Rumor: Bucks, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves targeting DeAndre Jordan trade

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Blake Griffin is out for a couple of months, Patrick Beverley is out for the season, Danilo Gallinari is still out for a bit with a glute injury. With all of that, it’s hard to see the Clippers climbing back into the playoff chase in the West.

It’s not hard to see them trading DeAndre Jordan.

Where is the question? Racine Journal Times columnist Gery Woelfel has heard rumors.

Jordan’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for several weeks and, as one might expect, there isn’t a shortage of teams interested in him. According to sources, the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks have shown the most interest in Jordan.

Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton.

The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.

Those aren’t the only teams interested, which is why the Clippers can ask for a lot right now (that and it’s early in the process). There is no way the Bucks would surrender all three, but Henson and a pick is possible, and it also depends on how high they are internally on Brogdon.

For the Clippers, those three are all young, building block players, signaling they are thinking rebuild. As they should be, with Griffin as the bridge.

For other teams, the challenge is Jordan has a $22.6 million salary this season, after which he is expected to opt out and become a free agent. Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out another big challenge for teams.

Consider these teams to watch, and consider it another note that Jordan is likely gone before the trade deadline.

Report: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic out several games with sprained ankle

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
The Denver Nuggets are not the same team when Nikola Jokic is not on the court, they are 13.6 points per 100 possessions worse. They came back to beat the Bulls without him after he sprained his ankle, but that’s the Bulls. Starting next Monday, the Nuggets have seven of eight on the road, with some quality teams mixed in.

The Nuggets need to hope he is back by then, or at least early in the trip, because he is going to miss a little time, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That could be a lot worse.

The Nuggets are the seven seed in the West right now, with a healthy cushion over the nine-seed Clippers and Thunder (only one of those teams is likely to turn things around). They can survive for a little while without Jokic, hopefully he is back soon

Carmelo Anthony on Thunder: “Nobody is frustrated. I think guys are angry.”

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
Oklahoma City won the off-season acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony and vaulting themselves back up into the NBA’s elite, led by MVP Russell Westbrook.

Oklahoma City is losing the regular season, starting 8-12. If the playoffs started today, the Thunder would be fishing in Cabo.

Carmelo Anthony, what is the mood in the Thunder locker room after some ugly losses, including to the Magic most recently? Via Royce Young of ESPN.

“Nobody is moping around, nobody is frustrated. I think guys are angry. I think guys are pissed,” Anthony said. “That just comes from your competitive nature, wanting to win games — understanding what we have over here, the talent level that we have over here and not being able to put it together right now. So that’s where the anger comes in at.

“I think in this game you almost have to be angry when you’re losing basketball games. The way we’re losing basketball games, it’s more on us than anybody else. The anger part comes in, and I think when you’re angry you show that you care. It’s different than being frustrated. Being angry and being frustrated are two different things.”

However, angry and frustrated are cousins, and it’s not a big leap from one to the other. If Thunder players are not frustrated, you can be sure their fans are.

It’s still too early to give up on OKC. Far too early. Sure, the Thunder have blown close games and had ugly fourth quarters (particularly defensively). However, they have the point differential of a team that should be 13-7. They have the third-best defense in the NBA. This is a team playing better than its record, and the fundamentals point to the Thunder turning things around, likely sooner rather than later.

The offense is still a work in progress, they lead the league in isolation sets, and those have too often ended with a long midrange jumper. I have written/said before (and I am far from alone) that this Thunder team looks like the 2010-11 Miami Heat when LeBron James first joined that team — those stars played next to each other, not with each other. That team got off to a slow 12-8 start and looked sloppy. That Heat team finished with 58 wins and made the NBA Finals.

These Thunder likely do not reach the level of those Heat teams, but OKC is primed for a turnaround.

Dave Joerger thought Marc Gasol was trying to get him fired as Grizzlies coach

By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
Marc Gasol is facing new levels of scrutiny for being a coach killer.

The Grizzlies fired David Fizdale on the heals of Gasol expressing frustration for a fourth-quarter benching and reportedly having minimal communication with Fizdale over the previous several months.

A disconnect between Gasol and his coach wasn’t unique, either.

Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal:

There was a particularly rough patch during the Grizzlies’ 2015-16 season — coach Dave Joerger’s final campaign at the helm — when a level of paranoia crept into the coaching staff.

Joerger approached the team’s beat writer in an unusually frank manner with a major concern during the middle of a west coast trip.

“I think Marc’s trying to get me fired,” Joerger said, referring to Marc Gasol.

Was Joerger right? Maybe. The Grizzlies gave him plenty of reason to be paranoid, and that just might have been in his character, anyway. Memphis fired him after the season for seemingly non-Gasol reasons.

But this is a warning to the Grizzlies’ next coach. Gasol is an incredibly smart, hard-working and team-oriented player. He also might be more difficult to manage than previously let on.

Of course, a chaotic ownership situation also looms, though that could be resolved by the time Memphis hires its next coach. Gasol will likely remain.

Hawks: Rookie John Collins out 2-3 weeks

By Dan FeldmanDec 1, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
The silver lining of Dewayne Dedmon‘s injury was supposed to be more John Collins, the Hawks’ fun rookie center.

Alas…

Hawks release:

Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins suffered a left AC joint sprain during the fourth quarter of last night’s game vs. Cleveland. The injury was confirmed following an MRI today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. He’s expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.

That’s a bummer for Collins, the Hawks’ most promising player, and the fans who enjoy watching him. At least, it’ll help the Hawks’ draft pick – especially with the team so thin at center now.

Mike Muscala is also hurt, though he could be close to returning. The Hawks might have to dust off Miles Plumlee, and they can also play small with Ersan Ilyasova or two-way player Tyler Cavanaugh at center.