Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Anthony Davis reportedly day-to-day, and Pelicans avoid disaster

By Dan FeldmanDec 4, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Pelicans sweated out a tense couple days evaluating Anthony Davisgroin injury.

All things considered, this is great news.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This could have been catastrophic for New Orleans. An extended absence for Davis could have sent the Pelicans spiraling in the standings, which could have sent DeMarcus Cousins into unrestricted free agency on a sour note, which might have prompted them to preemptively trade him, which could have set into motion trading Davis before his 2019 player option.

Whew.

As is, New Orleans is tied with the Jazz for seventh in the Western. Utah will get Rudy Gobert back soon, and the Thunder lurk in ninth. Every game Davis – an MVP candidate with whom the Pelicans are 15.4 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the court than off – misses could affect the playoff race.

So, this franchise is still pressed. But Davis dealing with a relatively minor injury with the Pelicans on the playoff fringe? New Orleans is back to usual.

Amid trade rumors, Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan hires agent

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

DeAndre Jordan trade rumors are heating up.

One problem: Jordan hadn’t had an agent since 2015, when he fired Dan Fegan in the aftermath of Jordan reneging on the Mavericks. That makes it particularly difficult for the Clippers’ potential trade partners to gauge what Jordan will do both with his $24,119,025 player option for next season and beyond.

But that hang-up is no more.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Jordan, 29, has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, sources said

This will only intensify speculation about Jordan landing in Milwaukee, where Schwartz has close ties with Bucks coach Jason Kidd. Really, it opens the door for every team to get backchannel information.

The Clippers are in rough shape, out of playoff position and without Blake Griffin and Patrick Beverley. Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are doing minor-league rehab assignments, but their returns might not be enough. The Clippers might be better off trading Jordan and building for the future.

Now, other teams can glean more information about whether trading for Jordan to help them now is worthwhile.

Joffrey Lauvergne dislocates finger and grosses out Gregg Popovich (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 4, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

With LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker resting – and Kawhi Leonard still out – for the Spurs’ close loss to the Thunder last night, Joffrey Lauvergne (12 points and six rebounds) took a bigger role.

It was just a little too much.

The big man dislocated his finger, sending a cringing Gregg Popovich flying the other direction as Lauvergne came to the bench. Watch everyone behind and next to the bench for even more fantastic reactions.

Suns’ Mike James a two-way trailblazer

By Dan FeldmanDec 4, 2017, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT – When the Suns offered Mike James a two-way contract last summer, he was intrigued.

There was only one problem.

“I didn’t know what they were talking about,” James said. “I never heard of such a thing in my life.”

So, James researched the contract, a device of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In addition to 15 players on standard contracts, each NBA team is allowed two two-way players. Two-way players earn a prorated minimum NBA salary while with the parent club and a prorated minor-league salary while with the affiliate. They can spend up to 45 days in the NBA.

James’ 45th day will be Wednesday. He has spent the entire season in Phoenix, the clock starting once the Northern Arizona Suns opened training camp.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough has already said he wants to get James onto a standard contract so he can stay in Phoenix. The Suns can unilaterally convert his deal to a one-year standard minimum contract, or they could reach a new multi-year agreement. Similar to second-round negotiations, the team would offer additional guarantees in exchange for James locking into a multi-year minimum or near-minimum deal.

Either way, it’ll be an awesome achievement for James, who started at Eastern Arizona community college, transferred to Lamar, went undrafted in 2012 then worked his way up through Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece, Spain then Greece again.

His whirlwind journey continued to Phoenix, where he became starting point guard in game four – immediately after the Suns fired Earl Watson and banished starting point guard Eric Bledsoe. James provided a much-needed spark, scoring 18 points and hitting the go-ahead shot in the Suns’ first win:

 

The only two-way player to start in the NBA, James ceded his starting spot after 10 games to Tyler Ulis. But James remains an rotation regular, and he has scored nearly as many points (260) as all other two-way players combined (284). The leaderboard:

image

James is unquestionably the biggest success story for a two-way player so far.

“I don’t really think about it,” James said. “I just think I’m regular player.”

Contract status aside, the 27-year-old rookie must relish just being in the NBA, right?

“To be honest, I didn’t think about it as much as everybody else thought about it for me,” James said. “I think I just kind of played, and then this opportunity came, and I took it. I didn’t really think about, ‘Oh, I might never go’ or ‘I might never do this.’ It just didn’t bother me.”

Even now, the Portland native says he appreciates being the NBA because he’s closer to family more than he cares about the status of reaching the peak of his profession.

James says he dislikes attention. He even appreciated the cloak implicitly provided by the former NBA player who shared the same name – the now-42-year-old who played for the Heat, Celtics, Pistons, Bucks, Rockets, Raptors, Timberwolves, New Orleans Hornets, Wizards, Bulls and Mavericks in a 12-year NBA career that ended in 2014.

Now, the Suns’ James is starting to make a name for himself.

“I think it’s starting to pick up a little more,” James said. “I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t get too big.”

Lakers enforcing ‘LaVar Ball rule’

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
8 Comments

LaVar Ball – father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball – has criticized the team at its arena after a couple recent games.

The Lakers are trying to shut that down.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

In what many employees at Staples Center view as the “LaVar Ball rule,” this season the Los Angeles Lakers are enforcing “an existing policy” that no longer allows members of the media to congregate in a section of the arena among family and associates of players after games.

Family, friends and agents wait for players in the seats behind the basket closest to the visiting team’s locker room at the conclusion of games. Interviews conducted in that designated area and near the tunnel leading to the arena corridors are now forbidden.

In prior years, media socialized and, at times, interviewed individuals in that sector without interference. If a media member is recognized in that area now, arena security or Laker staffers direct that he or she leave the area.

“It’s not a new policy; it’s an existing policy,” a team spokesperson told ESPN. “There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It’s a privacy concern.”

Privacy is a valid concern, but I don’t think media are pestering other family and friends who don’t want to talk.

The Lakers are trying to silence LaVar, and it won’t work. He’ll just find other place to talk – or ignore the team’s policy entirely. Neither he nor the media interviewing him work for the Lakers. The media works more regularly with the Lakers and might want to avoid acrimony, but LaVar doesn’t seem like one to quietly accept this. Again though, simply doing interviews elsewhere is easy enough for him.

Most of what LaVar says is harmless, but some of it can affect the team. I doubt we’ll hear any less from him as a result of this rule.