LeBron went crazy watching OSU-WIS during Dwyane Wade’s interview (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
You couldn’t see LeBron James during Dwyane Wade‘s interview on Saturday night, but you certainly could hear him.

As Wade was being interviewed following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-111, James was watching the Big 10 Championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Things went well for the Buckeyes — they won 27-21 — although their success made it a little hard to hear Wade’s postgame comments as LeBron went off in support of his team.

Ohio State will go on to play USC in the Cotton Bowl on December 29. Luckily for Wade there’s no Cavaliers game that night.

Nerlens Noel, Rick Carlisle address the whole hot dog thing (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel has been racking up DNP-CDs lately. Saturday night’s win over the LA Clippers was another missed game for Noel, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t active.

During the game, Noel apparently ran over to the media area at the American Airlines Center and grabbed himself a hot dog.

Because if you’re not going to be active, you might as well eat. I can certainly relate to that.

The hot dog expedition became a bit of a talking point over the weekend, and so on Sunday Noel and head coach Rick Carlisle decided to address it directly.

Well they seem to be in good spirits with each other. Odd since the team reportedly doesn’t see Noel as a hard worker.

Noel is a relish-only guy (what?) but couldn’t find any in the media room on Saturday. Perhaps the Mavericks can find a new place for him to play sooner rather than later.

Grizzlies’ Mike Conley: “I know that we wouldn’t be in this position if I was playing”

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2017, 12:11 PM EST
Mike Conley, Memphis’ borderline All-Star point guard, has been sidelined since mid-November with a sore Achilles. Without him, Memphis has lost nine in a row, their losing streak reaching 11 total. On the season, Memphis is 0-10 when Conely sits.

During this latest streak, the Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale in what GM Chris Wallace said was an effort to salvage the season. Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal sat down for a Q&A with Conley and asked him about having to sit out and watch the franchise lose and make another coaching change.

It’s been stressful because it’s literally all out of my hands. I can’t control anything. I can’t be on the court to help. I can’t be there to console guys. It’s very hard to sit and watch because I know that we wouldn’t be in this position if I was playing. That’s why I feel some kind of accountability for this whole thing. It’s definitely hard on me. I know that we’re not the team we’ve been over the last couple of weeks. I know when I get back, we’ll be a completely different team.

Conley wasn’t fully healthy and not himself to start the season, averaging 17.1 points per game but on 38 percent shooting. Even with him slowed, the Grizzlies are four points per 100 possessions better when he plays, and that still sells short his ability as a floor general and defender to make the Grizzlies work. This is a team ideally built around two top 25 players in Conley and Marc Gasol, with solid role players around them (how accurate that perception is we can debate, but it’s apparently what GM Wallace believes). Take one of the stars away and this team is not the same.

So when will he return? Probably a couple of weeks.

After this last incident, they (the doctors) told me the Achilles can heal fully. I just have to give it time to heal. As we know, I rush things a lot and when I come back I won’t say anything about it but I might be feeling it. I might withhold that from the trainers to try and get on the court. I’ve done that over the years. Right now, I’m trying to do the smart thing, which is frustrating. But I knew I wasn’t helping the team with the way I was playing.

Maybe he wasn’t helping him the way he is used to, but this team needs him on the court to have any chance of salvaging the season.

Nuggets Jamal Murray taunts, dribbles around Lonzo Ball, sparks controversy

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Jamal Murray had a big night. He was attacking the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball‘s defense from the opening tip — the two had a couple of trash-talking exchanges — and Murray finished the game with 28 points including five threes, helping spark a late 15-0 run as the Nuggets beat the Lakers in Denver.

Then, with time running down and up 13, rather than do the traditional close out of the game and just dribble it out, Murray broke the unwritten rule, decided to taunt Ball one last time and dribbled around him.

Lonzo didn’t seem to care, but a couple of teammates did and quickly fouled Murray. After the game Murray admitted, “I may have taken it too far. It was a bad play by me,” but that wasn’t going to stop the hate from Lakers fans who don’t like to see the “savior of the franchise” (at least that’s how he was hyped) clowned.

Was what Murray did the mature, classy thing to do? No. Obviously.

But I have two other thoughts.

First, Ball had talked his share of smack during the game, and if you’re going to dish it…

Second, if you don’t want to get clowned, play better. This is not U6 AYSO soccer where everybody gets a trophy, this is the highest level of the sport. Ball had a triple-double the first time these teams played, Murray came out fired up this time around. That’s hoops. If you want to stop somebody from taunting/clowning you, then stop them. Otherwise, it’s fair game.

LeBron James takes over late as Cavaliers win 11th straight

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ winning streak was in unexpected jeopardy Saturday night before LeBron James took over.

James scored 34 points, including seven in the final 1:22, and Cleveland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-111 for their 11th straight victory.

The loss was the 11th straight for Memphis, including three since David Fizdale was fired Monday and replaced by interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but the Grizzlies nearly ended their streak in shocking fashion.

Memphis trailed 91-72 late in the third quarter, but rallied all the way to a tie at 109 on Dillon Brooks‘ 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining.

That’s when James stepped up, to the surprise of no one in the building, particularly Dwyane Wade, his long-time friend and teammate.

“You just shake your head,” Wade said. “It’s impressive, man. When you’re on a team and you have a guy when the game gets close and you can get him the ball and he comes through, maybe not all the time but it seems like every time … we know he’s going to make the right play.”

James’ basket in the lane gave Cleveland the lead. After Tyreke Evans missed a 3-pointer, James drove the lane, scored and converted the three-point play after being fouled by Brooks with 34 seconds left.

Brooks made two free throws, but James dribbled for several seconds on Cleveland’s next possession and hit a jumper from the top of the key for a five-point lead with 5 seconds to go.

“When it’s winning time in the fourth quarter, my teammates want me to step up and do what I do best,” said James, who scored or assisted on Cleveland’s last 17 points.

“That effort tonight would have beaten 90 percent of this league on their home court,” Bickerstaff said. “Unfortunately, they’ve got a guy who is pretty damn good.”

Evans had 31 points and 12 assists for Memphis. Marc Gasol scored 27 and passed 10,000 career points despite being listed as questionable after injuring his left foot in Friday’s loss to San Antonio.

Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in each game during its streak and is closing in on its longest winning streak since it ripped off 12 straight in 2015.

James scored 11 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter, including a pair of three-point plays and a jumper from the corner at the buzzer, helping Cleveland to a 66-52 halftime lead.

James, the reigning NBA Player of the Month, also had 12 assists. He has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in each of his last 10 games.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. He went to the floor after banging knees with JaMychal Green in the third quarter, but remained in the game.

Memphis point guard Mike Conley missed his ninth straight game because of a sore left Achilles.

 

 