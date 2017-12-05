Dikembe Mutombo loved Serge Ibaka doing the finger wag after block (VIDEO)

The Phoenix Suns are just 9-17 this season, and it could be about to get a lot worse.

Devin Booker — just about the only star player the Suns have — had to leave the game on Tuesday night with an apparent groin injury.

The play came late in the fourth quarter as Booker was defending Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. It didn’t look like much live, and indeed Booker didn’t have any contact with VanVleet as far as an injury to the groin was concerned.

Via Twitter:

Devin Booker carried off floor with no ability to put weight on anything after non-contact injury pic.twitter.com/bopfNnhuuX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 6, 2017

Injury Update: Devin Booker has a strained left adductor. He will be further evaluated when the team returns to Phoenix. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 6, 2017

The team is calling it an injury to his left adductor (that’s the inside muscle) which coincidentally is what Anthony Davis happens to be battling at the moment.

The injury to Booker was so bad that after it happened, he had to be carried off the floor by teammates as he was unable to put any weight down.

Groin and hamstring injuries can be a real bear to come back from, as we have already seen just this year with Davis. Here is hoping Booker is able to make a speedy recovery, because his team needs him not just this season but for the development he was slated to undergo over the year.

Phoenix lost to the Raptors, 126-113, and play again at home on Thursday vs. the Wizards.