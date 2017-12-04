Report: Spurs’ Kyle Anderson out 2-3 weeks

Kyle Anderson left last night’s Spurs-Thunder game with a knee injury.
How bad is it?
Spurs release:
The San Antonio Spurs will be without forward Kyle Anderson for two to three weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, league sources told ESPN.
Anderson has played well while starting for an injured Kawhi Leonard. If Leonard returns soon, San Antonio won’t miss a beat. But if Leonard remains sidelined longer – especially if a banged-up Rudy Gay needs more time to heal – the Spurs could be thin.
Still, at 15-8, San Antonio has given itself plenty of cushion if it needs it.
LeBron James has had Derrick Rose‘s back from the first day he signed with the Cavaliers.
That didn’t change when Rose, already out with a sprained ankle, left the team to consider his future in the sport. Now Rose is back with the team, where he will continue rehab of his ankle.
LeBron was asked if Rose owed his teammates an apology for leaving them, but LeBron shot that idea down.
LeBron has done everything he could for Rose this season, but it has not helped revive Rose’s career. It will be interesting to see how Tyronn Lue uses Rose once healthy, the Cavaliers are on a win streak since he went out (which has more to do with LeBron James and defensive effort, not just Rose).
During the draft process last year, a scout told me that the only reason middle child LiAngelo Ball was going to UCLA on scholarship was older brother Lonzo Ball was a fantastic player and younger brother LaMelo Ball had a lot of potential and looked like a high D-1 player (ESPN has him seventh in the 2019 class, although other scouts have expressed big questions about his game outside just shooting). LiAngelo was one of the UCLA players suspended after a shoplifting incident in China.
Monday, father LaVar Ball — he of the Lakers’ LaVar Ball rule — has pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA. The announced plan was to get him ready for the draft.
Don’t expect to see LiAngelo in the NBA, either.
It should be noted that non-NBA level brothers of players did stick around in the league in the past (J.R. Smith‘s brother, Blake Griffin‘s brother, there are others). However, that does not seem to be the case here because teams don’t see LiAngelo as having the potential to develop into an NBA player.
A return to college is unlikely — LaVar has global dreams for his Big Baller Brand and one of his children playing overseas can help promote that. LiAngelo is going to get his own Big Baller Brand shoe — the Gelo 3 — and he likely will get a chance somewhere overseas, although not likely with an elite team (he would need to earn that spot).
With LaMelo being pulled out of high school (after the new coach there talked about getting all the players to play within the system), it is less likely he ends up at UCLA, even though he committed there. LaMelo has incredible shooting range but people I have talked to who have seen him had serious questions about his defense and basically every part of his game that is not shooting from three, including his effort. He’s a long way from the NBA right now.
The Utah Jazz went 7-4 without Rudy Gobert, sidelined with a bone bruise in his right tibia after Dion Waiters went crashing into it diving after a loose ball. Utah is on a five-game winning streak.
And Monday night the Jazz get Gobert back. He is officially listed as available against the Washington Wizards.
However, he is on a minutes restriction according to Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune.
Gobert is not 100 percent healthy: He was wearing a knee brace as Monday’s shootaround session wrapped up, and coach Quin Snyder said he’ll be on a minutes restriction (not specifying the length). But it’s encouraging news for a team that has been racked with injuries since the season began.
This is great news for a Jazz team that needs wins to maintain a spot in the playoffs in the West.
The Jazz offense struggled some when Gobert was on the court early in the season, although that was in large part a team trying to find its way after Gordon Hayward left. Of late the Jazz have found their three-point shot — they have made at least 12 in each of the five wins in this streak.
Make contact with an official during an argument and it’s an automatic ejection and suspension. That’s what happened to Golden State’s Shaun Livingston Monday over a confrontation Sunday with official Courtney Kirkland.
But in a very rare move, the league also suspended Kirkland — taking him out of the officiating rotation for a week — for “shared responsibility for the contact that occurred.”
The incident in question happened midway through the second quarter of the Warriors eventual victory, Livingston didn’t like a no-call and confronted Kirkland over the incident.
From the league announcement:
“As part of the incident, Livingston and Kirkland bumped heads, and Livingston was assessed a technical foul and ejected for making contact with a game official. Upon league office review, it was determined that Kirkland moved toward Livingston and shared responsibility for the contact that occurred.”
This is the correct move. If anything, this is more on Kirkland, who moves very directly into Livingston (who had played a long NBA career without being ejected prior to this game). The NBA does punish officials, but rarely in such a public manner.
Livingston is out Monday night when the Warriors face the Pelicans. Kirkland is out of the referee rotation until Dec. 11. Both of those suspensions are without pay.