Man charged in 2010 slaying of NBA player Lorenzen Wright

When it happened, everyone knew it was bad. The video of Stephen Curry spraining his ankle is the kind of thing that makes everyone watching wince.

Curry went for a steal and stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore late in the Warriors win over the Pelicans, and it looks like it’s going to cost him a couple of weeks. The good news is there is no structural damage, according to a report from the Warriors.

Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 5, 2017

The Warriors have two games left on a road trip (Charlotte, then Detroit), before returning home for a lot of games in the Bay Area (and no games outside California until 2018).

Curry is having a fantastic season, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from three (which is low for him, expect that number to tick up). The Warriors have been 14.3 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.

Few teams could still thrive losing a player of that caliber, but the Warriors are built not to miss a beat even without a two-time league MVP — it just means more Kevin Durant. Expect the offense to run through KD more, Shaun Livingston will start and Patrick McCaw will get more run as the backup point. The Warriors have coasted through a lot of games recently not really focused, only flipping the switch for a short stretch — that’s why they went to overtime against the Lakers (when Curry turned it on and dropped 13) or how they got down 20 at the half to the Pelicans. Those Warriors will now lose games. However, if Golden State is a little more focused, they will not miss a beat.