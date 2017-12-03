Is this possession by the Suns the worst defense of the year? (VIDEO)

Answer: yes.
It’s hard to imagine, but the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns by just five points on Saturday, 116-111.
That’s in spite of the worst defensive possession — or should I say, possessions — of the season.
The plays came in the third quarter and it appeared that the Suns just didn’t have the heart to guard Marcus Smart at the 3-point line.
Via Twitter:
I mean, sure, Smart is only shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc, but that’s just way beyond lazy.
This one is going to be hard to beat, even with the majority of the season yet to be played.
You couldn’t see LeBron James during Dwyane Wade‘s interview on Saturday night, but you certainly could hear him.
As Wade was being interviewed following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-111, James was watching the Big 10 Championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Things went well for the Buckeyes — they won 27-21 — although their success made it a little hard to hear Wade’s postgame comments as LeBron went off in support of his team.
Via Twitter:
Ohio State will go on to play USC in the Cotton Bowl on December 29. Luckily for Wade there’s no Cavaliers game that night.
Dallas Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel has been racking up DNP-CDs lately. Saturday night’s win over the LA Clippers was another missed game for Noel, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t active.
During the game, Noel apparently ran over to the media area at the American Airlines Center and grabbed himself a hot dog.
Because if you’re not going to be active, you might as well eat. I can certainly relate to that.
The hot dog expedition became a bit of a talking point over the weekend, and so on Sunday Noel and head coach Rick Carlisle decided to address it directly.
Via Twitter:
Well they seem to be in good spirits with each other. Odd since the team reportedly doesn’t see Noel as a hard worker.
Noel is a relish-only guy (what?) but couldn’t find any in the media room on Saturday. Perhaps the Mavericks can find a new place for him to play sooner rather than later.
Mike Conley, Memphis’ borderline All-Star point guard, has been sidelined since mid-November with a sore Achilles. Without him, Memphis has lost nine in a row, their losing streak reaching 11 total. On the season, Memphis is 0-10 when Conely sits.
During this latest streak, the Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale in what GM Chris Wallace said was an effort to salvage the season. Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal sat down for a Q&A with Conley and asked him about having to sit out and watch the franchise lose and make another coaching change.
It’s been stressful because it’s literally all out of my hands. I can’t control anything. I can’t be on the court to help. I can’t be there to console guys. It’s very hard to sit and watch because I know that we wouldn’t be in this position if I was playing. That’s why I feel some kind of accountability for this whole thing. It’s definitely hard on me. I know that we’re not the team we’ve been over the last couple of weeks. I know when I get back, we’ll be a completely different team.
Conley wasn’t fully healthy and not himself to start the season, averaging 17.1 points per game but on 38 percent shooting. Even with him slowed, the Grizzlies are four points per 100 possessions better when he plays, and that still sells short his ability as a floor general and defender to make the Grizzlies work. This is a team ideally built around two top 25 players in Conley and Marc Gasol, with solid role players around them (how accurate that perception is we can debate, but it’s apparently what GM Wallace believes). Take one of the stars away and this team is not the same.
So when will he return? Probably a couple of weeks.
After this last incident, they (the doctors) told me the Achilles can heal fully. I just have to give it time to heal. As we know, I rush things a lot and when I come back I won’t say anything about it but I might be feeling it. I might withhold that from the trainers to try and get on the court. I’ve done that over the years. Right now, I’m trying to do the smart thing, which is frustrating. But I knew I wasn’t helping the team with the way I was playing.
Maybe he wasn’t helping him the way he is used to, but this team needs him on the court to have any chance of salvaging the season.
Jamal Murray had a big night. He was attacking the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball‘s defense from the opening tip — the two had a couple of trash-talking exchanges — and Murray finished the game with 28 points including five threes, helping spark a late 15-0 run as the Nuggets beat the Lakers in Denver.
Then, with time running down and up 13, rather than do the traditional close out of the game and just dribble it out, Murray broke the unwritten rule, decided to taunt Ball one last time and dribbled around him.
Lonzo didn’t seem to care, but a couple of teammates did and quickly fouled Murray. After the game Murray admitted, “I may have taken it too far. It was a bad play by me,” but that wasn’t going to stop the hate from Lakers fans who don’t like to see the “savior of the franchise” (at least that’s how he was hyped) clowned.
Was what Murray did the mature, classy thing to do? No. Obviously.
But I have two other thoughts.
First, Ball had talked his share of smack during the game, and if you’re going to dish it…
Second, if you don’t want to get clowned, play better. This is not U6 AYSO soccer where everybody gets a trophy, this is the highest level of the sport. Ball had a triple-double the first time these teams played, Murray came out fired up this time around. That’s hoops. If you want to stop somebody from taunting/clowning you, then stop them. Otherwise, it’s fair game.