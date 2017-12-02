Reports hint Cleveland could announce Derrick Rose’s return to team Sunday

For the past week, Derrick Rose has been away from the Cleveland Cavaliers taking stock of his basketball career and deciding if he wants to keep pushing through injuries. Even LeBron James‘ presence hasn’t been enough to boost Rose back to anywhere near his former self, and Rose reportedly weary of all the injury rehab he has had to go through (it’s a sprained ankle right now that has him out), but there are 80 million or so reasons most people expected him to return to the Cavaliers.
This much we know: There should be an update Sunday.
What kind of news? Probably that he is going to return to the team, according to Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The Cavaliers and estranged point guard Derrick Rose have engaged in “positive” communication and he could be nearing a return to the team.
Both coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman said Saturday that the team had spoken to Rose, who left the day before Thanksgiving to consider his basketball future.
But Lue directed all questions to Altman, who said there’d be more information Sunday. Altman declined to confirm Rose’s imminent return, but Lue has said since Rose left that he’d be back.
All this points to a Rose return, although nothing is certain. Rose is never easy to predict, but his return was always likely.