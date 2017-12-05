LeBron James cool with Alabama making College Football Playoff over Ohio State

LeBron James is quite the vocal Ohio State fan.
But even he didn’t have a problem with the committee selecting Alabama over the Buckeyes for the College Football Playoff.
LeBron, via Michael Singer of USA Today:
“It is what it is,” James said. “I think the committee, I think they did a great job honestly. Obviously I’m a huge Buckeye fan and we would’ve loved to be in the final four, to be able to compete for a national championship, but there’s never been a two-loss team in the final four, and if you look at the top four teams that made the final four, can you really argue? So we look forward to playing in the Rose Bowl vs. USC.”
Considering how the playoffs replaced a single title game – removing traditions like Big Ten-winner Ohio State playing Pac-12-winner USC in the Rose Bowl and putting that matchup in the Cotton Bowl – it seems the goal is determining the best team in the country.
Is Ohio State the best team in the country? No. The Buckeyes had their chance at home against Oklahoma – which might be the best team – and lost. (Losing by 31 to Iowa doesn’t inspire confidence, either.)
Is Alabama the best team in the country? Maybe. The Crimson Tide played an easier schedule than Ohio State but lost only to Auburn, which, at that time, was playing the highest level of football any college team has reached this season.
Alabama deserves its chance to sink or swim against the elite.
Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins got ejected late in the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans last night.
Apparently, their confrontation didn’t end there.
Morgan Beard of NBC 33 WVLA:
The NBA will investigate this when determining whether to levy additional penalties, but assuming no video emerges, it might not matter. The league cares more about how players behave on camera.
With a 95-92 win over the Timberwolves last night, the Grizzlies snapped an 11-game losing streak that included even more turmoil than just the defeats – Marc Gasol complaining about getting benched, David Fizdale getting fired, Gasol getting scrutiny as a coach killer, Mike Conley facing a longer timeline for his injury and even an ownership shakeup.
Gasol was was ecstatic as he began his post-game on-court interview:
It’s the happiest win of a regular-season game that I ever had.
Many players are caught up in emotion only moments after a game. But as they talk to a reporter, they usually regain their composure.
Not Gasol, who closed his interview with:
Overall, we won. F— it.
Gasol knows he shouldn’t swear on live television. That he was too overwhelmed to stop himself shows how big this win truly was to him.
The NBA needs to expand its continuation rule.
Now. Yesterday.
LeBron James praised Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen‘s confidence earlier this season – a nice compliment from the Cavaliers star, who has earned the right to be one of the NBA’s most confident players.
LeBron’s and Markkanen’s confident mindsets were on full display during this sequence last night.
The results just lagged behind.