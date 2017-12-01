Twitter

Look at Jusuf Nurkic blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 1, 2017, 12:16 AM EST
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has a wingspan of 7-foot-4 and a vertical leap of nearly 40 inches. He is the king of length on a team built around it.

That’s what made Thursday night’s block so impressive.

The play came in the fourth quarter as the Bucks were disassembling the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Milwaukee was running a little sideline pick-and-roll with Antetokounmpo as the roll man in the middle.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic was under the basket and ready to take on the challenge. Then this happened:

The officials incorrectly called a foul on Nurkic — the replay is all ball — which prompted Portland coach Terry Stotts to immediately earn himself a technical foul by chirping at ref Bennie Adams. Nurkic was assessed a technical foul as well.

Fans in Portland would go on to boo for a solid 3 minutes before the Blazers finally succumbed to the Bucks, 103-91.

Still, that block was crazy.

Watch Will Barton hit the game-winner over the Bulls (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 11:36 PM EST
The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic for much of the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The talented big man left at the end of the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury and according to coach Mike Malone has an ankle sprain. But Will Barton? He was still around.

As the game wound down and the teams traded baskets, it was first Chicago’s Kris Dunn who came up big. With just nine seconds to go, Dunn gave the Bulls the lead thanks to a layup, 110-109.

Then, Barton took the reins.

Via Twitter:

That’s some acrobaticality right there. I’m not sure if that’s a word, but Will Barton just made it one.

Barton, who scored a career-high 37 points, went 13-of-19 from the field including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. He added three steals, three assists, and two rebounds off the bench.

It was a great win for Nuggets fans, no doubt. Now we just have to hold our collective breath to see what happens with Jokic and if that sprain will keep him away from the floor.

Many on Cavaliers roster didn’t want addition of Dwyane Wade

AP
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
Adding Dwyane Wade to the roster for the Cleveland Cavaliers felt like an inevitability from the outside. Wade, a favorite of star LeBron James, was bought out by the Chicago Bulls in September and needed a place to land.

The Cavaliers wound up being that spot, despite rumblings of a return for Wade to the Miami Heat. On the part of Cleveland, that meant emptying a roster spot for the aging star. Richard Jefferson, an aged star in his own right, was let go to make room for Wade.

That pleased LeBron, but apparently some in the Cavaliers locker room didn’t feel the same way.

According to an interview over at The Athletic, LeBron said he knew some in the locker room lamented the loss of Jefferson. The King knew it was his realm to rule, obviously, and so they’ve just sort of run with it.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“There was a couple guys with it,” James said. “But it wasn’t a lot.”

The fact Wade wasn’t openly embraced bothered James.

“I still know what he’s capable of doing. Why wouldn’t you want another guy in the locker room that brings a championship mentality and a guy who can still play?” James said. “So, of course, it bothered me, but f*** it. It is what it is.”

Wade himself seemed to feel some of the social pressure saying, “Bron asked me to come here, I talked to Ty Lue, he didn’t say he didn’t want me here, so I decided to come.”

It makes sense that we’re getting rumblings of locker room misgivings in Cleveland given how they started the season. The first stretch of the year was a little rough, and while many were quick to say that they always start slow, it did feel a little different. We’re talking about a team that has a 35-year-old Wade, no Kyrie Irving, an injured Tristan Thompson, and the hope that guys like Kyle Korver would better assimilate into a full season.

Cleveland has leveled out a little bit, and are solidly in third place in the Eastern Conference. Thompson should return soon, and guys like Korver have played better. Isaiah Thomas will be back in December — the team hopes — and no doubt we will be seeing LeBron and Wade in the playoffs.

Let’s hope they can all get along until June rolls around.

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert to undergo knee surgery, no timetable for return

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a player many have thought to be a trade piece for the coming season.

The team announced on Thursday that Iman Shumpert will have arthroscopic surgery this week on his left knee and miss significant time.

How much action Shumpert will miss is still up in the air. According to the release, Shumpert’s timetable for a return has not yet been set.

Via Twitter:

Shumpert, 27, is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per-game. He’s also shot a dismal 28 percent from the floor on field goals.

DeMarcus Cousins doing a “Titanic” movie recap will brighten your day (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughNov 30, 2017, 8:37 PM EST
James Cameron’s “Titanic” was a blockbuster hit in 1997. It’s the 20th anniversary of the release of the film, so naturally that’s why you’re seeing tons of coverage of it everywhere.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, I’m not putting it past Fox to promote Titanic — now playing on screens near you — with a little NBA player juice. But if there’s one player who can add the juice you need to the Kate Winslet / Leonardo DiCaprio extravaganza, it’s Mr. Cousins.

Thanks to a video posted to the New Orleans Pelicans’ social media on Thursday, we got to see Cousins giving you the rundown on the movie itself.

Via Twitter:

I’m not normally super enthused with these little gags, but man this one is great.

Jack Dawson: The Ultimate Player.