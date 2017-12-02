Watch Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell score 41 against Pelicans

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rookie Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back a wide, toothy smile as Utah Jazz fans chanted his name and gave an ovation that lasted for minutes after a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points and powered the Jazz’s fourth-quarter rally in a 114-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The No. 13 overall draft pick set the Jazz scoring record for a rookie and became the first NBA rookie to score 40 points in a game since Blake Griffin in 2011. He surpassed Darrell Griffith’s team-record 38 in 1981.

Mitchell is the seventh rookie in franchise history to have a 30-plus point game.

“I don’t have any words, to be honest,” Mitchell said. “I had Jonas (Jerebko) in my ear saying keep taking those shots. Even shots that may not always be good shots, he says keep being aggressive. Coach’s saying it. Everybody’s saying it.

“The fans are incredible. Just like Louisville. I’m speechless, but it was great to have that ovation. I’m pretty sure I was smiling for about the last six points I scored. Still smiling now.”

New Orleans star Anthony Davis went down with a left groin injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter, hitting the ground under the Jazz basket and laying there until trainers came to help. Coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will have an MRI in Portland on Saturday and is “very unlikely” to play.

They eventually carried the All-Star off because he couldn’t put any pressure on one of his legs. He was immediately placed in a wheelchair and taken to the training room. Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds before leaving. DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans controlled the first three quarters with an outstanding shooting effort despite decent defense from the Jazz. They shot 52.4 percent and made 11 of 21 3-point attempts in the first three quarters.

“One of the things about Donovan, he’s got his head on straight,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Some of what he did tonight is a function of the fact that he’s studied it, worked at it and as a result his reads were really good.”

Utah trailed by 12 at halftime, but began to chip away in the third quarter behind 21 combined points from Mitchell and Alec Burks. The Jazz were down 16 in the third, making this their largest comeback of the season.

“Like I said to the guys, if you would’ve said that we had an opportunity to be up four with 12 minutes to play, we would’ve taken that,” Gentry said. “We just didn’t finish the game. I thought they did a great job and, obviously, Donovan played a great game, pressure on us the entire game driving to the basket. When he didn’t drive he was shooting a 3-point shot. I think he has a chance to be a great player.”

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 90-84 lead. The Pelicans answered with a 12-0 run to take a six-point lead before Mitchell absolutely took over. He unleashed a variety of layups and pull-ups, including five straight during a 9-0 run to put the game away after the teams were tied at 103.

Burks scored 24 off the bench, and Mitchell had 29 in the second half. Derrick Favors added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

 

Anthony Davis leaves Game with hip injury, does not return

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
This is scary for the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis is having an amazing season, solidifying his spot as one of the top five players in the NBA. Davis is averaging 25.6 points on 57 percent shooting plus grabbing 11 rebounds a game, plus being one of the best defensive bigs in the game. The Pelicans are 18 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Davis left the game and did not return.

This is not quite a non-contact injury, but there wasn’t hard contact, which is concerning. However, there are no details yet on the severity of the injury.

Kevin Durant ejected after dropping F-bomb on official

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 10:01 PM EST
It’s pretty simple: Tell a referee “f*** you” and you get tossed.

Exhibit 1A: Kevin Durant. He was frustrated with calls against the Magic, and he crossed the line and was quickly ejected.

Not that it mattered. Durant had 25 points on 14 shots, and the Warriors cruised to a 133-112 win, to start their road trip 2-0.

Report: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic out several games with sprained ankle

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
The Denver Nuggets are not the same team when Nikola Jokic is not on the court, they are 13.6 points per 100 possessions worse. They came back to beat the Bulls without him after he sprained his ankle, but that’s the Bulls. Starting next Monday, the Nuggets have seven of eight on the road, with some quality teams mixed in.

The Nuggets need to hope he is back by then, or at least early in the trip, because he is going to miss a little time, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That could be a lot worse.

The Nuggets are the seven seed in the West right now, with a healthy cushion over the nine-seed Clippers and Thunder (only one of those teams is likely to turn things around). They can survive for a little while without Jokic, hopefully he is back soon

Rumor: Bucks, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves targeting DeAndre Jordan trade

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Blake Griffin is out for a couple of months, Patrick Beverley is out for the season, Danilo Gallinari is still out for a bit with a glute injury. With all of that, it’s hard to see the Clippers climbing back into the playoff chase in the West.

It’s not hard to see them trading DeAndre Jordan.

Where is the question? Racine Journal Times columnist Gery Woelfel has heard rumors.

Jordan’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for several weeks and, as one might expect, there isn’t a shortage of teams interested in him. According to sources, the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks have shown the most interest in Jordan.

Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton.

The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.

Those aren’t the only teams interested, which is why the Clippers can ask for a lot right now (that and it’s early in the process). There is no way the Bucks would surrender all three, but Henson and a pick is possible, and it also depends on how high they are internally on Brogdon.

For the Clippers, those three are all young, building block players, signaling they are thinking rebuild. As they should be, with Griffin as the bridge.

For other teams, the challenge is Jordan has a $22.6 million salary this season, after which he is expected to opt out and become a free agent. Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out another big challenge for teams.

Consider these teams to watch, and consider it another note that Jordan is likely gone before the trade deadline.