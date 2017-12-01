Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic leaves game with sprained left ankle, X-rays negative

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Cavaliers win streak up to 10, while Celtics knock off Sixers. This is the NBA: We get excited about teams that are better than we expected (Pistons) or worse (Thunder) but in the end, things tend to play to form. Going into the season we thought that Cleveland and Boston would be the top two teams in the East, and as we head into December that looks to be the case (with all due respect to upstart Detroit, still technically second in the standings, but come the playoffs they will not hang with the other two).

On top are the Boston Celtics, who handled another upstart team in the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Kyrie Irving had 36 points on 21 shots, and as a team shot 41.4 percent from three. Al Horford had another strong night with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, plus had eight rebounds and five assists — Irving is the guy Boston fans are pushing for MVP (he’s on the second tier in that chase right now at best, sorry) but Horford may be the most valuable to this team. His ability to pop out off a pick opens up the Celtic offense and gives Irving and the other Celtics room to operate.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers pushed their win streak to 10 games, handling the struggling Hawks 121-114. Kevin Love had 25 points and 16 rebounds, LeBron James had 24 points, 12 assists, six boards, and a few highlight plays of his own. The key for this streak — and for the Cavaliers return to prominence — is they are playing defense again, allowing 101.9 points per 100 possessions during the streak (sixth best in the NBA in that time). It was their last in the league defense that held them back early, but Cleveland has turned that around.

It’s going to be Boston and Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals. Just as expected. And now the season is following form.

2) Nicola Jokic’s ankle injury doesn’t seem to be that bad…*knocking on wood*. For the second day in a row, the league has dodged a bullet on a serious ankle injury to a young star. Wednesday it was the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis, who is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Thursday night it was Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who went down when he stepped on Jerian Grant‘s foot, and it looked bad.

Fortunately, this appears to be just a sprain — X-rays were negative — and nothing more.

Nikola Jokić has a left ankle sprain and will not return. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 1, 2017

Further evaluation on left ankle of Denver's Nikola Jokic set for Friday, but there's cautious optimism that injury is no more than a sprain, league source tells ESPN. X-rays negative. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

Jokic may miss a little time, he is day-to-day also, but it doesn’t appear to be as serious as first feared. Which is good for us fans.

3) With Jokic out, Will Barton drained game-winner to lift Nuggets past Bulls. A thrilling end to the game in Denver, where Kris Dunn made a difficult driving layup that put the Nuggets up, then Will Barton came to the other end and just drove right through a scattered Bulls defense. Robin Lopez helped at the rim, but Barton made the difficult shot for the win.

Slow motion replay of the last two possessions, Dunn hits a go-ahead shot but Denver wins on the Barton layup. pic.twitter.com/NIA5W9PTFC — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) December 1, 2017

Denver will need more plays like that until Jokic returns.