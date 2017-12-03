Joel Embiid owns, then waves goodbye to Drummond, Sixers win 108-103

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 1:19 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a chance to fulfill a promise and demanded the ball.

Embiid got it, muscled toward the hoop and drew the sixth foul on Andre Drummond. Then, in typical Embiid fashion, he pointed toward the exit and waved goodbye to his rival.

Through two rounds of this matchup of young, talented and trash-talking big men, it’s Embiid 2, Drummond 0.

Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds and got the better of Drummond down the stretch to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“That was the goal going into this game. I told my teammates that he was going to foul out, and he did,” Embiid said. “But it’s all fun. At the end of the game we hugged it out.”

Embiid drew the fifth and sixth fouls on Drummond in the span of a minute and hit the ensuing four free throws to put Philadelphia ahead 100-95 with 2:35 left.

“I got up into him and tried to make it tough for him,” Drummond said. “Obviously, he sold the move better than I played defense, so he got the sixth foul and won the game. Simple as that.”

Embiid shot just 7 of 21 from the field and committing six turnovers, but he made 11 of 12 free throws and has two wins in two tries against Drummond this season.

They’ve been trading playful insults since the Sixers’victory in Detroit on Oct. 23.

“When’s the last time you’ve seen two real big men go at it?” Drummond said. “It’s just a great matchup and I look forward to playing him again.”

Drummond had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Tobias Harris scored 27 points, and Reggie Jackson had 25 points for the Pistons. They trailed by 18 points early in the third quarter and were outrebounded 47-36.

“We don’t play two halves of games now,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “It’s not going to get it done.”

For a while, it looked like Drummond was going to lead a stunning comeback win.

His dunk with 10:04 left gave Detroit its first lead since the first quarter. He added a tip-in and two free throws before Embiid got the upper hand.

Robert Covington added 25 points, and Dario Saric had 17 points and hit a 3-pointer with 1:40 left to put the Sixers ahead 103-95 in a game where the centers were the story.

Embiid, known to needle opponents, had 30 points and nine rebounds in a 97-86 victory in Detroit to end the Sixers’ 0-3 start. Embiid bragged that he dominated Drummond despite the Detroit center’s trash talk and said Drummond “doesn’t play defense.”

Drummond responded with the tweet, “See you Dec. 2nd.”

Embiid kept it going at the morning shootaround saying of Drummond, “No disrespect, but he can’t shoot.”

Drummond wouldn’t speak to reporters in the locker room before the game, but told Fox Sports Detroit, “You can’t really have a conversation with a man who can’t play a back-to-back.”

Embiid missed his first two NBA seasons with injuries and played in only 31 games last season before knee surgery. He’s yet to be cleared to play on consecutive nights and sat out Thursday’s loss at Boston.

Drummond has played in all but three games over the past five seasons.

“We’re just having fun,” Embiid said. “I love having fun on social media. He does, too. We’re just young kids having fun out there.”

 

Joel Embiid’s strong start to season could mean extra $5 million a year

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
Not long ago, Joel Embiid and the Sixers agreed to a max contract extension — five years, $146 million. The Sixers are betting on Embiid staying healthy because when he is there is no doubt he is a max player.

In fact, Embiid has been so good to start the season — 22.9 points and 11.3 rebounds a game, plus being one of the best defensive big men in the league — he stands a chance of making an additional $5 million a year by being named First Team All-NBA. It’s called the Derrick Rose rule. The fantastic Bobby Marks of ESPN explains (insider, behind the paywall).

Signed to a five-year $146 million extension, Embiid’s total compensation will increase to $178 million if he earns first-team All-NBA honors or is named Most Valuable Player this season. While the MVP is unlikely, Embiid could have an outside shot at first-team All-NBA based on his strong early-season play and the injury to Rudy Gobert. Unlike the All-Star selection process, in which the voting is split into backcourt and frontcourt, All-NBA is designated by position. Anthony Davis, named first-team All-NBA last season, should receive votes at power forward with DeMarcus Cousins now entrenched at center. Cousins — on pace for a career season statistically — is the biggest challenger to Embiid for the spot.

While a lot of people perceived Davis as a power forward last season, he played 64 percent of his minutes at center, so a lot of voters — myself included — treated him as a center for All-NBA. This season he has played center just 29 percent of the time, he will be a forward in voting. Rudy Gobert was on the second team, he’s been injured. DeAndre Jordan was on the third team, but his impact has been muted some this season (he misses Chris Paul feeding him the rock).

All that opens up three center spots on the All-NBA team, and it’s early but as of now there are four contenders: Embiid, Nikola Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Drummond. Maybe five if you want to squeeze LaMarcus Aldridge in as a center (he has almost evenly split time between power forward and center this season). About 20 games into the season is far too early to predict who gets what spot, Cousins probably would be in front, meaning Embiid is a bit of a longer shot, but it certainly could happen.

If Embiid does earn First Team and the raise, it eats into the salary cap space the Sixers have next summer and makes it harder to chase elite free agents, for example, LeBron James.

Reports hint Cleveland could announce Derrick Rose’s return to team Sunday

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
For the past week, Derrick Rose has been away from the Cleveland Cavaliers taking stock of his basketball career and deciding if he wants to keep pushing through injuries. Even LeBron James‘ presence hasn’t been enough to boost Rose back to anywhere near his former self, and Rose reportedly weary of all the injury rehab he has had to go through (it’s a sprained ankle right now that has him out), but there are 80 million or so reasons most people expected him to return to the Cavaliers.

This much we know: There should be an update Sunday.

What kind of news? Probably that he is going to return to the team, according to Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Cavaliers and estranged point guard Derrick Rose have engaged in “positive” communication and he could be nearing a return to the team.

Both coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman said Saturday that the team had spoken to Rose, who left the day before Thanksgiving to consider his basketball future.

But Lue directed all questions to Altman, who said there’d be more information Sunday. Altman declined to confirm Rose’s imminent return, but Lue has said since Rose left that he’d be back.

All this points to a Rose return, although nothing is certain. Rose is never easy to predict, but his return was always likely.

Watch Devin Booker score 38, but Celtics win 116-111

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — With Boston in danger of blowing a big fourth-quarter lead, Kyrie Irving stepped again for the Celtics.

Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping Boston hold off the Phoenix Suns for a 116-111 victory on Saturday.

“Kyrie’s ability to make those shots with very little space is pretty impressive,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We put ourselves in a bad spot after that fourth-quarter run.”

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for NBA-leading Boston (20-4). Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and a career-best 11 assists.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Booker was certainly thinking about playing in Boston again.

“This whole week I’ve been getting questions about the game,” he said. “But like I said, it was a great night. Tried to come out and be aggressive. Just fell a little short.”

Phoenix cut a 17-point deficit to 105-103 on Chandler’s dunk late in the game. But Irving, who returned to the game with 4 1/2 minutes left with the lead down to eight, responded with a 3 from the right wing on the next possession, and his spinning shot off the backboard made it 112-106 with 29 seconds left.

“We have to do more of that for Kyrie, so he can just go out there and not have to work so hard all the time,” Horford said.

Leading by one late in the third, the Celtics closed the quarter with an 11-2 run. Marcus Morris’ alley-oop jam in the final seconds made it 89-79.

Boston then scored the first seven points in the fourth before Phoenix rallied with 15 of the next 19 points over a five-minute stretch.

“It’s just understanding the game and what’s available and not making mistakes down the stretch,” Suns interim coach Jay Triano said.

Coming off a season-low two points when he played only 22 minutes, Brown scored 16 in the opening half.

 

Joel Embiid takes another shot at Andre Drummond: “No disrespect, but he can’t shoot”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
There is no clearer signal you’re about to disrespect somebody than to say, “No disrespect, but…”

After a matchup early in the season, the Sixers Joel Embiid said of Detroit’s Andre Drummond, “Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense” (Embiid dropped 30 in that game). Drummond responded he would see him Dec. 2, their next meeting (which happens to be Saturday night).

At shootaround Saturday, Embiid couldn’t resist getting in another dig. Via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“No disrespect,” Embiid said after shootaround when asked about Drummond playing by the elbow. “But he can’t shoot. I’ve just got to worry about the defensive coverages that we have as a team.”

This is going to be fun tonight.

It’s a matchup of two of the three best traditional centers going in the game, guys making their All-Star and All-NBA cases early this season. Drummond was no slouch last time they met — he had 14 and 14 — but you can bet he brings it Saturday.