LeBron James cool with Alabama making College Football Playoff over Ohio State

LeBron James is quite the vocal Ohio State fan.

But even he didn’t have a problem with the committee selecting Alabama over the Buckeyes for the College Football Playoff.

LeBron, via Michael Singer of USA Today:

“It is what it is,” James said. “I think the committee, I think they did a great job honestly. Obviously I’m a huge Buckeye fan and we would’ve loved to be in the final four, to be able to compete for a national championship, but there’s never been a two-loss team in the final four, and if you look at the top four teams that made the final four, can you really argue? So we look forward to playing in the Rose Bowl vs. USC.”

Considering how the playoffs replaced a single title game – removing traditions like Big Ten-winner Ohio State playing Pac-12-winner USC in the Rose Bowl and putting that matchup in the Cotton Bowl – it seems the goal is determining the best team in the country.

Is Ohio State the best team in the country? No. The Buckeyes had their chance at home against Oklahoma – which might be the best team – and lost. (Losing by 31 to Iowa doesn’t inspire confidence, either.)

Is Alabama the best team in the country? Maybe. The Crimson Tide played an easier schedule than Ohio State but lost only to Auburn, which, at that time, was playing the highest level of football any college team has reached this season.

Alabama deserves its chance to sink or swim against the elite.