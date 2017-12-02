Associated Press

Reports hint Cleveland could announce Derrick Rose’s return to team Sunday

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
For the past week, Derrick Rose has been away from the Cleveland Cavaliers taking stock of his basketball career and deciding if he wants to keep pushing through injuries. Even LeBron James‘ presence hasn’t been enough to boost Rose back to anywhere near his former self, and Rose reportedly weary of all the injury rehab he has had to go through (it’s a sprained ankle right now that has him out), but there are 80 million or so reasons most people expected him to return to the Cavaliers.

This much we know: There should be an update Sunday.

What kind of news? Probably that he is going to return to the team, according to Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Cavaliers and estranged point guard Derrick Rose have engaged in “positive” communication and he could be nearing a return to the team.

Both coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman said Saturday that the team had spoken to Rose, who left the day before Thanksgiving to consider his basketball future.

But Lue directed all questions to Altman, who said there’d be more information Sunday. Altman declined to confirm Rose’s imminent return, but Lue has said since Rose left that he’d be back.

All this points to a Rose return, although nothing is certain. Rose is never easy to predict, but his return was always likely.

Watch Devin Booker score 38, but Celtics win 116-111

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — With Boston in danger of blowing a big fourth-quarter lead, Kyrie Irving stepped again for the Celtics.

Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping Boston hold off the Phoenix Suns for a 116-111 victory on Saturday.

“Kyrie’s ability to make those shots with very little space is pretty impressive,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We put ourselves in a bad spot after that fourth-quarter run.”

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for NBA-leading Boston (20-4). Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and a career-best 11 assists.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Booker was certainly thinking about playing in Boston again.

“This whole week I’ve been getting questions about the game,” he said. “But like I said, it was a great night. Tried to come out and be aggressive. Just fell a little short.”

Phoenix cut a 17-point deficit to 105-103 on Chandler’s dunk late in the game. But Irving, who returned to the game with 4 1/2 minutes left with the lead down to eight, responded with a 3 from the right wing on the next possession, and his spinning shot off the backboard made it 112-106 with 29 seconds left.

“We have to do more of that for Kyrie, so he can just go out there and not have to work so hard all the time,” Horford said.

Leading by one late in the third, the Celtics closed the quarter with an 11-2 run. Marcus Morris’ alley-oop jam in the final seconds made it 89-79.

Boston then scored the first seven points in the fourth before Phoenix rallied with 15 of the next 19 points over a five-minute stretch.

“It’s just understanding the game and what’s available and not making mistakes down the stretch,” Suns interim coach Jay Triano said.

Coming off a season-low two points when he played only 22 minutes, Brown scored 16 in the opening half.

 

Joel Embiid takes another shot at Andre Drummond: “No disrespect, but he can’t shoot”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
There is no clearer signal you’re about to disrespect somebody than to say, “No disrespect, but…”

After a matchup early in the season, the Sixers Joel Embiid said of Detroit’s Andre Drummond, “Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense” (Embiid dropped 30 in that game). Drummond responded he would see him Dec. 2, their next meeting (which happens to be Saturday night).

At shootaround Saturday, Embiid couldn’t resist getting in another dig. Via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“No disrespect,” Embiid said after shootaround when asked about Drummond playing by the elbow. “But he can’t shoot. I’ve just got to worry about the defensive coverages that we have as a team.”

This is going to be fun tonight.

It’s a matchup of two of the three best traditional centers going in the game, guys making their All-Star and All-NBA cases early this season. Drummond was no slouch last time they met — he had 14 and 14 — but you can bet he brings it Saturday.

Clippers’ Austin Rivers fined $25,000 for telling fan to “shut the f*** up”

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
If you’re sitting near the court or the entrance/exit tunnel for players at an NBA game this season there is (or at least is supposed to be) a warning taped to seat about language and treatment of players. More and more fans in those seats are not only cursing at or using some very derogatory slurs toward players, and the league, in theory, is trying to crack down on that and throw out (or relocate) abusive people in those seats. While there is a “you paid for the seat, you have a right to boo and yell” truth, there is also a line more and more fans are willing to cross (often with their phones out recording, looking for a “gotcha” moment).

Still, players can’t retaliate. Austin Rivers did Thursday night as the Clippers were on their way to a 126-107 home loss to the Jazz  — Rivers confronted a courtside fan and clearly told the fan to “shut the f— up.” It was caught on camera.

Saturday, the league fined Rivers $25,000 for “directing inappropriate comments toward a fan.”

Rivers had to know this was coming. He earned it.

However, the league — and teams, and arena security — need to do a better job of handling abusive fans.

LeBron James says Dwyane Wade early leader for Sixth Man of Year

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
It’s too early to get a good handle on any of the NBA’s end-of-season awards (except maybe Rookie of the Year), but the Sixth Man of the Year race is particularly muddled. Eric Gordon won it last season and has been better this season, but with Chris Paul out injured he has started 13 of his 19 games, not exactly a sixth man (yet). Andre Iguodala was a close second last season, but he’s gotten off to a slower start this campaign. The current leader this season is probably Tyreke Evans, who has stepped up for the Grizzlies (17.2 points per game), with Lou Williams right behind him (18.2 points per game for Clippers), but both of those teams are struggling due to injury and as the teams fade it will hurt their chances. There are other guys on the fringes — Kelly Olynyk has been fantastic in Miami, but 9.2 points per game likely is not enough to get it done; Rodney Hood has moved to the bench in Utah and scored a lot, he could eventually qualify — but the race is wide open.

What about Dwyane Wade in Cleveland?

LeBron James pumped up his boy for the award on Saturday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

LeBron believes that Dwyane Wade is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award right now after his early success off the bench: “He’s probably the number one candidate,” James said after Saturday’s shootaround. “Not even being biased, that’s one of my best friends. Just looking at the teams.”

Uh, no.

Wade is scoring 11.1 points per game with a below average true shooting percentage of 49.8 (well below the league average), although the Cavaliers are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (however, most of that is better defense with him on the court, and that’s not due to Wade). That’s not enough right now.

In the last 10 games, when the Cavaliers have been winning and looking like an elite team, Wade is averaging 13.5 ppg and is shooting a little better, a true shooting percentage of 52 (close to the league average).

With the race wide open, Wade getting in the mix is not out of the question. But he’s got some work to do.