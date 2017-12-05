Report: Clippers get disabled player exception for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Patrick Beverley in November to a knee injury. He had surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.
Tack that on to yet another Blake Griffin injury and an ailing Danilo Gallinari, and you can understand why the team is just 8-14 after trying to rebuild in the absence of Chris Paul.
Now, it seems LA will be granted a disabled player exception to help them compensate for the loss of Beverley.
Via Twitter:
It’s hard to tell just what LA is going to do with that exception. Those thinking it could be packaged for some kind of return in a trade with DeAndre Jordan are sure to be disappointed. You can’t trade a DPE or use it as partial cap space.
The Clippers have a payroll of $120 million, so they’re well over the cap. They also don’t necessarily need to add someone to the roster in Beverley’s stead, especially as the free agent pool and $2.75 million awarded don’t match up very well.
Still, teams need to apply for the exception so maybe the Clippers do have something in mind. More importantly, what they do with that money could help us forecast what they plan to do with both Jordan and coach Doc Rivers beyond this season.
LaVar Ball took his (LiAngelo) Ball and went home.
Upset with LiAngelo’s punishment for shoplifting in China, LaVar had LiAngelo leave UCLA, where Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball played and LaMelo Ball was committed. LaVar plans to train LiAngelo for the NBA, though it’s a longshot LiAngelo ever makes the top league.
LaMelo, on the other hand, has major NBA potential. He too could take an unconventional path.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have started to explore options to sign internationally, sources told Yahoo Sports.
LaMelo is on track to be eligible for the 2020 draft (or 2019 if the NBA changes the one-and-done rule by then). It’s unclear whether the home-schooled LaMelo will wait until he completes high school to go overseas or jumps sooner.
Neither would be unprecedented. Jeremy Tyler skipped his senior year of high school to play internationally, and Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay forwent college basketball.
But both paths are rare for elite prospects like LaMelo. Given the notoriety of his father (and, to lesser degree, brothers), LaMelo will have plenty of attention on his track toward professional basketball.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Weirich says Turner is being held on $1 million bond. Court records do not show if he has a lawyer.
Wright’s decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing.
Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi.
Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.
When it happened, everyone knew it was bad. The video of Stephen Curry spraining his ankle is the kind of thing that makes everyone watching wince.
Curry went for a steal and stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore late in the Warriors win over the Pelicans, and it looks like it’s going to cost him a couple of weeks. The good news is there is no structural damage, according to a report from the Warriors.
The Warriors have two games left on a road trip (Charlotte, then Detroit), before returning home for a lot of games in the Bay Area (and no games outside California until 2018).
Curry is having a fantastic season, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from three (which is low for him, expect that number to tick up). The Warriors have been 14.3 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.
Few teams could still thrive losing a player of that caliber, but the Warriors are built not to miss a beat even without a two-time league MVP — it just means more Kevin Durant. Expect the offense to run through KD more, Shaun Livingston will start and Patrick McCaw will get more run as the backup point. The Warriors have coasted through a lot of games recently not really focused, only flipping the switch for a short stretch — that’s why they went to overtime against the Lakers (when Curry turned it on and dropped 13) or how they got down 20 at the half to the Pelicans. Those Warriors will now lose games. However, if Golden State is a little more focused, they will not miss a beat.
The Knicks needed to move on from the Phil Jackson era. They needed to move on from the Carmelo Anthony era. This season New York did both. Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the reins of the team were turned over to Kristaps Porzingis. The result is a Knicks team hanging around .500, looking like they might make the playoffs, playing its best basketball in years and showing potential going forward.
In the front office, owner James Dolan let Phil Jackson go, promoted Steve Mills and had him bring in Scott Perry as the GM, and so far it’s worked. However, that was not Dolan’s first choice, reports Mitch Lawrence at The Sporting News.
They’ve done it with a new administration led by president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. They were not team owner James Dolan’s first choice. Dolan had one of his most trusted allies, entertainment executive Irving Azoff, talk to Jerry West to see if the NBA legend wanted to take over for Jackson last June, league sources with knowledge of the discussions told Sporting News. Azoff brought Dolan and Jackson together in 2014, but in this instance, West told Azoff that the time wasn’t right to come to New York. Instead he opted to settle into an advisory role to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
West would have been a great get. No doubt. He has proven an invaluable consultant with the Warriors, and has built championship teams with the Lakers. He knows the game.
However, if the management follows Perry’s advice — and if Dolan stays out of basketball operations — the franchise will do well. Perry is a smart GM (he was an assistant in Sacramento over the summer when that franchise made a number of quality moves). What ultimately matters is some form of stability and continuity: Stick with one GM, stick with one style of play, then allow some time to build a roster around that style. Be patient, draft well (stop trading away draft picks, one thing Jackson did right) and let things play out.
We’ll see if Dolan can do that.