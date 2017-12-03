AP

Spurs’ Kyle Anderson leaves game with reported MCL strain (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The San Antonio Spurs decided to sit some of their starters against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Kyle Anderson didn’t get to sit, however, and he could miss actual time with a knee injury.

Anderson got caught up under the basket while driving down the lane in the third quarter. After leaping and dumping a pass off down low, Anderson landed underneath two Thunder players.

The Oklahoma City defenders forced Anderson to land awkwardly, twisting his knee.

Via Twitter:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anderson suffered an MCL strain. We don’t yet have an update on a timeline for his return if he ends up missing time.

Oklahoma City beat the Spurs, 90-87.

Shaun Livingston ejected after headbutting referee (VIDEO)

via NBATV
By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Lots of players seem to be getting tossed from NBA games lately, including Golden State Warriors players like Kevin Durant. Now, Warriors guard Shaun Livingston has been ejected from Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Heat for making contact with an official.

The play came in the second quarter of the matinee contest, after Livingston felt he was fouled by Tyler Johnson on a post up.

Livingston immediately turned around and got close to Courtney Kirkland, the baseline official. Then, it got weird.

While Livingston was certainly occupying space close to Kirkland, that’s sort of normal and accepted in the NBA when a player is heated and ready to send a few words toward an official. It’s typically seen as the ref’s job to keep their cool. Kirkland appeared to make the first step toward Livingston, entering his space, and it’s possible that Kirkland was the one who made the initial contact with Livingston. It’s hard to tell.

Here’s the slow motion replay via NBATV, and the whole play as it happened.

That’s … weird stuff. Even if Kirkland didn’t make the move to touch heads with Livingston, he certainly appeared to have stepped into the Warriors guard’s space in a way that’s not expected or befitting an official. Their job is to remain as stoic as possible to deescalate players, and I’m not sure Kirkland did that here.

We’ll have to wait for word from the NBA on Monday to hear more about whether Livingston, Kirkland, or both will be disciplined further.

Shots in the dark: Warriors work in Miami with lights out

AP
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
1 Comment

MIAMI (AP) Golden State really can shoot the lights out.

Or at least with the lights out.

The last 15 minutes or so of the Warriors’ game-day shootaround practice in Miami on Sunday went on despite all the lights in the arena’s bowl being out . Some of the lights on the concourse were visible, but the floor was dark.

Undeterred, the Warriors kept shooting. And because they’re the Warriors, they made plenty.

“That is a first,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “Nice little, I guess, test of muscle memory. You can somewhat see the rim, know where you are on the floor, but it’s kind of a different experience because you don’t get it every day. So that’s pretty cool.”

The lights went out toward the end of the session, when coach Steve Kerr was addressing reporters and the Warriors were doing shooting drills mainly from the 3-point line. Some of the Warriors yelled in mock anger. There was at least one stretch where a group on one end of the court made eight 3-pointers in a row despite the challenged visibility.

The power didn’t fail: The Warriors’ sound system kept working, blaring Miami-centric tunes like Gloria Estefan’s “Conga” and Trick Daddy’s “Take It To Da House.”

“You need your eyes to be able to get a sense of perception,” Curry said. “But you don’t necessarily need to see the rim in HD, full, spotlight-type situation to knock it down.”

A couple of players were done by the time the lights went out, including Kevin Durant.

“Luckily, the lights cut off right after I got done, so I was good,” Durant said. “But I’ve shot in the dark plenty of times before.”

The start of a Heat-Pacers game at Miami in 2016 was delayed 27 minutes because the lights were not working.

It wasn’t immediately known why the lights went out Sunday, and the Warriors didn’t seem to think anything peculiar or some sort of gamesmanship was happening. Heat players went through their shootaround earlier Sunday in the upstairs practice facility, not on the game floor that visiting teams typically use on game days in Miami.

They didn’t know the Warriors were working out in the dark until afterward.

“The way they shoot, I don’t think it matters,” Heat veteran Udonis Haslem said.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Is this possession by the Suns the worst defense of the year? (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Answer: yes.

It’s hard to imagine, but the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns by just five points on Saturday, 116-111.

That’s in spite of the worst defensive possession — or should I say, possessions — of the season.

The plays came in the third quarter and it appeared that the Suns just didn’t have the heart to guard Marcus Smart at the 3-point line.

Via Twitter:

I mean, sure, Smart is only shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc, but that’s just way beyond lazy.

This one is going to be hard to beat, even with the majority of the season yet to be played.

LeBron went crazy watching OSU-WIS during Dwyane Wade’s interview (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
2 Comments

You couldn’t see LeBron James during Dwyane Wade‘s interview on Saturday night, but you certainly could hear him.

As Wade was being interviewed following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-111, James was watching the Big 10 Championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Things went well for the Buckeyes — they won 27-21 — although their success made it a little hard to hear Wade’s postgame comments as LeBron went off in support of his team.

Via Twitter:

Ohio State will go on to play USC in the Cotton Bowl on December 29. Luckily for Wade there’s no Cavaliers game that night.