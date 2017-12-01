Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Cavaliers, Celtics just keep on winning

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Cavaliers win streak up to 10, while Celtics knock off Sixers. This is the NBA: We get excited about teams that are better than we expected (Pistons) or worse (Thunder) but in the end, things tend to play to form. Going into the season we thought that Cleveland and Boston would be the top two teams in the East, and as we head into December that looks to be the case (with all due respect to upstart Detroit, still technically second in the standings, but come the playoffs they will not hang with the other two).

On top are the Boston Celtics, who handled another upstart team in the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Kyrie Irving had 36 points on 21 shots, and as a team shot 41.4 percent from three. Al Horford had another strong night with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, plus had eight rebounds and five assists — Irving is the guy Boston fans are pushing for MVP (he’s on the second tier in that chase right now at best, sorry) but Horford may be the most valuable to this team. His ability to pop out off a pick opens up the Celtic offense and gives Irving and the other Celtics room to operate.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers pushed their win streak to 10 games, handling the struggling Hawks 121-114. Kevin Love had 25 points and 16 rebounds, LeBron James had 24 points, 12 assists, six boards, and a few highlight plays of his own. The key for this streak — and for the Cavaliers return to prominence — is they are playing defense again, allowing 101.9 points per 100 possessions during the streak (sixth best in the NBA in that time). It was their last in the league defense that held them back early, but Cleveland has turned that around.

It’s going to be Boston and Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals. Just as expected. And now the season is following form.

2) Nicola Jokic’s ankle injury doesn’t seem to be that bad…*knocking on wood*. For the second day in a row, the league has dodged a bullet on a serious ankle injury to a young star. Wednesday it was the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis, who is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Thursday night it was Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who went down when he stepped on Jerian Grant‘s foot, and it looked bad.

Fortunately, this appears to be just a sprain — X-rays were negative — and nothing more.

Jokic may miss a little time, he is day-to-day also, but it doesn’t appear to be as serious as first feared. Which is good for us fans.

3) With Jokic out, Will Barton drained game-winner to lift Nuggets past Bulls. A thrilling end to the game in Denver, where Kris Dunn made a difficult driving layup that put the Nuggets up, then Will Barton came to the other end and just drove right through a scattered Bulls defense. Robin Lopez helped at the rim, but Barton made the difficult shot for the win.

Denver will need more plays like that until Jokic returns.

Look at Jusuf Nurkic blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughDec 1, 2017, 12:16 AM EST
2 Comments

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has a wingspan of 7-foot-4 and a vertical leap of nearly 40 inches. He is the king of length on a team built around it.

That’s what made Thursday night’s block so impressive.

The play came in the fourth quarter as the Bucks were disassembling the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Milwaukee was running a little sideline pick-and-roll with Antetokounmpo as the roll man in the middle.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic was under the basket and ready to take on the challenge. Then this happened:

The officials incorrectly called a foul on Nurkic — the replay is all ball — which prompted Portland coach Terry Stotts to immediately earn himself a technical foul by chirping at ref Bennie Adams. Nurkic was assessed a technical foul as well.

Fans in Portland would go on to boo for a solid 3 minutes before the Blazers finally succumbed to the Bucks, 103-91.

Still, that block was crazy.

Watch Will Barton hit the game-winner over the Bulls (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
1 Comment

The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic for much of the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The talented big man left at the end of the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury and according to coach Mike Malone has an ankle sprain. But Will Barton? He was still around.

As the game wound down and the teams traded baskets, it was first Chicago’s Kris Dunn who came up big. With just nine seconds to go, Dunn gave the Bulls the lead thanks to a layup, 110-109.

Then, Barton took the reins.

Via Twitter:

That’s some acrobaticality right there. I’m not sure if that’s a word, but Will Barton just made it one.

Barton, who scored a career-high 37 points, went 13-of-19 from the field including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He added three steals, three assists, and two rebounds off the bench.

It was a great win for Nuggets fans, no doubt. Now we just have to hold our collective breath to see what happens with Jokic and if that sprain will keep him away from the floor.

Many on Cavaliers roster didn’t want addition of Dwyane Wade

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
5 Comments

Adding Dwyane Wade to the roster for the Cleveland Cavaliers felt like an inevitability from the outside. Wade, a favorite of star LeBron James, was bought out by the Chicago Bulls in September and needed a place to land.

The Cavaliers wound up being that spot, despite rumblings of a return for Wade to the Miami Heat. On the part of Cleveland, that meant emptying a roster spot for the aging star. Richard Jefferson, an aged star in his own right, was let go to make room for Wade.

That pleased LeBron, but apparently some in the Cavaliers locker room didn’t feel the same way.

According to an interview over at The Athletic, LeBron said he knew some in the locker room lamented the loss of Jefferson. The King knew it was his realm to rule, obviously, and so they’ve just sort of run with it.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“There was a couple guys with it,” James said. “But it wasn’t a lot.”

The fact Wade wasn’t openly embraced bothered James.

“I still know what he’s capable of doing. Why wouldn’t you want another guy in the locker room that brings a championship mentality and a guy who can still play?” James said. “So, of course, it bothered me, but f*** it. It is what it is.”

Wade himself seemed to feel some of the social pressure saying, “Bron asked me to come here, I talked to Ty Lue, he didn’t say he didn’t want me here, so I decided to come.”

It makes sense that we’re getting rumblings of locker room misgivings in Cleveland given how they started the season. The first stretch of the year was a little rough, and while many were quick to say that they always start slow, it did feel a little different. We’re talking about a team that has a 35-year-old Wade, no Kyrie Irving, an injured Tristan Thompson, and the hope that guys like Kyle Korver would better assimilate into a full season.

Cleveland has leveled out a little bit, and are solidly in third place in the Eastern Conference. Thompson should return soon, and guys like Korver have played better. Isaiah Thomas will be back in December — the team hopes — and no doubt we will be seeing LeBron and Wade in the playoffs.

Let’s hope they can all get along until June rolls around.

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert to undergo knee surgery, no timetable for return

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a player many have thought to be a trade piece for the coming season.

The team announced on Thursday that Iman Shumpert will have arthroscopic surgery this week on his left knee and miss significant time.

How much action Shumpert will miss is still up in the air. According to the release, Shumpert’s timetable for a return has not yet been set.

Via Twitter:

Shumpert, 27, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per-game. He’s also shot a dismal 28 percent from the floor on field goals.