Is this possession by the Suns the worst defense of the year? (VIDEO)

Answer: yes.

It’s hard to imagine, but the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns by just five points on Saturday, 116-111.

That’s in spite of the worst defensive possession — or should I say, possessions — of the season.

The plays came in the third quarter and it appeared that the Suns just didn’t have the heart to guard Marcus Smart at the 3-point line.

I mean, sure, Smart is only shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc, but that’s just way beyond lazy.

This one is going to be hard to beat, even with the majority of the season yet to be played.