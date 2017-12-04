Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins get ejected, need to be separated

The game was essentially over. Golden State had come from 20 down at the half and was up 118-110 with 1:20 left in the game.

The Warriors had the ball and were setting up their play, when DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant bumped into each other, pushed off a little, and jawed at each other — something that happens 50 times a game. But this escalated when, when the ball was dead, Durant walked over and started jawing at Cousins (Draymond Green was the guy with the level head getting between them).

Both were quickly given a technical and tossed.

Cousins turned around and tried to go back toward KD, which is going to net him a $25,000 fine from the league in the next 48 hours. Both can expect fines for not leaving the court.

Cousins has long been a magnet for technical fouls, but at that moment of the game both he and Durant should have been smarter about this.