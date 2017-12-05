Devin Booker carried off floor vs. Raptors, Suns say he has groin strain (VIDEO)

The Phoenix Suns are just 9-17 this season, and it could be about to get a lot worse.
Devin Booker — just about the only star player the Suns have — had to leave the game on Tuesday night with an apparent groin injury.
The play came late in the fourth quarter as Booker was defending Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. It didn’t look like much live, and indeed Booker didn’t have any contact with VanVleet as far as an injury to the groin was concerned.
The team is calling it an injury to his left adductor (that’s the inside muscle) which coincidentally is what Anthony Davis happens to be battling at the moment.
The injury to Booker was so bad that after it happened, he had to be carried off the floor by teammates as he was unable to put any weight down.
Groin and hamstring injuries can be a real bear to come back from, as we have already seen just this year with Davis. Here is hoping Booker is able to make a speedy recovery, because his team needs him not just this season but for the development he was slated to undergo over the year.
Phoenix lost to the Raptors, 126-113, and play again at home on Thursday vs. the Wizards.
The Los Angeles Clippers lost Patrick Beverley in November to a knee injury. He had surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.
Tack that on to yet another Blake Griffin injury and an ailing Danilo Gallinari, and you can understand why the team is just 8-14 after trying to rebuild in the absence of Chris Paul.
Now, it seems LA will be granted a disabled player exception to help them compensate for the loss of Beverley.
It’s hard to tell just what LA is going to do with that exception. Those thinking it could be packaged for some kind of return in a trade with DeAndre Jordan are sure to be disappointed. You can’t trade a DPE or use it as partial cap space.
The Clippers have a payroll of $120 million, so they’re well over the cap. They also don’t necessarily need to add someone to the roster in Beverley’s stead, especially as the free agent pool and $2.75 million awarded don’t match up very well.
Still, teams need to apply for the exception so maybe the Clippers do have something in mind. More importantly, what they do with that money could help us forecast what they plan to do with both Jordan and coach Doc Rivers beyond this season.
LaVar Ball took his (LiAngelo) Ball and went home.
Upset with LiAngelo’s punishment for shoplifting in China, LaVar had LiAngelo leave UCLA, where Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball played and LaMelo Ball was committed. LaVar plans to train LiAngelo for the NBA, though it’s a longshot LiAngelo ever makes the top league.
LaMelo, on the other hand, has major NBA potential. He too could take an unconventional path.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have started to explore options to sign internationally, sources told Yahoo Sports.
LaMelo is on track to be eligible for the 2020 draft (or 2019 if the NBA changes the one-and-done rule by then). It’s unclear whether the home-schooled LaMelo will wait until he completes high school to go overseas or jumps sooner.
Neither would be unprecedented. Jeremy Tyler skipped his senior year of high school to play internationally, and Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay forwent college basketball.
But both paths are rare for elite prospects like LaMelo. Given the notoriety of his father (and, to lesser degree, brothers), LaMelo will have plenty of attention on his track toward professional basketball.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the 2010 slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Billy Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Weirich says Turner is being held on $1 million bond. Court records do not show if he has a lawyer.
Wright’s decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing.
Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake in Mississippi.
Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.
When it happened, everyone knew it was bad. The video of Stephen Curry spraining his ankle is the kind of thing that makes everyone watching wince.
Curry went for a steal and stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore late in the Warriors win over the Pelicans, and it looks like it’s going to cost him a couple of weeks. The good news is there is no structural damage, according to a report from the Warriors.
The Warriors have two games left on a road trip (Charlotte, then Detroit), before returning home for a lot of games in the Bay Area (and no games outside California until 2018).
Curry is having a fantastic season, averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from three (which is low for him, expect that number to tick up). The Warriors have been 14.3 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.
Few teams could still thrive losing a player of that caliber, but the Warriors are built not to miss a beat even without a two-time league MVP — it just means more Kevin Durant. Expect the offense to run through KD more, Shaun Livingston will start and Patrick McCaw will get more run as the backup point. The Warriors have coasted through a lot of games recently not really focused, only flipping the switch for a short stretch — that’s why they went to overtime against the Lakers (when Curry turned it on and dropped 13) or how they got down 20 at the half to the Pelicans. Those Warriors will now lose games. However, if Golden State is a little more focused, they will not miss a beat.