Mike D’Antoni’s wife, Laurel, takes thinly veiled shot at Lakers president Magic Johnson

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers have begun enforcing the “LaVar Ball rule” in attempt to keep media from family and friends of the team.

But while Mike D’Antoni coached Los Angeles, his wife, Laurel, enjoyed talking in the same setting media is now banned.

Of course, the D’Antonis heard a lot, too – particularly from Magic Johnson. The Lakers legend frequently criticized the coach, and when D’Antoni was ousted, Johnson tweeted:

Happy days are here again! Mike D'Antoni resigns as the Lakers coach. I couldn't be happier! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 1, 2014

The D’Antonis returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, as Mike’s first-place Rockets whooped the Lakers, whose front office Johnson now leads.

Laurel sure didn’t bite her tongue.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Laurel D'Antoni, Mike's Mrs., at the game tonight was asked how it feels to be back in LA. Said, "Is it classless to say 'Happy days are here again? — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 4, 2017

Classless? Don’t know, don’t care.

Sweet? So, so, so sweet.