Rumor: Bucks, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves targeting DeAndre Jordan trade

Blake Griffin is out for a couple of months, Patrick Beverley is out for the season, Danilo Gallinari is still out for a bit with a glute injury. With all of that, it’s hard to see the Clippers climbing back into the playoff chase in the West.

It’s not hard to see them trading DeAndre Jordan.

Where is the question? Racine Journal Times columnist Gery Woelfel has heard rumors.

Jordan’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for several weeks and, as one might expect, there isn’t a shortage of teams interested in him. According to sources, the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks have shown the most interest in Jordan. Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton. The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.

Those aren’t the only teams interested, which is why the Clippers can ask for a lot right now (that and it’s early in the process). There is no way the Bucks would surrender all three, but Henson and a pick is possible, and it also depends on how high they are internally on Brogdon.

For the Clippers, those three are all young, building block players, signaling they are thinking rebuild. As they should be, with Griffin as the bridge.

For other teams, the challenge is Jordan has a $22.6 million salary this season, after which he is expected to opt out and become a free agent. Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out another big challenge for teams.

Hard part for teams that could be interested in DeAndre Jordan is that the All-Star does not have an agent. Hard to do any back channeling to see if DAJ is a short term rental or would commit long term. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2017

Consider these teams to watch, and consider it another note that Jordan is likely gone before the trade deadline.