, it might not matter. The league cares more about how players behave on camera.