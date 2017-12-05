Man charged in 2010 slaying of NBA player Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Weirich says Turner is being held on $1 million bond. Court records do not show if he has a lawyer.
Wright’s decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing.
Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi.
Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.
When it happened, everyone knew it was bad. The video of Stephen Curry spraining his ankle is the kind of thing that makes everyone watching wince.
Curry went for a steal and stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore late in the Warriors win over the Pelicans, and it looks like it’s going to cost him a couple of weeks. The good news is there is no structural damage, according to a report from the Warriors.
The Warriors have two games left on a road trip (Charlotte, then Detroit), before returning home for a lot of games in the Bay Area (and no games outside California until 2018).
Curry is having a fantastic season, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from three (which is low for him, expect that number to tick up). The Warriors have been 14.3 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.
Few teams could still thrive losing a player of that caliber, but the Warriors are built not to miss a beat even without a two-time league MVP — it just means more Kevin Durant. Expect the offense to run through KD more, Shaun Livingston will start and Patrick McCaw will get more run as the backup point. The Warriors have coasted through a lot of games recently not really focused, only flipping the switch for a short stretch — that’s why they went to overtime against the Lakers (when Curry turned it on and dropped 13) or how they got down 20 at the half to the Pelicans. Those Warriors will now lose games. However, if Golden State is a little more focused, they will not miss a beat.
The Knicks needed to move on from the Phil Jackson era. They needed to move on from the Carmelo Anthony era. This season New York did both. Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the reins of the team were turned over to Kristaps Porzingis. The result is a Knicks team hanging around .500, looking like they might make the playoffs, playing its best basketball in years and showing potential going forward.
In the front office, owner James Dolan let Phil Jackson go, promoted Steve Mills and had him bring in Scott Perry as the GM, and so far it’s worked. However, that was not Dolan’s first choice, reports Mitch Lawrence at The Sporting News.
They’ve done it with a new administration led by president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. They were not team owner James Dolan’s first choice. Dolan had one of his most trusted allies, entertainment executive Irving Azoff, talk to Jerry West to see if the NBA legend wanted to take over for Jackson last June, league sources with knowledge of the discussions told Sporting News. Azoff brought Dolan and Jackson together in 2014, but in this instance, West told Azoff that the time wasn’t right to come to New York. Instead he opted to settle into an advisory role to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
West would have been a great get. No doubt. He has proven an invaluable consultant with the Warriors, and has built championship teams with the Lakers. He knows the game.
However, if the management follows Perry’s advice — and if Dolan stays out of basketball operations — the franchise will do well. Perry is a smart GM (he was an assistant in Sacramento over the summer when that franchise made a number of quality moves). What ultimately matters is some form of stability and continuity: Stick with one GM, stick with one style of play, then allow some time to build a roster around that style. Be patient, draft well (stop trading away draft picks, one thing Jackson did right) and let things play out.
We’ll see if Dolan can do that.
After reaching the playoffs the last 10 years (NBA’s longest active streak outside the Spurs), the Hawks are rebuilding. They’re 5-18 and lost by 20 to the lowly Nets at home last night.
Let’s check in on how Atlanta fans, notoriously reluctant to support the team even in better years, are handling the downturn.
Kawhi Leonard said he had no target date for returning from a quadriceps that has sidelined him the entire season so far.
The Spurs are apparently getting more specific.
Michael C. Wright of ESPN:
Internally, the club discussed bringing Leonard back as soon as Monday, and it’s anticipated that the forward might make an appearance during San Antonio’s three-game home stand, which began Monday against the Pistons, with matchups with Miami and Boston set for Wednesday and Friday.
The Spurs beat Detroit without Leonard, anyway. So, their caution paid off.
But if they’re already past Leonard’s potential return, his actual return is likely just around the corner.