Stephen Curry sprains ankle and it looks nasty, he limps straight to locker room

The final couple minutes of the Warriors win over the Pelicans had some drama. First, both DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant got ejected and had to be separated.
Then Stephen Curry rolled his ankle.
And it looked bad. He stepped on the foot of E'Twaun Moore while going for a steal and it was ugly.
After the game, Curry was on crutches and headed to get X-rays taken.
The good news is the X-rays were negative, but looking at all the reports he’s going to miss some time. How much we will find out in the coming days (the Warriors are in the midst of a six-game road trip where they have won the first three).
Curry has a long history of ankle issues dating back to his early playing days in the league, although he has largely shaken it in recent years. Still, it is a concern, and the Warriors will be cautious, especially considering how easy to re-injured (and make worse) a sprained ankle is if not fully healed.
The game was essentially over. Golden State had come from 20 down at the half and was up 118-110 with 1:20 left in the game.
The Warriors had the ball and were setting up their play, when DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant bumped into each other, pushed off a little, and jawed at each other — something that happens 50 times a game. But this escalated when, when the ball was dead, Durant walked over and started jawing at Cousins (Draymond Green was the guy with the level head getting between them).
Both were quickly given a technical and tossed.
Cousins turned around and tried to go back toward KD, which is going to net him a $25,000 fine from the league in the next 48 hours. Both can expect fines for not leaving the court.
Cousins has long been a magnet for technical fouls, but at that moment of the game both he and Durant should have been smarter about this.
Between cord cutters and controversies (it’s mostly the cord cutters and the NFL being slow to adapt to a new media landscape), there has been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth over the declining ratings with the NFL.
Adam Silver is sitting somewhere just smiling as the NBA ratings for national games keeps going up. From Michael Singer with the USA Today.
Between ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, the league’s viewership is up 32% this season and averaging 1.4 million viewers according to Nielsen, the highest start to the season since the 2010-2011 campaign. That was also LeBron James’ first year in Miami.
Last week’s Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game was ESPN’s most watched regular season game (3.2 million) since Christmas of 2016. TNT’s opening night broadcast between the Cleveland Cavs and Boston Celtics, while ultimately marred by Gordon Hayward’s injury, was still the second-most watched season-opening telecast in the network’s history with an average of 5.6 million viewers.
Local television ratings tend to be up and down with the teams (although they feel the cord cutting more on traditional broadcasts, and they are doing more streaming, which is growing rapidly).
The NBA has thrived when it has big stars to promote, and right now the game is loaded with them from the older guard — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, etc. — through young stars like Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The league also has a resurgent Celtics team in a major market, a lot of buzz around Lonzo Ball and the Lakers, and Knicks fans have genuine reasons for hope. Then there are the star-powered teams in Golden State and Cleveland.
It’s all doing that while players are more active politically, which plays well with the NBA’s generally younger, more urban and diverse fan base. NBA fans want authenticity, and they are getting it.
LeBron James has had Derrick Rose‘s back from the first day he signed with the Cavaliers.
That didn’t change when Rose, already out with a sprained ankle, left the team to consider his future in the sport. Now Rose is back with the team, where he will continue rehab of his ankle.
LeBron was asked if Rose owed his teammates an apology for leaving them, but LeBron shot that idea down.
LeBron has done everything he could for Rose this season, but it has not helped revive Rose’s career. It will be interesting to see how Tyronn Lue uses Rose once healthy, the Cavaliers are on a win streak since he went out (which has more to do with LeBron James and defensive effort, not just Rose).
During the draft process last year, a scout told me that the only reason middle child LiAngelo Ball was going to UCLA on scholarship was older brother Lonzo Ball was a fantastic player and younger brother LaMelo Ball had a lot of potential and looked like a high D-1 player (ESPN has him seventh in the 2019 class, although other scouts have expressed big questions about his game outside just shooting). LiAngelo was one of the UCLA players suspended after a shoplifting incident in China.
Monday, father LaVar Ball — he of the Lakers’ LaVar Ball rule — has pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA. The announced plan was to get him ready for the draft.
Don’t expect to see LiAngelo in the NBA, either.
It should be noted that non-NBA level brothers of players did stick around in the league in the past (J.R. Smith‘s brother, Blake Griffin‘s brother, there are others). However, that does not seem to be the case here because teams don’t see LiAngelo as having the potential to develop into an NBA player.
A return to college is unlikely — LaVar has global dreams for his Big Baller Brand and one of his children playing overseas can help promote that. LiAngelo is going to get his own Big Baller Brand shoe — the Gelo 3 — and he likely will get a chance somewhere overseas, although not likely with an elite team (he would need to earn that spot).
With LaMelo being pulled out of high school (after the new coach there talked about getting all the players to play within the system), it is less likely he ends up at UCLA, even though he committed there. LaMelo has incredible shooting range but people I have talked to who have seen him had serious questions about his defense and basically every part of his game that is not shooting from three, including his effort. He’s a long way from the NBA right now.