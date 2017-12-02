Getty Images

LeBron James says Dwyane Wade early leader for Sixth Man of Year

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
It’s too early to get a good handle on any of the NBA’s end-of-season awards (except maybe Rookie of the Year), but the Sixth Man of the Year race is particularly muddled. Eric Gordon won it last season and has been better this season, but with Chris Paul out injured he has started 13 of his 19 games, not exactly a sixth man (yet). Andre Iguodala was a close second last season, but he’s gotten off to a slower start this campaign. The current leader this season is probably Tyreke Evans, who has stepped up for the Grizzlies (17.2 points per game), with Lou Williams right behind him (18.2 points per game for Clippers), but both of those teams are struggling due to injury and as the teams fade it will hurt their chances. There are other guys on the fringes — Kelly Olynyk has been fantastic in Miami, but 9.2 points per game likely is not enough to get it done — but the race is wide open.

What about Dwyane Wade in Cleveland.

LeBron James pumped up his boy for the award on Saturday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

LeBron believes that Dwyane Wade is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award right now after his early success off the bench: “He’s probably the number one candidate,” James said after Saturday’s shootaround. “Not even being biased, that’s one of my best friends. Just looking at the teams.”

Uh, no.

Wade is scoring 11.1 points per game with a below average true shooting percentage of 49.8 (well below the league average), although the Cavaliers are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (however, most of that is better defense with him on the court, and that’s not due to Wade). That’s not enough right now.

In the last 10 games, when the Cavaliers have been winning and looking like an elite team, Wade is averaging 13.5 ppg and is shooting a little better, a true shooting percentage of 52 (close to the league average).

With the race wide open, Wade getting in the mix is not out of the question. But he’s got some work to do.

Kevin Durant on ejection: “I got to shut up and take it”

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
Kevin Durant was frustrated with the lack-of-calls foul calls on him as he was racking up 25 points on Friday night. Midway through the fourth quarter he drove across the lane and was fouled with no call, and next time down he could have gotten an and-1 against Aaron Gordon and did not.

After that Durant was frustrated enough that he crossed the line, said a couple “magical” words to the referee and got thrown out for it in the middle of the fourth quarter. Not that it mattered, the Warriors were cruising to a win, but it’s possible Durant gets a fine for this. After the game, Durant said he to be a little more Zen about all this because the referees have all that power (via Chris Haynes at ESPN).

“The refs run the game, so if they’re not feeling good today, they can just make any decision they want,” Durant said. “I have to know that they got all of the power, and I got to shut up and take it.”

Durant was still not pleased with the call.

“Oh yeah, it should have been two shots, but he didn’t give me an explanation on that,” Durant said of official Eric Lewis. “I guess because I kept asking him about it, he tossed me…

“I guess I tried to show him up, and he didn’t like it, so he threw me out,” Durant said.

It wasn’t so much the asking as how it was asked.

Former NBA player Kermit Washington pleads guilty to identity theft, tax charges

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Last may, federal prosecutors charged former NBA player Kermit Washington embezzling charitable donations raised under the pretense of helping the needy in Africa.

This week, Washington pled guilty to three felonies tied to the crime, TMZ broke the story.

Ex-NBA star Kermit Washington is finally admitting he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations on himself … pleading guilty to 3 felonies in federal court….

Washington initially pled not guilty, but changed his tune this week … pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and 2 counts of filing false income tax returns.

As part of the deal, the US Attorney has agreed to not pursue more than 8 years in prison (KW was initially facing 45 years) … though the sentence is ultimately up to the judge.

Washington played in the NBA in the 1970s and 1980s for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, San Diego Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. He is best remembered for his infamous punch that fractured Tomjanovich’s face and left him unconscious during a 1977 game between Washington’s Lakers and the Rockets.

Watch Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell score 41 against Pelicans

Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rookie Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back a wide, toothy smile as Utah Jazz fans chanted his name and gave an ovation that lasted for minutes after a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points and powered the Jazz’s fourth-quarter rally in a 114-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The No. 13 overall draft pick set the Jazz scoring record for a rookie and became the first NBA rookie to score 40 points in a game since Blake Griffin in 2011. He surpassed Darrell Griffith’s team-record 38 in 1981.

Mitchell is the seventh rookie in franchise history to have a 30-plus point game.

“I don’t have any words, to be honest,” Mitchell said. “I had Jonas (Jerebko) in my ear saying keep taking those shots. Even shots that may not always be good shots, he says keep being aggressive. Coach’s saying it. Everybody’s saying it.

“The fans are incredible. Just like Louisville. I’m speechless, but it was great to have that ovation. I’m pretty sure I was smiling for about the last six points I scored. Still smiling now.”

New Orleans star Anthony Davis went down with a left groin injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter, hitting the ground under the Jazz basket and laying there until trainers came to help. Coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will have an MRI in Portland on Saturday and is “very unlikely” to play.

They eventually carried the All-Star off because he couldn’t put any pressure on one of his legs. He was immediately placed in a wheelchair and taken to the training room. Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds before leaving. DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans controlled the first three quarters with an outstanding shooting effort despite decent defense from the Jazz. They shot 52.4 percent and made 11 of 21 3-point attempts in the first three quarters.

“One of the things about Donovan, he’s got his head on straight,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Some of what he did tonight is a function of the fact that he’s studied it, worked at it and as a result his reads were really good.”

Utah trailed by 12 at halftime, but began to chip away in the third quarter behind 21 combined points from Mitchell and Alec Burks. The Jazz were down 16 in the third, making this their largest comeback of the season.

“Like I said to the guys, if you would’ve said that we had an opportunity to be up four with 12 minutes to play, we would’ve taken that,” Gentry said. “We just didn’t finish the game. I thought they did a great job and, obviously, Donovan played a great game, pressure on us the entire game driving to the basket. When he didn’t drive he was shooting a 3-point shot. I think he has a chance to be a great player.”

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 90-84 lead. The Pelicans answered with a 12-0 run to take a six-point lead before Mitchell absolutely took over. He unleashed a variety of layups and pull-ups, including five straight during a 9-0 run to put the game away after the teams were tied at 103.

Burks scored 24 off the bench, and Mitchell had 29 in the second half. Derrick Favors added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

 

Anthony Davis leaves Game with hip injury, does not return

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
This is scary for the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis is having an amazing season, solidifying his spot as one of the top five players in the NBA. Davis is averaging 25.6 points on 57 percent shooting plus grabbing 11 rebounds a game, plus being one of the best defensive bigs in the game. The Pelicans are 18 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Davis left the game and did not return.

This is not quite a non-contact injury, but there wasn’t hard contact, which is concerning. However, there are no details yet on the severity of the injury.